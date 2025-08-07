Overlooked and Never Considered for a Promotion—When to Walk Away

Being passed over for a promotion stings, especially when you did everything right. You hit your goals, raised your hand for additional assignments, gave extra support to your team and, still, someone else got the role.

In moments like these, it’s natural to question what went wrong. Was it me? Could I have done more? Or was it just bad timing, like my manager says?

You replay the situation in your mind, hoping for clarity or closure that never quite comes, and you try to make sense with answers that just don’t.

Do I try again? Am I happy without it? Or is it time to walk away?

These questions are difficult, and while every situation is different, no one should have to face them alone.

That is why we asked Sam DeMase, career expert for Zip Recruiter, for her advice on how to know if you’re working for a company that isn’t supporting your growth or if your promotion just hasn’t happened yet.

Make sure you’re actively advocating for a promotion

When you’re working hard and showing up every day, it’s easy to assume your efforts speak for themselves. But you also need to be sure that your manager knows that you want to be promoted.

“The self-advocacy piece is important, and I think a lot of folks tend to skip over that and just assume that their manager knows that they want the promotion,” DeMase says.

It’s easy to believe that. After all, if you’re putting in the effort and consistently delivering, it seems only fair that someone would notice.

But according to DeMase, still, “we need to advocate for ourselves and make our leadership aware that we’re interested in moving up and not make assumptions that they already know.”

The best way to do that is to be transparent and direct with your leader and see what you need to do to get promoted.

With that, it’s also important not to assume that a promotion isn’t possible for you.

Don’t be your own worst enemy. DeMase says, “Go present your business case. Go present and advocate for yourself, rather than assuming, ‘I guess I’m never going to get promoted. I guess they’re not going to do it.’ Don’t be the one to tell yourself no. Let them tell you.”

Now, if a promotion opportunity opens up, you’ve clearly expressed your interest, made your case and consistently put in the work, but promotions continually go to others, it may be time to pause and reassess.

Here are four red flags you will want to watch out for, but understand it might take more than just one sign to truly indicate that you’re being passed up and overlooked:

More work

If you were passed up for a promotion but are now getting more work without the title or compensation, it can be a sign that you’re being undervalued.

As DeMase puts it, if “you’re getting assigned more work, your list of responsibilities continues to grow, but you’re not given the recognition, whether that’s compensation [or] promotion, that’s a red flag.”

If that sounds familiar, it may be time to start exploring roles where your contributions will be properly acknowledged.

Less visible work

Similarly, if you’re being given work that doesn’t allow you to be visible or work that doesn’t prepare you to advance, that can be a sign too, she says.

According to DeMase, this might look like “not being assigned to key projects [or] not being assigned to work that is influential in the organization,” she says.

This could be an indicator that you’re being overlooked for a promotion.

Others are getting promoted

When your performance is consistently strong, but recognition goes to others based on potential alone, it may signal that you’re being overlooked.

DeMase recalled a time this happened to her when she was looking to get promoted. “I saw people getting promoted for their potential. So I was like, ‘Why am I not getting promoted for my results?’ I see these other people getting promoted simply for their potential, when I had rock solid achievements—that is a definite red flag.”

No clear upward path

If your employer comes out and tells you that there isn’t a promotion for you now, or in the future, that might be more than just a sign—it may be a message that it’s time to explore opportunities elsewhere if you’re looking for growth.

“If your leader is saying, ‘There really isn’t a clear path for mobility here. We don’t have a plan for you in your role,’” that’s a red flag.

If there’s no clear path forward, and leadership isn’t working with you to create one, it might be time to explore other options to advance in your career.

Reasons to stay

Now, if you’re seeing these signs and wondering whether you should stay or leave, it’s worth examining how important the promotion is to you.

If you’re on the fence about staying at the company, DeMase says there are a few questions to ask yourself and your leader too: Without the promotion, are you happy? How’s your mental health? How’s your stress level?’

It’s essential to be self-aware of how you’re feeling, as that will help you determine whether you should stay in your current position or if you should start looking for another job elsewhere.



Here are four signs that staying might be the choice for you.

Other growth opportunities

If you like the company but find career growth to be important, one solution is to check in with your leadership.

“You might say something like, ‘Hey, I love the company, I love the people here. Can I make a move laterally to a different team?’” DeMase suggests.

Although it might not be the original promotion you’re looking for, if you’re feeling unfulfilled, moving teams can be refreshing and can bring you a new sense of pride in your work, DeMase explains.

Strong work-life balance

Another reason it might be beneficial to stay is if the environment supports your well-being.

“I think another reason to potentially stay is if you feel like you have [a] strong work-life balance in place and your boundaries are being respected,” DeMase says.

If your role allows you to thrive both personally and professionally, that stability can sometimes outweigh the need for rapid advancement.

You’re still learning

One good reason it might make sense to stay is that you’re still in an environment where you’re learning, especially through a supportive manager.

“If you can say, ‘My manager taught me XYZ. My manager taught me adaptability. My manager taught me how to be calm under stress,’—if you have tangible skill sets that you can say your manager taught you,” that can be an indicator that you’re still growing in your current role, DeMase says.

If your manager is helping you build real, transferable skills, it’s a sign that staying, at least for now, could pay off in the long run.

You’re receiving feedback

Finally, they’re highlighting specific areas where you’re doing well.

“They’re giving you feedback that comes with examples. They’re saying, ‘I saw you performing in this meeting. I loved how you presented XYZ. It felt like it really landed with the audience.’ They’re giving you these specific compliments, specific feedback,” DeMase says.

When your leadership notices your strengths and takes a moment to name them, that can also indicate they’re invested in your development, and that can be a meaningful reason to stay.

Feeling overlooked for one or several promotions can be incredibly frustrating, making it seem like your hard work isn’t being seen or valued.

Before making a move, it’s worth weighing the red flags against the benefits of your role and having an honest conversation with your manager.

But if you feel that it’s time for you to go, just know that sometimes, the most powerful move isn’t working harder—it’s knowing when to walk away.

