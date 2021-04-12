Julien and Kiersten Saunders are the new Money Editors for SUCCESS magazine. In their first podcast, they tell SUCCESS Editor-in-Chief Josh Ellis how they met, how they started talking about money and what they have planned for the new show.
Ready? Take a listen!
Julien and Kiersten Saunders, Money Editors for SUCCESS magazine, are the couple behind the award-winning blog and forthcoming book, rich & REGULAR. They are producers and hosts of the original series, Money on the Table, which blends their passion for food with thoughtful conversations about money
