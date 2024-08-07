Navigating the Roller-Coaster Ride of Entrepreneurship

There’s nothing like the thrill of bringing your vision to life, turning an idea into a thriving business, seizing an opportunity that challenges the status quo and making a positive impact on people or the world. The entrepreneur roller coaster is indeed special, exciting and rewarding, but it can also be downright terrifying.

While some view entrepreneurship as a career choice, it’s more of a calling. It must be. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years, 45% during the first five years and 65% during the first 10 years. Most estimates indicate that it takes most small businesses two to three years to become profitable and seven to 10 years to become truly successful.

Who would “choose” to confront these daunting statistics or embrace such uncertainty? Those who are “called” to be entrepreneurs possess a unique spirit, a success-driven mindset and a passion that transcends conventional logic.

Riding the entrepreneur roller coaster

I am the daughter of an entrepreneur, the wife of an entrepreneur, an entrepreneur myself and I have served entrepreneurs my entire corporate career. I’ve experienced firsthand the incredible obstacles and challenges of starting and running a business. Yet, I’ve also witnessed and celebrated incredible triumphs, wins and wild successes. The entrepreneur roller coaster is undeniably tough, but it is also one of the most fulfilling and exhilarating journeys there is. It demands unwavering courage, relentless perseverance and an unshakable belief in oneself, which can test even the most determined.

One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever received as an entrepreneur is: “Get comfortable being uncomfortable.” It’s inevitable. You’ll face situations that shake you and push you out of your comfort zone. Recognize discomfort as a catalyst for growth. When you feel uncomfortable, celebrate and embrace it because something amazing is about to happen!

So, here’s to the dreamers and trailblazers, the relentless, the courageous and especially the uncomfortable. The future belongs to you!

