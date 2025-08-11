Jill Whelan’s Life Lessons From Hollywood’s Greatest

The irony wasn’t lost on either of us as we sat aboard the Sun Princess on a Caribbean cruise. Here was Jill Whelan—forever Vicki Stubing from The Love Boat—now serving as Princess Cruises’ celebrations ambassador, having come full circle from her days as a child star navigating the decks of the Pacific Princess.

As we chatted, it became clear that the real lessons she’d learned from Hollywood’s golden age weren’t about fame or fortune but something far more valuable: the quiet power of humility and professionalism.

Lessons from the legends

Whelan’s journey began at 9 years old when she joined television’s adult world, long before she understood its complexities. By the time she became a series regular on The Love Boat at age 11, Whelan had worked alongside some of Hollywood’s most iconic names—Gene Kelly, Ann Miller, Ethel Merman and countless others who had shaped American entertainment for decades.

“As a child working in the industry, it can be sketchy,” Whelan reflects. “But I was very lucky to have an amazing mom who never forgot what her role was: mother first—not stage mom, not business partner.”

But the legendary guest stars themselves provided her with the most lasting education in professionalism and character.

“I found that the bigger the legend, the humbler they were,” she explains. “Ann Miller was incredibly down-to-earth, always on time and always knew her lines. Ethel Merman was the same. These legends grew up in the studio system and understood the importance of showing up on time, being prepared, hitting your mark and speaking your lines correctly. That’s what they taught me. This is a job and an art form—it’s not a red carpet.”

The lesson was profound: True greatness often walks hand in hand with humility.

Whelan adds that the bigger the name, the less they had to prove. “You could tell they were humble, sweet and lovely,” she recalls. “The ones who hadn’t really worked a lot or who worked at a certain level had more of an arrogance to them because I think they had more insecurity, like they had much more to prove.”

The power of professionalism and humility

The Love Boat cast made it their mission to welcome every guest star aboard so no one felt like the “new kid at school.”

“We made it a point to say, ‘Hi, I’m Jill. Welcome to our show. Let me show you where the makeup room is,’ or ‘What are you doing for lunch?’ or whatever to make sure everybody was comfortable,” Whelan says.

This philosophy extended beyond the soundstage into Whelan’s personal code. “The ladder going up is the same ladder going down,” she says. This mantra kept her ego in check, even as a young star.

“Professionalism is No. 1. Humility is also No. 1,” Whelan emphasizes, “[as is] realizing that we are not the stars of this show. The ship is the star of the show, and the guest stars are the stars.”

Through it all, her commitment to preparation remains unwavering. “I was groomed from a very young age to be professional. It’s part of my DNA,” she notes. “Whenever I do a play, I walk into the first day of rehearsal with all of my lines in my head. It’s just the way I was raised.”

Navigating transitions

When The Love Boat ended, Whelan made a bold choice that many child stars find impossible: She walked away from Hollywood. At age 19, she pursued college and eventually moved to New York, where a friend at Madison Square Garden offered her an unexpected education.

“Two years before, Stephanie Mills and I were reciting lines on my TV show. Now she’s starring at Madison Square Garden, and I am bringing things to her dressing room,” Whelan recalls. “But it was exciting, and I was learning this other side.”

This willingness to start over, to embrace humility in service of growth, became one of Whelan’s defining characteristics. While working behind the scenes, she created a liaison role between TV crews and the venue, drawing on her childhood knowledge of industry protocols. “I came out with some other tools in my arsenal that I didn’t know I’d get,” she says, “which have helped me as a producer now.”

Today, Whelan credits her support system for keeping her balanced and authentic. “My friends make it clear to me every day that they would never suffer any silliness on my behalf,” she says. “That’s why I’m so blessed to have them.”

But it’s her children who provide the most effective reality check. “In terms of humility, I think what humbles me more than anything else are my children,” she says. “Life isn’t so glamorous when you’re cleaning up throw up or changing a diaper. As cool as you think you are, the teenager in your life will always set you straight.”

Whelan also maintains a daily meditation practice, recognizing that staying present and grateful requires intentional effort, especially while juggling acting, producing and co-hosting her podcast, The Empty Nesters, with her best friend, Leah Mangum.

Kindness and humility as career strategies

Perhaps the most striking aspect of our conversation was Whelan’s unwavering belief that kindness isn’t just nice—it’s strategic. “Whether you’re an actor, a teacher, a health care professional or a trade worker, human beings should always lead with kindness,” she insists. “Always remember that we have no idea what the person next to us is going through.”

This philosophy extends beyond mere politeness to a deeper understanding of human nature and professional success. “If we remember to go through our day with grace for ourselves and for others,” she adds, “that’s the best advice I could give. I’m a big believer in karma.”

Whelan’s current role as Princess Cruises’ celebrations ambassador represents more than professional serendipity—it’s also a homecoming. “I don’t know if I ever thought that I would be lucky enough to have the kind of relationship with Princess as an adult as I did when I was a kid,” she says. “For me, it’s like my childhood playground.”

In this role, she helps guests mark life’s significant moments—birthdays, anniversaries, first trips abroad and cancer remissions. “I get to talk about what cruising means to me and what we have in life to celebrate,“ she says. “I’m a very silver linings person, always looking for what’s positive.”

But at the same time, Whelan understands that not everything has a positive outcome—which is what makes her job so important.

“We all go through pain. We all have challenges,” she points out. “As my mom used to say, ‘Everybody has a hole in their sock.’ When you boil it all down, we are all just human beings living the experience, trying to get through life as best we can. It’s a lot more fulfilling to try to be there for people and help them than it is to alienate ourselves without consideration for others.”

She adds that “humility is a wonderful personality trait. It doesn’t make you weak—it actually makes you strong. When people feel at ease around you, they feel more comfortable being their true selves.”

The true measure of success

As our conversation aboard the Sun Princess wrapped up, Whelan’s words lingered, a gentle reminder that the wisdom she gleaned from Hollywood’s golden age wasn’t about spotlights or standing ovations. It was about something far more enduring: how you treat others, the standards you hold yourself to and the legacy you leave behind.

The true measure of success, she believes, isn’t just what you accomplish but how you accomplish it—with kindness, humility and unwavering professionalism.

Photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com