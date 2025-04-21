days
Lifestyle

5 Leadership Lessons We Can Learn From Pope Francis

BYHeather Rose Artushin, LISW-CP
UPDATED: April 21, 2025
PUBLISHED: April 21, 2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Pope Francis presides over the General Audience at Saint Peter's Square

As the world mourns the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away in the early morning hours of April 21, there is much to learn from his legacy of compassionate leadership. A trailblazer as the first Latin American pope, Pope Francis is best known for his messages of unity, inclusivity and non-judgment. He gently but boldly led the faith community through the global COVID-19 pandemic and shifting political tides, and stood by his convictions in the face of public scrutiny. 

Here are five leadership lessons we can all learn from Pope Francis’ life: 

  1. Lead with humility. Pope Francis was known for his humble attitude, an attribute that is often counter-cultural in today’s society. However, research has shown that humble leaders who readily admit their mistakes, invite honest feedback, and value the input of their colleagues feel more motivated in their leadership role, and their employees benefit as well. 
  1. Demonstrate compassion. Pope Francis had a heart for the poor, beyond charity. He was committed to social justice and working alongside those living in poverty to better their situation. Taking the time to volunteer to help those less fortunate not only boosts your physical and mental health, but also lends itself to developing valuable skills that can contribute to your personal and professional life. Volunteering also offers an opportunity to build new relationships with other compassionate people.
  1. Commit to non-judgment and non-violence. The pope’s acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community was a move toward embracing a non-judgmental stance as a religious leader, despite conservative opposition. Research has shown that positive leadership like this provides a road map for followers focused on the common good and ultimate excellence.

Pope Francis’ objection to the death penalty, regardless of the crime, as well as his position against life in prison and the cruelties of solitary confinement spoke to the value of non-violence, and the importance of finding gentler, more humane ways of responding to the world’s harsh realities. 

As a leader, find ways to foster positive workplace discipline using collaborative problem solving rooted in mutual respect to support resilience, emotional safety and a growth mindset among your team.

  1. Show up for the people you serve. As Pope Francis struggled with his failing health, he was devoted to the people he served, choosing to be with the public for Easter Sunday, an important holiday in the Catholic tradition, despite his doctors’ recommendations that he rest and preserve his health. While it’s important to care for your health and mental health, as a strong leader, Pope Francis modeled a deep commitment to the people he served that went beyond physical comfort and personal gain. Identify the people you serve in your role, and find ways to show up for them, even when it’s not comfortable or convenient. 
  1. Stand by your convictions, with grace. As a religious leader rooted in age-old tradition in an ever-shifting, modern world, Pope Francis spoke out about issues like climate change in ways that were unorthodox for the church, while still upholding his conservative values and views on other topics. Regardless of your personal stance on important issues, finding ways to stand firm in your convictions, with grace and compassion for others who see things differently than you do, is a leadership skill that is desperately needed in today’s often divisive society. 

Photo by Ricardo Perna/Shutterstock

Heather Rose Artushin, LISW-CP  is a writer and social worker committed to making a difference, one word at a time.

Copyright © 2025 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

