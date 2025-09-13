‘Keep Pushing’ Quotes to Motivate You to Move Forward 

In the oceanic tale of Finding Nemo, Dory says it best. Despite setbacks and hardships, she encourages Marlin to “Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming.”

We can learn a great deal from the little blue fish with memory loss. This isn’t just a catchy earworm that plays on an endless loop in our heads. It’s a mantra that speaks to perseverance and the power of unabating action. Along with many other famous “keep pushing” quotes, it gives us the strength to persist forward in a more positive direction, no matter what we’re facing.

Developing this mindset of tenacity helps us to grow, gain confidence and build resilience. But it also allows us to push our perceived limits to continue going after our dreams. It additionally sharpens our self-awareness so we know when it’s time to pivot and redirect our energy toward a different path.

“Push yourself” quotes give us that gentle nudge we need to keep going. They carry a profound truth: you never know what could be waiting for you on the other side.

Motivational ‘Keep Pushing Forward’ Quotes to Push Through Anything

For those times you feel stuck or unmotivated, licensed psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith, PhD, offers several tips for pushing forward. He says to:

Take it one day at a time

Go at your own pace

Remember it’s not a race.

He also notes that the mental aspect is half the battle. Reframe your thoughts towards positivity, learn to cope with disappointment and recognize that whatever you’re going through is only temporary. Above all else, Goldsmith urges you to never give up. He says, “Love and prosperity can come in a New York minute, so be ready.”

Motivational quotes to keep pushing provide even more inspiration. They can help you take the next step, whether that’s at work, in relationships or within yourself.

“Keep your head up. Move forward. Keep going.” —Alex Trebek, The Answer Is… Reflections on My Life

“If you can’t fly, run; if you can’t run, walk; if you can’t walk, crawl; but by all means keep moving.” —Martin Luther King Jr.

“Pushing oneself requires loud, strong self-talk, emphatic and enthusiastic.” —Karl Kuehl, Mental Toughness

“Whatever happens, I’ll just keep moving forward. Like an avalanche.” —Michelle Phan

“Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” —Sam Levenson, You Don’t Have to Be in Who’s Who to Know What’s What

“If you’re walking down the right path, and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you will make progress.” —Barack Obama

“One way to keep momentum going is to have constantly greater goals. “ —Michael Korda, Success!

“When you hear that something can’t be done, ignore that advice and push forward.” —Robert Kiyosaki

“If I just keep putting one foot in front of the other, it stands to reason that I’m going to get there.” —Rachel Joyce, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

“Just keep going. One day, one breath at a time.” —Sarah J. Maas, A Court of Silver Flames

Quotes About Pushing Through Hard Times

Research shows that up to 70% of people experience positive psychological growth as a result of difficult times. By the same token, this could mean fostering a greater sense of purpose, a greater appreciation for life or an increased capacity for altruism.

Of course, the moral of the story is that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. After all, good can come from hard times. “Push through” quotes remind us of this truth and persuade us to never back down, even in the face of adversity.

“​​There’s a huge value in learning to keep moving forward, and that the next page will be better than the last.” —Charles Forsman

“The woods are lovely, dark and deep, but I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep.” —Robert Frost, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening”

“When times are down, keep believing, keep working hard and things will pick up.” —Harry Kane

“In times of great stress and adversity, it’s always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive.” —Lee Iacocca, Iacocca

“You can’t reminisce too much. Because you’ve got to keep pushing forward, you know.” —Daniel Caesar

“If you’re going through hell keep on going, don’t slow down if you’re scared don’t show it.” —Rodney Atkins, “If You’re Going Through Hell”

“No matter how much falls on us, we keep plowing ahead. That’s the only way to keep the roads clear.” —Greg Kincaid, A Dog Named Christmas

“Fall seven times, stand up eight.” —Japanese Proverb

“I’ll probably get knocked down a few more times before this life is through with me, but I can guarantee you I’ll never stay on the ground.” —Colleen Hoover, Hopeless

‘Push Your Limits’ Quotes to Follow Your Dreams

Unfortunately, far too many people give up on their dreams (upwards of 92%, according to Psychology Today) because of factors like:

Self-doubt

Lack of clear goals

Lack of persistence

Fear of failure

Fear of the unknown

But, you don’t have to allow yourself to become a statistic. Use the following “push yourself” quotes to drive forward relentlessly and get out of your comfort zone and grow. You may never reach your full potential—in your career, creative pursuits or in life—if you don’t break barriers and transcend your perceived limits.

“Having limits to push against is how you find out what you can do.” —Sylvie Guillem

“True masters know that a warrior will never stop learning, never stop pushing boundaries and never stop growing.” —Mark Divine, Unbeatable Mind

“If you’re not failing, you’re not pushing your limits and if you’re not pushing your limits, you’re not maximizing your potential.” —Ray Dalio

“Focus on what lights a fire inside of you and use that passion to fill a white space. Don’t be afraid of the challenges, the missteps and the setbacks along the way. What matters is that you keep going.” —Kendra Scott

“Push yourself to the edge of your limits. That’s how they expand.” —Robin Sharma

“You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.” —Michael Phelps

“How will I know who I can become if I don’t give myself the chance to try new things, to push myself beyond my normal boundaries? Who might I be if I am away from the things that I currently use to define myself?” —Eileen Cook, With Malice

“You got to push yourself beyond the edges of your confidence, fearlessness and bravery limits so that they can expand.” —Manoj Arora, Dream On

“If you are the best, you must go that extra mile.” —Conor McGregor

“When you push yourself, you push doors open to new perspectives, new options, new experiences and ultimately abundant life.” —LaRae Lodes

Sayings About Knowing When to Push Harder

Today, it’s important to know when to push harder. Yet it’s also critical to know when to chart a new course. Being frustrated with your progress, constantly overcoming challenges and struggling with insecurities are all normal parts of the process. But feeling disconnected from your goals, no longer finding joy in the pursuit and causing damage to your own health or relationships could be signs that it’s time to rethink your approach. Sometimes it’s best to begin a fresh chapter with a new plan, new people, new ideas or even in a new place.

Pivot or push harder quotes can help you to gain clarity and decide which path to take. Use these original sayings from the SUCCESS® team to give you new strength:

“The mark of a true winner is that they decided to push harder when everyone around them decided to quit.”

“Pivoting doesn’t mean you’re giving up. It means you’re moving one step closer to success.”

“Learn the difference between being tired from the grind and being burnt out from pursuing the wrong things.”

“If it still ignites a fire in you, it’s worth pushing for.”

“Are you truly stuck? Or have you reached the calm before the storm of success?”

“All the pressures of life are no match for patience and persistence.”

“Pushing harder on a locked door won’t get you anywhere. You need to find a different door or start looking for the key.”

“For those with a strong enough willpower to reach the summit, a steep and rocky path won’t be a deterrent.”

“More often than not, when you feel like throwing in the towel, that’s the time to give it all you got.”

Pushing Forward: The Path to Success

Don’t look back. Look to the future and continue going after your dreams. If you’re going through a rough patch, keep pushing. Unsure of what’s next? Keep pushing. If you’re doubting yourself, keep pushing. In need of a change? Pivot, then keep pushing.

Remember, endurance and determination are what separate the weak from the strong and the stagnant from the successful. Gain motivation from “keep pushing” quotes and continue placing one foot in front of the other—no matter how slow your progress may seem.

Photo by Dirima/Shutterstock