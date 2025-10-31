Podcast Veteran Jemma Rose Brown Explains What Makes Audio Storytelling Stand Out

The podcast boom is in full swing. Once considered a niche medium, podcasting has evolved into a widely embraced platform that spans several media genres—including news, entertainment, film, comedy, true crime, conspiracy theories and juicy gossip. Even with approximately 4.5 million podcasts in existence, everyone is eager to start their own podcast. So, where do you begin?

Jemma Rose Brown, podcast veteran and general manager of the Signal Awards, an award show recognizing impactful, extraordinary audio projects, says the heart of storytelling hasn’t changed. “I think a common thread [in storytelling] is an independent spirit and an understanding that you can take a mic and say your piece.”

The appeal of podcasts often lies in the relatability of individual perspectives, which is what attracts organic listeners and fosters loyal audiences. The majority of podcasters aren’t journalism majors; they’re ordinary people offering commentary on current affairs and pop culture.

That said, while podcasting is more accessible than ever, success still requires strategy, skill and a solid understanding of the medium.

The human impact

Established with a decade of expertise in audio storytelling, Brown knows a thing or two about what makes a podcast resonate. Drawn to the emotional and human aspect of public media, she began her career at StoryCorps, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing stories from diverse American voices. Inspired by the power of collective storytelling, she co-founded a cultural festival designed to create a collaborative space for audio creators. Now, as the general manager of the Signal Awards, she has had a front-row seat to the evolution of podcasting—and a keen eye for what makes a show stand out.

Brown says the grassroots of compelling storytelling lies in meaningful conversation and impactful creation. “And the idea that I keep returning to that I think is true of all podcasts, regardless of form and format, is that the show has some kind of emotional impact, emotional resonance or stickiness,” she explains. It’s that emotional weight that separates a forgettable episode from one that lingers in the mind long after it ends. This kind of resonance often comes from podcasters who use their voice to spark genuine conversation and project authenticity—those who narrate in a way that feels conversational rather than didactic. “I want to feel my brain stretching and reaching,” Brown says.

Getting started: The basics

Equipment, production and software are second to the essential components of starting a podcast. Brown encourages aspiring podcasters to begin by cultivating self-awareness and creative clarity on what they want audiences to take away from the show.

After cementing your intent, it’s time to record. “A lot of people freak out when they first hear themselves back. It’s uncomfortable,” Brown admits, “And you just have to know that every single person thinks they sound terrible and just sort of suck up the imposter syndrome and the scariness of that.” She suggests recording a few pilot episodes to get comfortable and find your voice—even if no one will listen to them. This low-pressure practice will strengthen your voice, clarity and most importantly, define your purpose.

Before you press record

Emotional impact: A great story or conversation should spark emotional resonance. Did it make you cry? Did you bring it up in therapy or find yourself thinking about it the next day? Authenticity: The creator’s voice is the driving force behind listener loyalty. Therefore, a podcast should reflect a genuine and unique point of view. Intellectual engagement: Listeners should feel mentally stimulated, as though they’re part of a conversation rather than being lectured. A good podcast invites reflection and creates a sense of belonging. Compelling storytelling: Did the topic send you down a rabbit hole? Did you crave a part two? Were there follow-up questions you couldn’t stop thinking about? Intimate connection: Instead of sounding like a polished radio broadcast, there should be a conversational feel, as if you are in the room with them, not just a passive listener. Consistency: Stick to a regular posting schedule and engage with your audience. Reliability builds trust—and trust builds community.

The new growth of podcasting

In a time where screens dominate most forms of entertainment and quick-scroll content reigns supreme, podcasting offers something different: an intimate and nuanced medium that resonates across generations. Brown describes consuming a podcast as “hand-free and screen-free.”

Still, the medium presents ongoing challenges. Discoverability is a significant hurdle, and reaching new audiences is hard. For many creators, behind-the-scenes work—building an audience, growth pressures, technical and creative barriers—often falls on a single person. Add in the pressure to expand your reach while overcoming technical and creative barriers, and it’s clear that podcasting requires more than just passion. Yet Brown believes with authenticity, a clear vision and willingness to learn, creators can thrive in the ever-evolving space.

Where podcasting is headed

Given the growing saturation of podcast charts, Brown says audio storytelling is in a great place. New subdivisions have emerged in digital platforms, such as Spotify and YouTube, supporting long-term podcast production and monetization, making it easier for creators to turn passions into profession. On the listener’s end, parents are increasingly turning to podcasts as healthy, screen-free content for children. And of course, there is the creative merge currently underway.

“Where the overlap between the creator economy sits with podcasting is something I have my eye on as well.… And more and more young people are excited about podcasts. They don’t really care what network a show is [made] on, how they’re consuming it, if it’s audio, if it’s video, they just love their creator, and they’ll go wherever that creator goes.”

Which really narrows down to the ripple effect of the creator. With a wide range of cultural, educational and personal experiences being shared, podcast hosts have the capacity to generate change and build a sense of community among listeners. The personal impact isn’t just theoretical—it’s something Brown has experienced firsthand.

“When I started in podcasting, we were such a small community,” she recalls, “You kind of knew everyone who worked in the space, and we would throw listening parties and listen to each other’s work in progress and send each other notes. It felt very small. So I definitely couldn’t have predicted how quickly and voraciously this industry has grown, but I’m so grateful for it and to have grown up with it.”

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2025 issue of SUCCESS© magazine. Photo courtesy of Jemma Rose Brown.