Lisa Bodell on Embracing Simplicity

Simplify, minimize, organize—the terms seem straightforward, but what do they really mean? Lisa Bodell, founder and CEO of Futurethink, and author of Why Simple Wins, says people often confuse simplification with things like spring cleaning or organizing your desk. SUCCESS Editor-in-Chief Josh Ellis sits down with Bodell to discuss how organization can complicate, the need for balance and planning for meaningful work.

This interview appears on the SUCCESS Talks Collection, available in the December 2017 edition of SUCCESS magazine.

Takeaways:

Bodell shares three myths of simplicity from her book, Why Simple Wins.

Myth #1: Simplicity is similar to minimalism, time management and productivity. — Simplicity isn't about productivity on your to-do list; it's about what's on your to-do list in the first place.

Myth #2: When something's organized, it's simplified. — Just because it's an app to organize reminders, sign-ups or lists, doesn't make our lives simpler. It's about narrowing things down to what's essential, not just organizing them.

Myth #3: Simplicity is a project. — It's not. It's an operating principle. You can clean out your closet and organize it, but unless you change the way your accumulate things, you have to go back again and again.

Favorite quote from this episode:

"Simplification gets rid of meaningless things to create space for more meaningful things to happen."

—Lisa Bodell

