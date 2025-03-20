days
hours
minutes
seconds
Left To Nominate a Changemaker—Apply Today!
Sign in

Quick Links

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

MORE

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Business

PepsiCo’s Acquisition of Poppi Reveals the Perfect Business Timing Most Leaders Miss

BYAshley Turner
UPDATED: March 19, 2025
PUBLISHED: March 20, 2025
BOOKMARK
TABLE OF CONTENTS
pink 12 oz can of Poppi Prebiotic Soda Raspberry Rose

When PepsiCo announced its $1.95 billion acquisition of prebiotic soda brand Poppi this week, it demonstrated a master class in strategic timing that business leaders of companies of all sizes should study.

Recognizing the consumer shift

PepsiCo’s move comes at a critical inflection point. As CEO Ramon Laguarta noted in the official press release, “More than ever, consumers are looking for convenient and great-tasting options that fit their lifestyles and respond to their growing interest in health and wellness.” This acquisition represents years of market observation culminating in precisely timed action.

SUCCESS Newsletter offer

The company observed health-conscious consumers shifting away from traditional sodas and toward functional beverages. This strategic move is also enabling PepsiCo to compete with Coca-Cola’s Simply Pop prebiotic soda line, which has been gaining market share in the healthier alternatives segment.

Rather than playing catch-up through a lengthy product development cycle, PepsiCo’s acquisition gives them immediate entry into this growing market with an already established brand that has proven consumer appeal. While PepsiCo could have developed its own prebiotic soda internally, the company recognized that sometimes perfect timing means buying rather than building, especially when rivals have already established a foothold.

The build versus buy decision

PepsiCo faced the classic strategic question: build capabilities internally or acquire them? According to Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages North America, Poppi represented a “white space” in their portfolio. By acquiring an established brand rather than developing a competing product, PepsiCo saved years of development time and millions in R&D costs.

This decision framework applies to businesses large and small. Consider whether the market window will remain open long enough for internal development. Sometimes, the perfect timing means decisively entering a market segment through acquisition rather than risking competitors establishing dominance while you build capabilities.

Cultural compatibility and brand alignment

Timing isn’t just about market conditions—it’s also about finding the right partner at the right moment in their growth trajectory. PepsiCo identified Poppi when the brand had already built substantial consumer loyalty but before it reached a scale that would make acquisition prohibitively expensive.

Allison Ellsworth, Poppi’s co-founder, created the product with a clear mission: “to create a better-for-you soda.” This consumer-first approach aligns with PepsiCo’s portfolio transformation efforts, increasing the likelihood of post-acquisition success.

Applying strategic timing to your business

For leaders at any level, the PepsiCo–Poppi acquisition offers valuable lessons:

  1. Identify market gaps: Continuously assess where your offerings fall short of emerging consumer demands
  2. Value speed to market: Calculate the true cost of developing capabilities internally versus acquiring them
  3. Assess cultural fit: Look beyond financials to evaluate whether an acquisition target’s culture aligns with your company
  4. Recognize perfect timing: The ideal acquisition moment exists when a target has proven its concept but hasn’t yet realized its full growth potential
  5. Consider readiness factors: Honestly assess your company’s integration capabilities and management bandwidth

PepsiCo demonstrates that perfect timing isn’t just about recognizing market trends—it’s about knowing when to adapt through partnership rather than independent development. By applying these principles, businesses can identify and act on their own perfect timing moments.

Photo by Nicole Kandi/Shutterstock

Ashley Turner is a journalist with bylines at PopCulture.com, Business Insider, and TheWrap, among other notable publications. Her passion for writing began at the age of five when she stapled together her first picture book. When not researching her next story, Ashley can be found indulging in her favorite pastimes: napping, gaming, or exploring new destinations.

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

5473 Blair Road, Suite 100
PMB 30053
Dallas, TX 75231

MORE

Copyright © 2025 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Copyright © 2024 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

Unlock the Latest Knowledge that Can You Help You Achieve More in Life with More Confidence

Print and Digital Options Available

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Oops!

You’ve reached your limit of free
 articles for this month!

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe
X

Unlock a fifth article for free!

Plus, get access to daily inspiration, weekly newsletters and podcasts, and occasional updates from us.

By signing up you are also added to SUCCESS® emails. You can easily unsubscribe at anytime. By clicking above, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Register

Get unlimited access to SUCCESS®
(+ a bunch of extras)! Learn more.

Let's Set Your Password

Oops!

The exclusive article you’re trying to view is for subscribers only.

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe