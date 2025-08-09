Power takes many forms and has a long history, influencing both society and our personal lives. It’s much more than authority; it shows up in leadership, influence, resilience and the ability to create meaningful change. It exists in systems and within individuals who use their inner strength to act with purpose and conviction.

While power can be used to dominate or harm, it also has the potential to inspire, uplift and drive progress. History is full of examples where power was abused, but also, where it was used responsibly to lead, protect and improve lives.

Looking at how individuals throughout history have understood and used power can help us understand its many facets. Often, real power isn’t about control, but rather, acting with integrity and staying true to your values. When we reflect on power in this way, we can harness it to create something better, whether in our work, our relationships, or our communities. Peruse the following power quotes to gain motivation toward bettering ourselves—and the world around us.

What Power Is: Quotes to Make Us Think

People often debate the definition of power. It can represent control over others, the ability to influence events or even an internal force that drives personal growth and resilience. By exploring different perspectives on what power truly means, we can broaden our understanding, challenge preconceived ideas and view the concept of power through a more thought-provoking lens. The following power quotes are just the beginning.

“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men.” —Lord Acton

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” —Alice Walker

“Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship.” —George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four

“Power is given only to those who dare to lower themselves and pick it up. Only one thing matters, one thing: to be able to dare!” —Fyodor Dostoevsky

“Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent than the one derived from fear of punishment.” —Mahatma Gandhi

“It is by acts and not by ideas that people live.” —Anatole France, La Vie littéraire

“The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it.” —Martin Luther King Jr.

“Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.”—Nelson Mandela

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” —Abraham Lincoln

Related: Power Doesn’t Come From a Title

Famous Quotes About Power to Look Get a New Perspective

Throughout history, countless thought leaders, philosophers and political figures have pondered the nature and impact of power. Their famous words offer a multitude of perspectives, showing how the concept of power has been understood, pursued and criticized across different eras and cultures.

Some of the best quotes about power are from experts and influential individuals across the globe. They can help us to look at power in a new way, moving beyond simple definitions to appreciate the real implications for human behavior and society.

“Knowledge is power.” —Francis Bacon

“Power is the ability to do good things for others.” —Brooke Astor

“The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.” —Thucydides, History of the Peloponnesian War

“Power without love is reckless and abusive, and love without power is sentimental and anemic.” —Martin Luther King Jr.

“People do not lack strength; they lack will.” —Victor Hugo

“The measure of a man is what he does with power.” —Plato

“The true price of leadership is the willingness to place the needs of others above your own.” —Simon Sinek, Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don’t

“Concentrated power is not rendered harmless by the good intentions of those who create it.” —Milton Friedman, Capitalism and Freedom

“Nothing in life is more exhilarating than to be shot at without result.” —Winston Churchill, The Story of the Malakand Field Force

“Power is the great aphrodisiac.” —Henry Kissinger

Related: Why You Have to Take Control of Your Thoughts

Motivational Power Quotes to Tap Into Your Strength & Leadership Abilities

Having power in a positive sense—whether it’s the power to lead, to inspire or to overcome challenges—often requires hard work and motivation. These inspirational power quotes emphasize the connection between personal strength and effective leadership. They can highlight how cultivating your inner resolve can grow your capacity to make an impact.

“The path to success is to take massive, determined action.” —Tony Robbins

“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Comfort will never make you proud.” —Tony Robbins

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“Our greatest fear is not that we are inadequate, but that we are powerful beyond measure.” —Marianne Williamson

“Where focus goes, energy flows.” —Tony Robbins

“Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge.” —Simon Sinek

“The quality of your life is the quality of your relationships.” —Tony Robbins

“If more people understand power, they will be better able to handle the responsibility.” —Roxanne Gay

“Unleash the power within.” —Tony Robbins

Original Inspirational Power Sayings That Can Make an Impact

Accessing your inner power, whether it leads to a leadership position or simply empowers you to live authentically, isn’t always easy. Yet it can be a journey that helps people achieve their goals and move ahead in life. This section offers a collection of original, inspirational sayings written by the SUCCESS® team. They can act as simple affirmations or reminders of the strength you possess. These power quotes for women, men or anyone looking for inspiration might make you think or take a step forward.

“True power is quiet—loud enough to change, not to boast.”



“Power used well builds; power abused breaks.”



“Control fades, but influence lasts.”



“Real strength is choosing restraint when force is easy.”



“Power reveals who we are, not who we pretend to be.”



“To lead with fear is easy; to lead with trust is power.”



“Power grows when it’s shared, not hoarded.”



“The most powerful voice often whispers.”



“Dominance impresses; integrity endures.”



“Power without purpose is just noise.”

The Power of Self and Inner Strength

Beyond external authority, some of the most profound power resides within ourselves. This internal strength is our ability to overcome adversity, maintain resilience and lead with conviction, even when faced with significant challenges. It’s the power of self-belief and the unwavering spirit that allows us to not only endure but to thrive. Cultivating this inner power is essential for personal growth and for inspiring positive change in our communities and the world. Use these inspirational quotes about power to tap into your inner strength.

“Success comes through the application of power, and power is attained through the cooperative efforts of other people.” ―Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich

“The most powerful weapon on earth is the human soul on fire.” —Ferdinand Foch

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.” —Marianne Williamson, A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of “A Course in Miracles”

“You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” —Marcus Aurelius

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” —Confucius

“The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear.” —Aung San Suu Kyi

“It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare; it is because we do not dare that they are difficult.” —Seneca

“To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“You cannot be lonely if you like the person you’re alone with.” —Wayne Dyer

“The moment you accept responsibility for everything in your life is the moment you gain the power to change anything in your life.” —Hal Elrod

Embracing Your Power

These quotes show that power has many sides. It can be seen in leadership and influence, but can also come from inner strength and self-belief. Power can attempt to control others or to help them. By thinking about these different views, it can be easier to understand how power works in your life and the world around you.

True power doesn’t just come from having authority, but rather, from being honest and putting the effort in to make a positive difference. Whether you would like to grow in your career, improve yourself or just understand life better, let these powerful sayings and words of wisdom remind you to use your power for good.

Photo courtesy of maxbelchenko/Shutterstock