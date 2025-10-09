What Fuels Great Leadership: New Study Reveals the Secrets to Lasting Enthusiasm and Team Commitment

Leadership engagement appears to be under pressure, according to new research from Kahoot’s 2025 Workplace Engagement Report. According to their findings, only 47% of leaders currently consider themselves “fully engaged” in their work, while 79% believe their teams still perceive them as motivated and energetic.

The study, which included more than 200 HR and training managers from the U.S. and U.K., discovered troubling signs for senior leaders in the face of new workplace shifts. More than 25% have thought about stepping away from their positions in the past year, and 46% say they would give up their title if it meant regaining a sense of engagement.

The cost of disengagement: How falling motivation impacts the bottom line

This decline in engagement is not a recent development; it has been brewing for quite a while. Earlier this year, Gallup released research showing that global employee engagement dipped by two percentage points in 2024, costing the world economy an estimated $438 billion in lost productivity.

According to Gallup, over the past 12 years, engagement has fallen only twice: in 2020 and again last year. Managers are feeling the biggest impact. Their engagement slipped from 30% to 27%, while engagement among individual contributors held steady at 18%. The decline was even sharper for certain groups: Managers under 35 saw a five-point drop, and female managers experienced a seven-point decrease.

From hybrid schedules to labor shortages and fast-moving tech, executives are juggling more responsibilities with fewer people and bigger expectations. About 34% report feeling burned out daily or weekly, while 22% say they’ve felt emotionally disconnected from their teams often or always over the past six months, according to Kahoot.

Burnout on the rise: Why leaders are feeling stretched thin

So what’s behind the burnout and disengagement? Kahoot’s findings point to a mix of emotional exhaustion from trying to motivate disengaged employees, the constant churn of workplace change and ongoing economic uncertainty. Leaders also say they feel invisible or undervalued by executive leadership, a sentiment that only further complicates paths to solution.

When it comes to day-to-day challenges, juggling engagement with a long list of competing priorities, handling employee apathy and trying to get Gen Z team members to consistently engage top the list. For many leaders, it’s a high-stakes balancing act—one that can leave even the most experienced and motivated executives feeling stretched thin.

The AI-driven workplace has brought unprecedented speed and volatility to organizations worldwide. Teams can be restructured overnight, automation can replace entire departments and employees are increasingly realizing that no role is immune to disruption. The traditional idea of career security has been replaced by a new reality: Survival in the modern workplace demands flexibility and constant adaptation.

Recognition matters: Nearly 7 in 10 leaders say it drives engagement

Modern leaders must inspire engagement and loyalty all while juggling heavier workloads, new technologies and teams that may feel disoriented or anxious.

Leaders must deliver outcomes quickly and navigate risks in real time, even when the path forward is uncertain. In a world where organizations struggle to keep up with rapid change, leaders are forced to act as both guides and anchors, offering direction and reassurance even while navigating unprecedented uncertainty themselves.

If you want your team to stay engaged and committed, recognition is the place to start. Nearly 7 in 10 leaders say that incentives and acknowledgment make the biggest difference in keeping people motivated. Beyond that, building stronger connections within the team (57%) and adding a little friendly competition or gamification (44%) can help keep energy and focus high. Small gestures, like celebrating wins or creating playful challenges, go a long way in making employees feel seen and valued.

More than half say they’d be more energized if their day included creativity, fun or a bit of energy (58%). Opportunities to grow their skills (52%), better technology to stay connected with their teams (48%) and open feedback from senior executives (42%) also top the list. When leaders are supported in these ways, they’re better equipped to motivate their teams, build stronger relationships and create a workplace where everyone feels invested in the work they’re doing.

When leaders feel energized, supported and truly connected, they spark the same fire in their teams. Recognition, chances to grow, thoughtful feedback and tools that foster connection lay the groundwork for a workplace where people feel seen, valued and inspired to give their best every single day.

Leaders say what they need most goes beyond tools or training though: They want to be heard. In survey responses, many highlighted that if they could change one thing instantly, it would be better communication and recognition from senior leadership.

The modern workplace may be fast, unpredictable and high stakes, but leaders’ needs remain deeply human. Leaders and their teams need recognition, support and clear communication to stay engaged and motivated. Meeting these fundamental needs isn’t just good practice; it’s a strategic imperative. Organizations that invest in their people create not only stability but a workforce capable of thriving amid uncertainty.

Photo by fizkes/Shutterstock