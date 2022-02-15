Introducing the SUCCESS 125

Most of us have someone in our life whom we admire. This person inspires us, influences us, informs us, guides us. From the moment we met them, we knew they would change our life.

Wouldn’t it be nice to know more of them?

Since 1897, SUCCESS has been the leading voice for people who take full ownership of their personal and professional growth. And for the sixth time, we have done the research to find the 25 most influential leaders in this space: the coaches, speakers, authors, mentors and thought leaders to know in 2022.

But this year, there’s more. In honor of the 125th anniversary of SUCCESS, we’re extending the spotlight beyond the household names to the everyday leaders who reflect the true value of our magazine: impacting others in a positive way. So, we asked you, our readers, to nominate the people who have made long-lasting, positive change in your life.

And with that, we introduce to you, the SUCCESS 125.

Jean Accius

Senior Vice President

Jean Accius is Senior Vice President at AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they want to live as they age. Accius is a recognized leader in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion for men and women over the age of 50, and specifically Black men and women. His work is rooted in the belief that success is more than breaking down barriers and clearing hurdles—success is building systems that don’t have barriers or hurdles in the first place. Recognized by the Congressional Black Caucus, Black Enterprise, Fast Company, and many other organizations and media outlets, Accius not only forges a strategic path forward for people over age 50, he brings others along with him. He is a teacher, a mentor, a coach, a convener, and a doer. At a time when the nation might grapple with whether it can meet the challenges of the 21st Century, Accius does the work to build better systems, create new power structures, and challenge those who say it can’t or shouldn’t be done.

Luvvie Ajayi

Writer, speaker, podcast host

Luvvie Ajayi Jones is a two-time New York Times best-selling author, sought-after speaker and podcast host. An 18-year blogging veteran, Ajayi covers all things culture with a critical yet humorous lens on her website Awesomely Luvvie and wrote the instant best-sellers Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual (2021) and I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual (2016). That same razor-sharp voice spurred her wildly popular TED talk, Get Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable, to more than 7.5 million views.

Amina AlTai

Coach

Amina AlTai is a holistic leadership and mindset coach to notable female leaders and impact driven celebrities, and is the coach behind some of the most well-known female entrepreneurs of our time. AlTai’s mastery is in connecting us to our brilliance and teaching us to live and lead from it each day. As a woman of Iraqi descent, she often works with marginalized communities to help them realize possibilities in a way that honors their particular lived experiences. After spending a decade grappling with a fast-paced career in marketing and two autoimmune diseases, AlTai hit burnout. In the hopes of healing her own life, she sought training in coaching, nutrition, fitness and mindfulness, and her goal became to teach others how to balance a thriving career, body and mind. She takes a holistic approach to coaching, examining any blocks in our mindset, in our bodies and in how we lead.

Suz Amaro

Coach, mentor, creator

Suz Amaro is the creator of the Vivesmart, a philosophy and ecosystem that accompanies more than 300 business owners to build a more productive and happy lifestyle. It is a successful coaching and mentoring company that teaches its clients—Latinos from different cities of Latin America and the United States—the mentalities, habits and tools to make their businesses comply with their main objective and support the lifestyle of its owner.

Kim Anthony

Entrepreneur, publisher, radio talk show host, philanthropist

Kim Anthony is passionate about bringing world-class personal growth and development programs to historically marginalized communities. But this is not where her journey began. Emancipated from the foster care system at 18, she was released to a bus stop with $130 to her name, the address to the local welfare office and a worn copy of Napoleon Hill’s Success Through a Positive Mental Attitude. She went on to become a successful entrepreneur, business journal publisher, radio talk show host and philanthropist. In the nonprofit sector, she launched and consulted for 320 nonprofit organizations in 31 states, and raised more than $20 million for community causes and charities. Her true passion, however, was the personal growth and development workshops, seminars and programs that taught her to dream and opened new worlds of possibility for her life. Eventually, she became a sought-after inspirational speaker, transformational leadership trainer and certified coach. Her next mission is to develop affordable housing communities that incorporate wrap-around services that include access to personal growth and development resources and coaching for economic mobility.

Tarrent-Arthur and Helen Cummings-Henry

Coaches, trainers, speakers, teachers

Tarrent-Arthur and Helen Cummings-Henry saw COVID-19 as an opportunity to form Righteous Uplifting Nourishing International, a global nonprofit organization whose message is to change lives one soul at a time. They also joined The John Maxwell Team and were certified as coaches, trainers, speakers and teachers. Henry wrote her third book, Transforming Lives: A Three Step Guide In Becoming A Better You, and created Transforming Lives, a video show where guests share their personal stories about how their lives were transformed. Tarrent-Arthur wrote his first book, Turn Off Your Brain And Listen To God, to coach others how to block out distractions and focus on becoming the person that God created them to be. They are both influenced by John C. Maxwell and Rob Hoskins’ book and mandate to do and help and partner with people to change your world.

Amy Astaraee

Founder

Amy Astaraee received her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, but her passion for artistry and design further motivated her to continue her education and become an accredited jewelry professional. Since opening her store in 2005 in Orange County, Astaraee has focused on creating meaningful relationships with her clients. Her strong background in art resulted in her creating her very own jewelry line, Amy A. Design, which focuses on custom engagement rings. Astaraee also designed her store herself, giving the boutique it’s calm, modern aesthetic. It has become a place clients can come relax while they browse all of the beautiful jewelry in a peaceful atmosphere. With being Tier 1 rated with the Jewelers Board of Trade, she has become known as one of the most trusted business owners in the jewelry industry. Astaraee has truly enjoyed creating lifelong relationships with her customers, as she values these relationships and is thankful for all the love and support she has received through the years.

Courtney Atkinson and Melanie Meier

Realtors

Over the past decade, Courtney Atkinson and Melanie Meier have built a family business founded on positive culture, inclusion, love and kindness. As a result of their success, this year they were able to donate $100,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre in Lethbridge, where they live. Together Atkinson and Meier operate the Atkinson Team at eXp Realty, with Atkinson as the CEO and Meier as the COO. Their team serves all of Southern Alberta with offices in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat covering an area of 75,000 square kms and a population of 275,000 people. In 2021 their local team of over 30 real estate agents sold over 550 homes for over $160,000,000 in sales volume, making them one of the top producing real estate teams in Canada, and the #1 eXp Realty team in Alberta.

Gogo Bethke

Realtor

In 2003, Gogo Bethke came from Romania to the US with $200 to build her American dream. She started in real estate in 2011 with no SOI, no experience and $6 to her name. That was when she started to build her business, organically, with the power of social media. Bethke started out as an individual realtor in 2011. Since then, she has built both a local and nationwide team of over 770 agents. The team has sold over $1 billion in 2021 in real estate sales. Bethke has been named the social media queen of real estate, and was also voted #1 social media realtor in Michigan 3 years in a row. She has also started to teach her knowledge about brand building and social media marketing, and built two boot camps in order to do so—Gogo’s Bootcamp – Social Media and Gogo’s Bootcamp – Agent Attraction.

Glenn Bill

Founder, podcast host, best-selling author, keynote speaker

The University of Attitude, founded by Glenn Bill, is the world’s #1 source for attitude education, development and engagement. His Get Attitude podcast won a Communicator Award for Diversity & Inclusion for his 8:46 Interviews Stories of Black America. Bill’s weekly show features the biggest influencers, innovators and success stories in America. Pre-Covid, Bill hosted the Global Attitude Awareness day and the Attitude Fest, which raised money for 501C3’s. Author of the #1 international best-selling book The ABC’s of ATTITUDE, Bill also delivers inspiring keynotes to Fortune 500 companies and local school boards. He is considered America’s #1 attitude keynote speaker, and has impacted tens of thousands of people with his message. Bill has received national recognition for his elite accomplishments in sales, leadership and innovation in the real estate business.

Tom and Lisa Bilyeu

Co-founders, hosts

Tom Bilyeu is the co-founder of Quest Nutrition and the co-founder and host of Impact Theory, a show he created to help people develop the skills they need to improve themselves and the world. Lisa Bilyeu is also the co-founder of Quest Nutrition and Impact Theory, as well as the founder and host of Women of Impact, a show she created to empower women to recognize that they really can become the hero of their own life.

Brene Brown

Best-selling author, research professor, podcast host

Brene Brown is a research professor who studies courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy. She is the author of five New York Times best-sellers and the host of the Spotify Original podcasts Unlocking Us and Dare to Lead.

Leigh Burgess

CEO, founder, creative strategist

Leigh Burgess is a creative strategist who uses her gifts to help others. She is a leader who takes big swings and has created a multi-faceted organization dedicated to supporting clients and partners with strategic services, curated experiences and beautiful spaces. Through the four businesses she has founded, which span strategic services, design, construction and events, Burgess helps solve problems for good and create spaces and events that make you feel happy. She has more than 20 years experience in business, healthcare and education with master’s degrees in Health Services Administration, Education, and Human Organizational Systems. Through her proficiency in project management, communications and new business and technology initiatives, Burgess has led executive-level projects and enjoys solving big problems or challenges that make the world a better place.

Andrea Callanan

Entrepreneur, coach, motivational speaker, podcast host

Andrea Callanan is passionate about helping people and businesses find their confidence, their voice and business success. Hailing from Barry in South Wales, UK, married to Matt Callanan and mother to two boys, a singer by trade and later a music industry voice coach and record label owner, Callanan now speaks, coaches, writes and helps others succeed in their professional lives. Over nearly three decades, she has helped tens of thousands start and grow businesses, become singers, speakers, leaders and find their self-worth. A certified positive psychology coach, Callanan has worked in the workplace happiness space with many global brands for more than a decade, specializing in culture, workplace engagement and leadership. She supports high achieving women and entrepreneurs internationally with their mindset, aligned business growth, visibility and speaking skills with multiple online coaching offerings, including her Institute of Leadership fully accredited Aligned Coaching Academy and her gold standard mindset and business course, The Unapologetic Self Mastery Accelerator.

Matt Callanan

Founder, coach, podcast host

Matt Callanan is a Success master coach, podcaster and the founder of the kindness project We Make Good Happen. With his coaching he’s on a mission to change 10,000 people’s lives and make a positive difference in the world. His Tenner4Good idea, where he hid money-filled envelopes around the UK and Ireland (but encouraged finders to spend the money not on themselves, but on something good) went viral. With his young son, he’s completing 403 good deeds to positively impact 12,000 people. Some of the good deeds include delivering 100 Easter eggs to children in a hospital dressed up as a bunny and putting on a birthday party for a woman in a care home who was turning 100, but had no family. Along with 100 people he is collectively raising £1,000,000 ($1,350,000) for a mental health charity by running 10km every single day in 2022. His podcast We Make Success Happen went to No. 1 in the UK in Apple’s Self Development and Business charts and led to being asked to present Give Kindness A Chance, a documentary for the BBC.

Armando Cantu

Founder, thought leader

Armando Cantu started his nonprofit advocating for homeless and underserved communities because he recognized the role technology plays in homelessness and cycles of poverty. Believing that everyone deserves a chance in life, Cantu and a handful of friends took laptops and hotspots to a local soup kitchen and helped their guests set up digital identities so they could apply for jobs. In the process, he learned a lot about what the community needed and the role which digital ignorance played, and made it his business to understand the problems, know what resources were available and find solutions. When Covid came along, Cantu and his team empowered their clients to find employment, transportation, childcare and housing. Under Cantu’s leadership, what started out with a lot of heart and $300 from his own pocket has grown into a beacon for social change. Now, the CARDBoard Project focuses on bridging the digital divide through the “three legs of the stool”: access, affordability and digital skills training.

Elena Cardone

Best-selling author, event producer, mentor, public speaker, trainer

Elena Cardone is the author of the best-selling book Build an Empire: How to Have it All and is the executive producer of both the annual 10X ladies event and Build an Empire mastermind events. Drawing upon her vast experience, Elena has developed her own curriculum to assist aspiring empire builders.

Grant Cardone

Entrepreneur, best-selling author

Grant Cardone owns and operates seven privately held companies and a private equity real estate firm, Cardone Capital, with a multifamily portfolio of assets worth over $2.2 billion. He is the top crowdfunder in the world, raising over $600 million in equity via social media. Cardone has been featured on season 2 of Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, where he took on the challenge of building a million dollar business in 90 days. Cardone is also a New York Times best-selling author of 11 business books, including The 10X Rule, which led to Cardone establishing the 10X Global Movement and the 10X Growth Conference, now the largest business and entrepreneur conference in the world. Voted the top marketing influencer to watch by Forbes, Cardone uses his massive 15 million-plus following to give back via his Grant Cardone Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring underprivileged and troubled youth in financial literacy.

Cindy Castillo

Realtor, real estate coach

Cindy Castillo was born in the Dominican Republic and currently resides in Kissimmee, FL. She and her husband Richard form Team Prestige, representing buyers, sellers and investors in luxury real estate throughout Central Florida and specializing in the Kissimmee and Orlando markets. With nearly 15 years of experience in Florida real estate, Castillo has seen firsthand the growth and success of the market over the years, from observing new developments in the landscape to helping friends and colleagues search for new homes. Her knowledge of the area paired with her extensive network of locals lends her team a competitive advantage, and her love for Central Florida translates into a blessed experience for everyone. Her passion for real estate in Central Florida has allowed her to build a fierce team that will go the extra mile to make magic happen for their clients, and it has served them well.

Tina Caul

Real estate coach

Tina Caul is one of Raleigh, North Carolina’s most trusted and top-selling luxury brokers. She started her career 21 years ago in Michigan before relocating to North Carolina in search of a warmer climate and founding Caul Group Residential with her husband. Before she started her current team of trusted advisors, Caul sold more than 130 homes personally per year for seven years years straight. Now, her team—also the No. 1 eXp Realty team in North and South Carolina—works with individuals, investors and developers interested in the city’s most coveted properties and delivered the dream of home ownership to 514 clients in 2021. When Caul isn’t working, she enjoys golfing with her husband, Kevin, spending time at their lake house, traveling to Europe, renovating future Airbnb properties and watching her son play basketball.

Dave Conord

Entrepreneur, consultant

Dave Conord is a growth strategist, business leader and consultant. As former president of eXp Realty, Conord led its industry-leading growth, adding nearly 60,000 agents to the platform in less than 3 years. In doing so, Conord made it the #1 independent real estate company in the United States and increased the market cap to over $7 billion.

Brian Culhane

Founder, president, investor

Brian Culhane has been working with Glenn Sanford for 15 years as a key player in the creation of eXp World Holdings. Culhane also founded the Culhane Groups, which remains among the largest revenue sharing organizations inside of eXp Realty. A master organization and brand builder, in the last two decades Culhane has helped thousands of real estate professionals to build limitless business and create massive wealth for themselves. Culhane also succeeded in bringing on eXp’s most influential partners including; The Cardones, Tarek El Moussa, Arie Luyendyk JR, Hoss Pratt and Lisa Copeland, among others.

Craig Davis

Leader

In the eyes of his employees, Craig Davis is an exemplary leader. Honest, resourceful, strategic and always looking to improve you, your team, the company and himself, Davis is supportive of his employees while being critical of his own work. With his StreetLevel Leadership website and mindset training, Davis has been able to mold professionals.

Anaida Deti

Dental professional, entrepreneur

Anaida is a dental professional who has built an award-winning business model and now inspires and motivates other dental professionals, and women entrepreneurs to follow their dreams. She always says “Dream big or nothing”. Even though she is only 40 years old, she has gone through a dictatorship, a civil war, three countries and many personal and business challenges.

Her humble beginnings start with her and her husband immigrating to Canada from Albania, 19 years ago, with pocket change and no English. She worked 7 days a week while going to school full time. She started everything from scratch. Her business started with only her, booking appointments in her car until she was able to open her own place in 2016. Now she is opening more locations throughout the province with the next one coming as soon as this spring. Nobody would have ever believed that that young girl with only big dreams but not much else, would be the business woman she is today.

Her story has been considered a success story not only by everyone that knows her, but also by a lot of national and international media. She has been featured in many Tv shows, radio shows, magazines, newspapers, online platforms and many more to share her amazing successful journey and her dental expertise. Anaida has been a cover story for many prestigious magazines. She was featured on Forbes in October last year sharing her business tips on how to be successful. She was selected as one of the 10 Most Influential Business Leaders to Follow in 2020 in North America by PrimeView Magazine. She was also chosen as a one of the Most Successful Business Women to Watch in 2020 by Insight Success, as well as a 100 Best Companies in 2020 from Exeleon Magazine. She was selected as 10 Best Performing CEO’s 2020 by The Business Berg. In 2021 she was awarded as one of the Most Influential Female Entrepreneur by Woman Entrepreneur Magazine.

Marcus Dilley

Realtor, broker, investor, home builder, national recording artist

With close to 40 years in the Charlotte metro and upstate South Carolina area, Marcus Dilley has grown his award-winning real estate team into the fastest growing real estate company in the United States with a multi-million dollar portfolio. As an investor, world traveler, previous home builder and national recording artist, Dilley’s experience sets him apart in the industry. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Charlotte chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers, is owner of Carolinas Group at eXp Realty and serves as a portfolio sales executive for Park Avenue Properties. Among other awards, Dilley has received the eXp Realty ICON Agent Award three years running, Charlotte Magazine’s Best in Client Satisfaction award multiple times, and has been featured on American Dream TV, USA Today, CBS, FOX, and NBC. He is also a musician, health and wellness advocate and leader at Steele Creek Church of Charlotte, and loves spending time with his beautiful wife, Ashley, and three incredible children, Liberty, Honor and Justus (and rescue dog Glory).

Taja Dockendorf

Founder, investor, creator

In her mid-20s, Taja Dockendorf founded Pulp+Wire, a full-service consumer packaging, branding and marketing agency. For the last 18 years, Dockendorf has led the team in elevating branding, digital and packaging for some of the most well-known CPG, pet, beverage and cannabis brands in the US. She not only leads the charge for clients, but finds new and innovative ways for her team to work together. Pulp+Wire is a 100 percent female-founded and -owned agency that Dockendorf has grown year after year. As a designer, creative leader and strategist, she does not believe in simply running a company, but places more value on fostering relationships, growth and opportunity for her team and clients alike. She is a problem solver, a solution maven, and an avid investor in emerging brands and creator of her own CPG brands.

Glennon Doyle

Founder, best-selling author

Glennon Doyle is the best-selling author of Untamed and Love Warrior, the host of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast and the founder of Together Rising, a nonprofit organization that transforms collective heartbreak into effective action.

Ozioma Egwuonwu

Speaker, strategist, scholar

Ozioma Egwuonwu is an internationally celebrated speaker, strategist, scholar, and expert in transformational strategy. She is the chief strategic transformation officer of BurnBright International, a transformational training and consulting company specializing in developing and activating human potential. As a strategic advisor, Egwuonwu consults on complex strategic problems and transformational initiatives for a diverse array of clients, including Fortune 50 companies, governments, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, small business owners, growth and early-stage startups and personal and leadership development clients. She has presented at top educational institutions such as Oxford University, Howard University, University of St. Gallen, and Columbia University. In her pioneering role as chief operating officer of Rising Women Rising World, Egwuonwu advanced a transformational shared leadership model among women leaders. And in 2012, Egwuonwu founded World Dream Day. Celebrated annually on September 25, it is the first-ever global holiday day dedicated to activating ideas, goals and dreams.

Paul Epstein

Sports executive, sales leader, speaker

Paul Epstein has spent nearly 15 years as a professional sports executive for multiple NFL and NBA teams, a global sports agency, and the NFL league office. He has transformed numerous NBA teams from bottom in league revenue to top-two in financial performance. As the NFL’s sales leader, Epstein has broken every premium revenue metric in Super Bowl history. He’s also opened a billion-dollar stadium, helped save the New Orleans NBA franchise, and founded the San Francisco 49ers Talent Academy, where he became known as the “Why Coach.” Epstein has since continued his leadership with Fortune 500 leaders, founders, CEOs, MBAs and professional athletes. When he’s not on stage as a global keynote speaker, Epstein puts his insights to daily practice, serving as chief impact officer for PurposePoint and chief purpose advisor for the Why Institute. He is also the best-selling author of The Power of Playing Offense and host of the podcast Playmakers: On Purpose.

Chuck and Angela Fazio

Realtors, business owners

Chuck and Angela Fazio went from failing in the real estate business to building the largest single office brokerage in the country. They have coached and mentored thousands of agents and have overseen over 40,000 homes sold. The pair closed down their successful company to build one of the biggest international modern real estate teams with over 6200 agents in 7 countries. Motivational speakers who have given talks all over the world, the Fazios have been married for over 20 years and have six children together They are best friends and business partners in the five companies that they run together, and are members of RIS Media’s Billionaires’ Club, Real Trends Top Power Brokers and Swanepoel’s Mega 1000. The pair feels that they are called to be servant leaders and have a passion for blessing other agents and changing their lives.

Elayna Fernandez

Best-selling author, international speaker, entrepreneur

Elayna Fernández is best known for her award-winning blog thePositiveMOM.com, which has inspired millions of moms in over 158 countries to transform their grief into growth. Born and raised in a slum in the Dominican Republic and a multiple-time trauma survivor, Fernández’s mission is to provide moms with skills, strategies and steps to find peace, break unhealthy cycles and feel whole. Fernández holds a Home and Family Studies certificate from Brigham Young University-Idaho, as well as numerous certifications in the areas of neuroscience, personal development and positive psychology. An avid storyteller, story strategist and student of pain, she has spoken on prestigious stages around the world and has served as an advisor to leading brands and to some of the most renowned transformational leaders of our time. Fernández is passionate about entrepreneurship, and is a powerful advocate of diversity, inclusion and representation.

Matthew J. Ferrell

Entrepreneur, teacher, media arts instructor

When Matthew J. Ferrell was five years old, he created his own pretend radio show using real commercials recorded during The Dukes of Hazzard. His entrepreneurial spirit continued from there: he ran a video rental service in the sixth grade; sold homemade flavored toothpicks in the eighth grade; chartered bus trips to a local amusement park in the ninth grade; and started a mobile DJ business, a teen night club, a small radio station and movie rental store all before graduating high school. He has held many different positions throughout his professional career, but none more rewarding and challenging than his current role as Media Arts Instructor at Massillon Washington High School’s WHS-TV in Massillon, Ohio. WHS-TV is the oldest operating high-school-based TV station in the world and airs to nearly 40,000 homes through its dedicated 24-hour cable channel. Ferrell’s student-based team has earned 12 Business Professionals of America awards and five Student Production awards. He has been named a two-time Stark County Art Teacher of the Year runner-up, Ohio Association for Career and Technical Education’s Outstanding New Career and Technical Teacher of the Year for 2019 and has earned the highest possible Ohio Teacher Evaluation System rating of “Accomplished” every year. Additionally, there are more WHS-TV students pursuing school, work and/or military service after graduating from his program than ever before. Currently, Ferrell and a few of his former students are finalizing plans to launch RocketBox Media, a marketing agency and content creation lab.

Veronica Figueroa

Realtor, mentor, speaker

Veronica Figueroa is an award-winning real estate influencer and keynote speaker. She leads the Figeroa Team for eXp Realty, which hit a record of more than 1,800 homes sold and is the number one team for most homes sold worldwide. The Figueroa Team continues to scale and grow as one of the nation’s leading teams, serving more than 2,000 families and clients in 2021 and more than $646 million in sales volume. Figueroa has sat on the Zillow advisory board since 2016 and been named an Inman Influencer. As a keynote speaker, she has shared the stage with many influencers, including a recent interview with Venus Williams. Her true passion is to inspire and help others with directional wisdom and to amplify their communication, connection and confidence to run a successful real estate business. She mentors with passion, guiding her clients to effectively strengthen and elevate their leadership vision to new heights.

Michael and Kim Fish

Realtors, business owners, philanthropists

The 2020 lockdown in Maui devastated Michael and Kim Fish’s wedding business. Their monthly income went from $50,000 to zero, not to mention the $50,000 they issued in refunds. Not knowing if they would be able to pay their mortgage at one point, Michael and Kim each got their real estate license in December 2020. At the end of their first year, they celebrated 17 transactions. With every escrow they close in 2021 and 2022, they donate a $400 Costco gift card to a person or family in need in Maui—families like a single mother of four who has cancer or a young father with a daughter who has multiple sclerosis. These gift card recipients inspire Michael and Kim not only to help buyers and sellers enter a new chapter of life, but to further their own success and pay it forward.

Hanna Fitz

Author, brand strategist, business coach

Hanna Fitz is a sought-after international brand strategist, business coach and author often described by her peers as a genius at what she does in creating world-class brands and empowering female leaders to own the spotlight and create leading brands. She has consulted and coached international award-winning luxury brands, celebrities and many family-owned and serviced-based experts globally. Hanna Fitz started her life and career on a small Caribbean island. Since leaving a deeply unfulfilling corporate career 12 years ago, she started her own consulting company and dedicated her career to helping other brilliant women live their passion while doing meaningful work that impacts their life and the lives of others. She has empowered hundreds of women to stand in their power, own their brilliance and earn their worth in business and life. Now, Fitz is the founder and CEO of Cultured Life Global, which manages the Hanna Fitz brand atelier at hannafitz.com, and an international media and publishing company, Cultured Life.

Marie Forleo

Entrepreneur, writer, philanthropist

Named by Oprah as a “thought leader for the next generation,” Marie Forleo is an entrepreneur, writer, philanthropist and the New York Times best-selling author of Everything Is Figureoutable.

Tara Jaye Frank

Strategist, founder, executive, author

Tara Jaye Frank is an equity strategist who has advised and educated thousands of Fortune 500 executives across multiple industries on how to create an equitable workplace. She is the author of two books, including The Waymakers: Clearing the Path to Workplace Equity with Competence and Confidence, which launches May 2022. Before founding her culture and leadership consultancy, Frank spent twenty-one years at Hallmark Cards, where she served in multiple roles, including vice president of multicultural strategy and corporate culture advisor to the president. Frank’s work, fueled by a deep belief in the creative power and potential of everyone, focuses on equal access and building bridges between people, ideas and opportunity.

Renee Funk

Co-founder, realtor, speaker

As co-founder of The Funk Collection Real Estate Team in Orlando, Florida, Renee Funk ranks among the top one percent of real estate professionals throughout the United States. Funk operates a branch office in Windermere, Florida, with more than 100 real estate agents closing $250 million in real estate sales and over 500 units sold throughout the Central Florida market in 2021. She is also a national speaker focused on elevating customer service and has a multi-year partnership with the NBA as proud NBA sponsors of the Orlando Magic. Funk co-founded Leadership from the Heart, a livestream series showcasing conversations with industry leaders including Stefan Swanepoel, Lee Cockerell, Tom Hopkins, Glenn Sanford, Randall Miles, Brad Inman and more. In addition to family and her real estate career, Funk’s philanthropic passion remains focused on serving the Edgewood Children’s Ranch and supporting at-risk youth in Orlando.

Allison Gaddy

Realtor, co-founder, international keynote speaker

Allison Gaddy, a born and raised Texan, is proud to have created a platform for inspiring change and leadership in the real estate industry that touches thousands. Through her company Expert Partners, a world-class real estate leader’s mastermind platform, Gaddy helps leaders dream big, learn to inspire and lead others and back it up with meaningful results. Gaddy believes you must bring your whole self to the table if you want to thrive in today’s world. From her clients and many others, Gaddy continues to learn new things each day and to expand her own ideas about what it means to live a fully creative and meaningful life. Whether you’re starting or growing your business or looking to make a big change in your personal life, Gaddy helps people reach the highest levels of their creative potential and tap into the deepest wisdom within.

Dany Garcia

Entrepreneur

Dany Garcia is the chairwoman of The Garcia Companies, a global holding company, the owner of the XFL, the founder of GSTQ, a new clothing line and community and the co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions.

Yvette Gavin

Philanthropist, founder, coach

Yvette Gavin is an elite leadership development strategist, an international best-selling author, a philanthropist and a certified leadership and personal development coach, trainer and speaker. As the founder of Yvette Gavin Consulting, she is known for her work with the United States Government, her facilitation of leadership workshops for the US Consulate in Brazil, the Centers for Disease Control and The Georgia National Guard. An Oral Roberts University graduate, Gavin holds a master of arts in leadership and has a unique gift of inspiring corporate leaders and entrepreneurs to achieve success. She has held progressive leadership roles at Lockheed-Martin Aeronautical, AT&T, Cbeyond, Delta Air Lines, Cox Communications and CNN. Gavin is a thought leader in the training and leadership industry and in navigating careers across changing landscapes, which she outlines in her book Recalibrate! Navigating The Job Market with Confidence. A certified leadership coach with the John C. Maxwell Team and a certified life coach with the International Coaching Association, Gavin is a former information technology leader, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a Black Enterprise contributor and the host of the top-rated television show Faith at Work.

Carlos German

Best-selling author, real estate coach, keynote speaker, advocate

Carlos German began his life in America as a 15 year-old immigrant from the Dominican Republic. Now one of the youngest top Latino leaders in real estate, German is a true example of the American dream. He started his professional career in real estate during the last market crash, specializing in selling homes near Disney World. His commitment to helping others succeed led him to build Carlos German & Team, an award-winning and nationally recognized real estate brand, and to become a leader and innovator in his community. Among his many accomplishments, he was featured in Forbes magazine, awarded REALTOR Magazine’s top “30 Under 30” and co-founded the Global Alliance of Real Estate Entrepreneurs, an international organization of over 2,000 real estate professionals focused on growth, contribution, leadership, and whole-life success.

Girls With Grit Collective

Real estate

Real estate, while labeled a ‘people business,’ can be very lonely. Particularly so for females in the field, who outnumber their male counterparts in numbers, but who hold a small fraction of leadership positions in major brokerages nationwide. In March of 2021, Tara, Jamie, Lauren and Christina saw these glaring issues within the industry and vowed to work together to create a space in the real estate industry where females of all experience levels, regardless of brokerage affiliation, could come together to learn, collaborate and raise the bar in the industry. This movement was called Girls With Grit Collective. In just 9 months, Girls With Grit Collective has amassed a following of over 5,500 female realtors nationwide on their social media platform. Free weekly masterminds are taught to inspire and coach women on how to build profitable businesses. From lead generation to business & finance fundamentals, no topic is too big or small to be tackled.

Jolie Glassman

Owner, life coach

Jolie Glassman has been the owner of the world-famous boxing gym South Beach Boxing in Miami Beach since 1998. She is known as a real-talk, real-results mindset trainer, mentor and coach, with over 30 years’ experience in motivating, inspiring and transforming tens of thousands of lives. She is a professionally certified life coach with several degrees, licenses and certifications in the education, behavior, self-improvement and personal development arenas. Specializing in health and wellness, sports and fitness, transition and loss, relationship issues, family issues and business issues, she has dedicated her life to motivating, training and teaching people to get into action and hold themselves accountable.

Glassman radically helps passionate, strong, health-is-wealth-conscious clients to inspire, transform and communicate effectively while honoring their own power, being fully self-expressed and coming from a place of love. She believes strength and confidence are where it is at and self-care is our superpower.

Jay Glazer

NFL Insider, founder, advocate

Jay Glazer is the NFL Insider for FOX NFL Sunday and the founder of Merging Vets and Players, which brings combat veterans and former pro athletes together, and Unbreakable Performance, an elite performance center. Glazer is also an advocate for mental health.

Dr. Darnyelle Harmon

CEO, entrepreneur

Harmon is the award-winning CEO of the business transformation company Incredible One Enterprises LLC, a multi-million dollar coaching and consulting brand. Best known for transforming the lives of her business coaching clients and live event attendees, Harmon has one mission—to normalize millions in legacy for today’s service-based entrepreneur. Fueled by her belief that if you didn’t come from millions, millions should come from you, she and her team teach service-based entrepreneurs how to create the success mindset, strategy, sales, systems and support to turn their six figure years into six figure months in businesses that serve them financially and spiritually. Her work helps her clients not only make more in their businesses, but to shift into being CEOs that add jobs to the economy while also preparing to leave more to their families as a part of their legacy.

Amanda Held

Founder, life coach, author

Amanda Held has developed groundbreaking and evidence-based solutions that help both horses and humans transform into the best versions of themselves. Through over a decade of research in both horse and human behavior, she has been able to share powerful wisdom and insights with thousands of people.

Her favorite part of the work is not to teach people to think like her, but to teach them to think for themselves. By providing tools that give each person the ability to transform their struggles into superpowers, Held is able to watch them move forward in life with clarity and confidence. Since becoming an entrepreneur in 2006, Held has helped her clients experience breakthroughs that empower them to obtain their high-level goals with ease. In 2019, she developed the Equine Wisdom Integration Method™ certification to teach other equine-assisted facilitators, coaches and equestrians how to create powerful and healing connections with both humans and horses alike.

Don Hobbs

Realtor, SUCCESS Space ambassador

A seasoned sales and business executive, Don Hobbs began his seminal career at the early age of 18 when he went to work with internationally renowned businessman and speaker Jim Rohn, one of the true pioneers of the global personal development movement. There he worked up through the ranks, becoming president of Jim Rohn Productions at the age of 25. Two year later, Hobbs co-founded Hobbs/Herder Advertising, an industry interrupter and leader in real estate marketing. He also co-founded Hobbs/Herder Insurance Marketing Systems and Hobbs/Herder Training, among others. Hobbs stepped out of the Hobbs/Herder companies in 2008, and since then has been training, coaching and consulting with people and businesses from around the world. As a SUCCESS Space Ambassador, he continues his legacy of helping people to reach their greatest life. Hobbs brings his true passion to SUCCESS in moving entrepreneurs and high-minded people to think and live a bigger, more fulfilled life.

Tera Carissa Hodges

Life coach, business coach, speaker, entrepreneur

An international life coach, business coach, speaker and entrepreneur, Tera Carissa Hodges has coached more than 10,000 women in more than 25 countries, spoken on more than 100 platforms, and been featured in Essence magazine, Thrive, The Hype Magazine, Yahoo, Yahoo Lifestyle and more. Three years ago, Hodges launched a faith-based movement dedicated to empowering women who have been the target of bullying because of their success. Additionally, she has partnered with Culture Greetings, a female-owned greeting card line, and produced empowerment greeting cards that speak to everyday issues women face.

Sabrina Horn

CEO, adviser, best-selling author

Sabrina Horn is an award-winning CEO, communications expert, adviser, and best-selling author. She founded Horn Group with a mere $500 and five years of job experience, becoming one of few female CEOs in Silicon Valley in the early 1990s. Over a quarter century, her firm advised thousands of executives and their companies, from the hottest startups to the Fortune 500. In 2015, Horn oversaw her firm’s successful acquisition by Finn Partners, a global marketing company. Her current firm, Horn Strategy, is a consultancy that helps entrepreneurs and CEOs navigate the early stages of their businesses. Her book Make It, Don’t Fake It: Leading with Authenticity for Real Business Success reached No. 1 new release in business ethics on Amazon and aims to help executives make the right decisions as they start and grow their businesses for long-term success. Along with her acute business acumen, Horn embodies the American business dream. She is the only child of German immigrants, both survivors of the infamous Dresden fire bombings during World War II. She has two daughters, Grace and Christina, two extremely large golden doodles, and splits her time between New York and San Francisco.

Suzanne M. Howard

Mental health coach

As a teen mom at the age of 17, Suzanne M. Howard has accomplished a lot. In 2006, she formed The Apostles House, a nonprofit ministry to serve the community of Hartford, Connecticut, that continues to grow, serving about 200 people each Sunday. As a certified life coach, Howard serves clients throughout the US with anxiety, stress, family conflict, trauma, anxiety, drug abuse, anger management and more, and established her Soul Detox program in 2017. In addition to offering these essential services during the pandemic, Howard gives away 30 hours of free coaching every January for 30 consecutive days.

Marcia Hunter

Professor, life coach, author, nonprofit organizer

Dr. Marcia Hunter has been a part of Southwest Tennessee Community College for more than 30 years. She is currently a psychology teacher and department coordinator who provides the support and tools her students need to get organized and achieve their goals. Along with being a professor at the college, she also developed and operated a nonprofit organization that provided after school tutorial and training for children. This organization provided transportation for children from their schools to the center. Within her role at the organization, she served as the editor for a youth newspaper that was distributed through the school systems and public library, teaching the young people journalism skills. Hunter has continued her phenomenal work and now also serves as a life coach and dream achievers coach providing a coaching program designed to not only ignite dreams but help people bring their dreams to reality and become dream achievers. She has laid out the pathway in her book Dream Achievers: Six Steps to a Life Inspired by a World Greater Than All of Us.

Stacy James

Motivational speaker

Put a microphone in her hands and Stacy James will energize a mass audience with excitement and hope. Place her in front of a meeting to teach and she has an innate ability to introduce each person to their most powerful selves. James’ life work has been all about helping women elevate how they see themselves and how they see their future and their place in this world. Sit her at a table for a one-on-one conversation and she will ask thought-provoking yet loving questions that will cause you to believe more in who God created you to be. James believes that we have all learned significant lessons in our lives that will ultimately serve us. And we as individuals have more inside of us then we will ever unpack or unleash in our lifetime. Understanding that growth and progress leads to realizing your purpose, her intention is to inspire women to live their lives being fully aware of their internal greatness.

Erik Huberman

Founder, CEO, podcast host, author

Los Angeles based CEO and founder Erik Huberman launched Hawke Media in 2014. Now, valued at over $150 million, Hawke Media is the fastest growing marketing consultancy agency in the United States. Hawke Media’s mission is to provide accessibility and top-of-the-line marketing solutions to both large and small businesses, creating an innovative, distinctive offering to business owners looking to outsource their Chief Marketing Officer and marketing teams. Since the launch of Hawke Media, Huberman has continued to strategically expand his business portfolio, including the 2020 launch of HawkeTalk, a podcast hosted by Huberman himself that discusses origin stories with leaders in their respective industries, the 2021 launch of HawkeZ, an agency offering brands the tools needed to tap into GenZ, and most recently authored his book titled The Hawke Method. Throughout his career, Huberman has demonstrated a deep commitment to the highest standards and ethics of marketing and business development, fueled by the ambition and goal of providing exceptional services to companies of all sizes.

Taruna Kanani

Founder, tax strategist

Taruna Kanani is the founder and lead tax strategist for KB Tax Deviser CPAs. When the pandemic started in 2020, Kanani reached out to her clients and the larger business community to help them navigate the turbulent market and prepare for the financial implications. At a time when many small businesses were forced to shut their doors temporarily, she armed them with the information required to help sustain their businesses. She expanded her business channels and started hosting webinars to educate business owners about the government programs available to them. As a result of her leadership, KB Tax Deviser CPAs has helped more than 280 businesses through the pandemic. She has helped her clients raise more than $43 million in economic injury disaster loan grants and more than $5 million in payment protection program loans. Kanani has also helped her clients take advantage of $167,000 in state grants and more than $567,000 in employee retention tax credits. As an immigrant to the United States, Kanani believes serving her community as a way to give back. She and her team helped feed more than 100,000 malnourished children in the United States this past year, and Kanani has helped other women in her office succeed by creating a value-based culture that supports personal and professional growth. For many employees, seeing how far Kanani has come in life is an inspiration.

Kevette Minor Kane

Ambassador, author, public speaker

Kevette Minor Kane guides women and men on their journey to self-sufficiency by educating them to take back their financial power and supporting them in gaining the confidence to fulfill their purpose in life. Kane understands money trauma and financial abuse because of her personal experience. She survived three major traumatic events in less than a two year period, and has learned to thrive despite the challenges and obstacles many face in life. She serves because she understands the need. Her passion is to ease or prevent the pain of others with her personal insight and wisdom from the lessons she has learned. Kane seeks to encourage and empower every woman to establish and maintain a healthy and whole lifestyle. She has done this work within herself and lives by the motto, “Never Underestimate Your Ability to Thrive.” As CEO & founder of MarimorLife Mindset & Money Management her mission is to elevate women worldwide to a greater quality of life. As an educator, a public speaker and an author she shares her message of financial liberation through a transformational process which incorporates emotional and mental well-being with improved financial habits for continued success.

Dustin Kennedy

Entrepreneur, realtor

Dustin Kennedy began as a law enforcement officer, and after ending his career he began work in real estate. Using the small amount both he and his wife had saved in their 401k from their previous careers, Kennedy purchased their first investment property. Within five years, utilizing the massive power of leverage, he has turned the $50,000 he withdrew into a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio providing over $200,000 in passive income every year. Kennedy has also built one of the largest independent real estate brokerages in upstate South Carolina, Impact Realty Group, with just under 100 agents and making $340 million in sales. In December of 2021 Kennedy, who saw the massive growth and opportunity that eXp Realty offered, merged his brokerage with eXp Realty. Kennedy has become a moving force in the real estate world and plans to continue to help agents, investors and entrepreneurs build out their businesses and help them achieve their desired success.

Jodie King

Teacher, entrepreneur, professional artist

A teacher, entrepreneur, and professional artist, Jodie King has been an executive in a variety of industries for more than three decades and carries nearly 20 years of artistic experience. After arriving at both a professional and personal impasse, King found herself at a crossroads: to stay in the safety where she’d been for years, or to listen to the small voice that had long been tapping on her chest. Ultimately, King chose to listen inward, whipping out her easel and paints with a vigor unlike ever before. However, when she first began telling people about the prospect of turning her longtime passion for art into a serious business venture, she was met with the same hesitation society has greeted artists with for years. But how will you make money? Never one to spend too much time concerned with the opinions of others, King got to work the way she always has. Now, with a multi-six figure business, three high-demand online courses available globally, and workshops all over the world, she wants to teach others how to do the same. King’s mission is to spread the knowledge that becoming an artist doesn’t have to mean a life of economic insecurity. She has built a community of thousands of artists who are ready to bring their passion into a thriving business, and nearly everyone who has been lucky enough to learn from her will attest that she helped them change their life and business for the better.

David Kurz

Realtor, coach, author

United States Marine David Adam Kurz has devoted himself to the growth of business through people. He has created a massive focus on the process of lifting others to become amazing leaders in our industry so we can grow together. Kurz is currently in the process of writing his third book which will publish in the spring of 2022 entitled F*CK FAILURE, giving people his story, his experience and tips to strive past adversity. He and his partner own and operate a real estate sales team, and Kurz has begun to develop a coaching business to support his mission. Enterprise Coaching LLC focuses on helping real estate business owners create the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for their business. Kurz also operates The Freedom Organization at eXp, focused on helping agents find their freedom no matter what that means to them. He has 4 amazing daughters and a wonderful wife, Jennyffer, who is also in the real estate industry.

Jenna Kutcher

Podcast host, marketing expert, photographer

Jenna Kutcher is a photographer, online marketing expert and the host of Goal Digger, a live-workshop style business and marketing podcast for dreamers, side hustlers or anyone growing an empire.

Vishen Lakhiani

Creator, founder, entrepreneur

Vishen Lakhiani is the creator of Mindvalley, a life transformation platform that boasts a following of 20 million people across 195 countries. He launched and brought fame to dozens of leading personal growth experts in the last decade, including Marisa Peer and brain coach Jim Kwik. He also revived The Silva Method, a program centered on accessing deeper states of mind, and popularized the brands Wildfit and Lifebook. Lakhiani has written two best-selling books, The Code Of The Extraordinary Mind and The Buddha and The Badass. His show, The Mindvalley Podcast, has over 20 million downloads and is ranked among the top five percent of all podcasts worldwide. His widely practiced 6-Phase Meditation, which is hailed by famous athletes and celebrities, will be published as a book in 2022. Today, Lakhiani is dedicated to innovating the Mindvalley platform with cutting-edge AI technology and machine learning solutions so it becomes the most advanced learning platform in the world. His goal for Mindvalley is to reach 100 national schooling systems and every company in the Fortune 500 over the next decade.

James Langabeer

Professor, founder, author

James Langabeer, Ph.D., has centered his career around educating and coaching people to make better decisions. He is an internationally acclaimed professor and leader in decision-making and behavioral finance and has been called America’s Decision Coach, with a vision of improving health and wealth for millions. Through the various companies and programs he has founded over the last twenty years, he has helped nearly 35,000 people improve how they think about choices ranging from healthcare to money. His community programs have focused on improving the lives of the homeless community and individuals struggling with substance use disorder. Formally trained as a decision scientist, Langabeer has used his understanding of how the brain functions to improve how people think and choose major life events. His additional training in finance, combined with behavioral science, helps people overcome a primary fear: lack of money and financial freedom.

Jeremy Larson

Entrepreneur, award-winning agent

Jeremy Larson is a three-time Inc. 500 Entrepreneur who has built successful companies in multiple industries. A member of the Zillow agent advisory board and a three-time recipient of the eXp Realty ICON Agent Award, Larson has also doubled the revenue of his real estate team each year for the last three years straight. His passion is helping others grow, and he thrives in working with other professionals to help them create a blueprint to achieve their goals. Continuously reading, listening to podcasts, attending events and working with coaches, Larson takes pride in sharing his knowledge with others and helping agents implement proven strategies and systems.

Debbie Z. Lattuga

Co-founder

Debbie Lattuga believes that sales is a skill that anyone can learn, and one which changes the lives of both the salesperson and those they love. Lattuga grew a small business from 45 salespeople to 125 salespeople and increased profits 525%. She’s coached thousands of salespeople to uplevel their businesses and hundreds of small business owners to increase revenue and improve their online results.

Matt Leitz

Entrepreneur, mentor, trainer

Matt Leitz is a trainer, mentor and serial entrepreneur who built his first multi-million dollar business before age 30. Though he has succeeded and failed, his companies always give back and make an impact. His most recent venture, BotBuilders, teaches small businesses how to utilize chatbots and automation to generate leads, increase sales and improve support. BotBuilders has served more than 10,000 students and has seen 1,000 percent growth in its three-year company history.

Tracy Litt

Mentor, coach, spiritual adviser

Tracy Litt is a sought-after success mentor for visionary women leaders that are navigating huge paradigm shifts and elevating into the next level of themselves so they can seamlessly generate the next level of their impact, wealth and holistic success. Litt is a certified mindset coach, spiritual advisor, rapid transformational hypnotherapist, best-selling author and TEDx speaker. She is the founder of The Litt Factor and creator of Mind Magic®, a proven methodology that marries metacognition and spirituality, neuroscience and quantum law to expand and elevate more quickly. Her work has served thousands of women across the globe and has been featured in Entrepreneur, FastCompany, Thrive Global, and Inc. Her book Worthy Human is a No. 1 best-seller in spiritual growth and mindset.

Maria Locker

Founder, CEO, advocate

Maria Locker is an advocate and champion for the advancement of women and female entrepreneurs throughout North America. As Founder & CEO of RevolutionHER™, Locker brings women and girls together globally for education, support, inspiration and empowerment. Through RevolutionHER™, Locker and her team have supported more than 50,000 women and youth worldwide since 2010. Locker is also publisher and editor of RevolutionHER™ Magazine, helping to further amplify women’s voices and showcasing women of all sizes, abilities and ethnicities. Working with well-known brands, organizations, speakers and educators, RevolutionHER™ advocates on behalf of global issues facing females and offers support, funding and resources needed to implement programs. In 2015, Locker created Momentum, a nonprofit organization that provides women and girls worldwide with barrier-free access to educational resources, mentorship and financial support. Momentum was the first Canadian organization to take part in the Coca-Cola 5 by 20 program, a worldwide initiative dedicated to supporting the economic empowerment of 5 million women entrepreneurs across the globe by 2020. Momentum helped provide educational support to 20,000 Canadian women entrepreneurs.

Aubrey Marcus

Founder, best-selling author

Aubrey Marcus is the founder of Onnit, a lifestyle brand based on a holistic health philosophy he calls “Total Human Optimization.” He is also the New York Times best-selling author of Own the Day and the host of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast.

Kristin Marquet

Creative director, PR executive, entrepreneur

Kristin Marquet served as the creative director of the award-winning PR firm Creative Development Agency for a decade. She oversaw the day-to-day operations of the agency and directed all client accounts and projects. In 2017, Marquet launched FemFounder, an emerging spinoff media company that helps female entrepreneurs plan, launch and scale their businesses. She also runs Marquet Media, a boutique consultancy that designs brands in the wedding, beauty and fashion, wellness and fitness, cooking, photography, and interior design industries. Marquet is a member of the Young Entrepreneur Council, has advanced studies in data and marketing analytics, holds degrees in literature and marketing, and has attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston University, and New York University. She has contributed to Forbes, Inc., Huffington Post, Entrepreneur, and the New York Daily News and is the author of Squash the Competition and Dominate Your Marketplace: 55 Easy Tips to Generate Big Publicity for Your Startup or Small Business as well as the co-author of the Amazon best-seller, Publicity Jumpstart: 10 Ways to Get Your Brand in the Press.

Megan Marsh

Co-founder, entrepreneur, property investor

Megan Marsh is the co-founder of Co/LAB Lending, formerly Keystone Alliance Mortgage, a top producing mortgage broker in Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico. She is a serial entrepreneur and property investor who has launched eight businesses and built a growing real estate portfolio with more than 40 properties. Marsh is also a speaker, coach and podcast host with a passion to help others discover the secrets of turning actions into success. Her articles have been featured in the Scotsman Guide: Residential Edition and several other online publications. She has also received the Entrepreneur of Impact award by Hatch Tribe, the Mortgage Star award by Mortgage Women Magazine, and the Women With Vision award by Women With Vision magazine, and been recognized in Women Worth Watching by Diversity Journal and Women Making A Difference by Pennsylvania Business Central.

Krista Mashore

Real estate agent, digital marketer, best-selling author

After facing a childhood in foster care, a difficult divorce, and nearly hitting zero dollars in her bank account, single mom Krista Mashore chose mindset over matter. And despite those difficult early years, Mashore has been in the top 1 percent of real estate agents nationwide for 20 years. She is the author of four best-selling books on digital marketing strategies and has been featured in Forbes, Inman News, The Wall Street Journal and more. With a masters degree in curriculum and instruction, Mashore has also turned her attention to coaching agents nationwide and was named in the top 1 percent of coaches in 2021. Through her coaching, teaching, speaking and training, Mashore has revolutionized the way entrepreneurs, agents and professionals market themselves online. Additionally, Mashore created the Teens Lifting Lives charity, which teaches young men and women to embody the entrepreneurial spirit, and contributes to her community by donating to cancer research, the construction of homes for those in need, as well as the Pay it Forward scholarship fund.

Sue Meitner

Mortgage expert, entrepreneur, speaker, best-selling author

Sue Meitner is an award-winning mortgage expert, successful entrepreneur, best-selling author and inspiring speaker. Her expertise as a mortgage lender inspires her to help people realize their dreams of homeownership and motivates her to share that knowledge with colleagues. Meitner’s passion for helping others led her to share her story by writing Crazy, Lucky Girl: Do You Have the Keys to Success? Through her book and speaking engagements, Meitner shares the wisdom she gained and emboldens others who dream of starting a business. Meitner is also the Greater Philadelphia correspondent of Financing the American Dream, a national television show featuring real estate, lifestyles and cultures all over the nation. She takes viewers around the city and suburbs of Philadelphia to show all the amazing people and places that make her hometown so special.

Cyndi Merritt

Author, realtor

As a realtor, Cyndi Merritt has been helping clients since 2004 and she is consistently recognized throughout the industry as a leader in client care and satisfaction. She says, “It is always my honor to rebate our local community and national heroes with a portion of my commissions. It is my thank you to them for their service and sacrifices. This is [of] the utmost importance to me in serving my clients.” As an author, Merritt feels blessed to have published best selling children’s books that are available in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. She writes valuable moral stories to teach children important life lessons as they grow up. Merritt knows as our world spirals in many areas, keeping our children grounded in strong fundamentals will help form our future generations, and she is very proud to be a small part of that endeavor.

Vince Morales

Coach, trainer, speaker

Vince Morales was once a homeless veteran living in San Diego, California. While he and his wife, Michelle, lived in their van, Morales launched into life coaching. He was affectionately known as the homeless life coach to many of his clients. Now, Morales is a certified master coach with mindset, resilience and career coaching niches. He consults in leadership development, is a certified coach, trainer, and speaker with the John Maxwell Team, and is also a motivational speaker and former Forbes coach.

In addition to coaching and consulting, he serves as a federal subcontractor for the Department of Labor’s Transition Assistance Program—helping military personnel and spouses transition to the civilian workforce. Morales has been recognized for his impact in this role and is also a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a former law enforcement officer in Southern California and Washington State. He and Michelle have been married for 34 years and currently reside in San Diego. They have five children, and one child passed in 1989.

Jennifer Maret Moran

Speaker, coach, bodybuilding champion, best-selling author

Jennifer Maret Moran brings more than 30 years of transformational leadership experience to the people she inspires through her speaking, training, coaching and mentoring. After graduating from college and spending 17 years as a top-producing representative and trainer in corporate, medical and pharmaceutical sales, Moran left corporate America in 2006 to pursue a more fulfilling, purpose-filled life on her terms. She is now a top earner in the direct sales/network marketing industry as well as an internationally certified John C. Maxwell Speaker, Trainer & Leadership Coach, an NPC Masters Bikini Bodybuilding Champion, and the co-author of three books including Purpose, Passion & Profit and Success Habits of Super Achievers, both No. 1 Amazon best-sellers. She also recently partnered with eXp Realty’s Expert Partners as an agent and growth leader. Moran, however, says that her greatest collaboration and accomplishment has been her marriage of over 25 years to the love of her life, Sean, and raising three amazing kids together.

Sarah Middleton

CEO

Sarah Middleton is the CEO of Fairway Ignite, a mortgage coaching company created by and for the employees of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Middleton and the leadership team at Fairway Ignite believe that each client is capable of achieving incredible things and has the ability to change lives. The coaches pull strength and power out of their clients to help them reach their personal and professional goals and reach new heights.

Brian Moses

Realtor

Brian Moses has been ranked in the Top 10 for a major real estate franchise for seven consecutive years, his highest ranking being #2 in the world. During his tenure, he sold more than 400 homes a year, producing a sales volume of more than $100 million and making over $3.5 million per year in commission income. Over the course of his career, Brian has been personally coached by Anthony Robbins and has consulted one on one with Stephen Covey, Zig Ziglar, Dr. Marjorie Blanchard, Barbara De Angelis, Pat Riley, Brian Tracy, Michael Gerber and Mike Ditka. After selling his business in 2006, Moses was recruited as a Senior Vice President for Tony Robbins and Chet Holmes at Business Breakthroughs Int’l working with business owners from all over the world to grow their sales, revenues and profits. Over the last 20 years, Moses has traveled the country teaching realtors exactly what he did to achieve such astonishing results.

Andres Munar

Realtor, co-founder

Andres J. Munar, a leading mortgage broker based in Pennsylvania, started his company six years ago because he believed that everyone can and should own a home. Munar believes in building success through teamwork, and that no single individual is more or less important than the next, no matter their position. He supports every member of his team each and every day through his encouragement, positive attitude and coaching. Munar’s vision was to create a company that not only serves the needs of his customers but also his team members. He backs this sentiment up routinely by recognizing outstanding effort and often creating new opportunities for team members to recognize these efforts. When COVID-19 became a crisis and small businesses began shutting down and letting people go, Keystone Alliance Mortgage actually hired six new team members. For the team, he has created a safe, inclusive and diverse atmosphere that promotes personal and professional growth along with a commitment to excellence.

Ed Mylett

Entrepreneur, co-founder, best-selling author, speaker, podcast host

Ed Mylett is an entrepreneur, best-selling author and global speaker. He is also the host of the #MAXOUT podcast and the co-founder of Arete Syndicate, an experience, community and movement for people who want to develop their brand and their team.

Cal Newport

Best-selling author, computer science professor

Cal Newport is a computer science professor at Georgetown University. In addition to his academic research, he writes about the intersection of digital technology and culture. He is a New York Times best-selling author of seven books, including A World Without Email, Digital Minimalism and Deep Work.

Dr. Erin Oksol

International speaker, mentor, psychologist, best-selling author

Dr. Erin Oksol has taken the world by storm with her high-energy events, science-backed business coaching and training seminars, working with companies including Microsoft and Facebook. She has been awarded Nevada’s Professional Saleswoman of the Year and was named one of Nevada’s Top 20 Most Powerful Women. With 18 years and over 16,000 hours of clinical experience as a psychologist and coach, she brings her expertise in human behavior and the neuroscience of high performance to help individuals and organizations supercharge their sales, income and impact. On her daily podcast The Higher Life, Dr. Oksol shares how to elevate every area of your life. She is on a mission to set the captives free from unworthiness, self-doubt and perfectionism. Her revolutionary A.M.P.E.D. system teaches the psychology and neuroscience of success and happiness—how to live your life being activated, motivated, productive, energized, and disciplined.

Anthony ONeal

CEO, best-selling author, personal finance expert

Anthony ONeal has helped over 250,000 people set out on a path towards a debt-free life through his chart-topping book Debt-Free Degree. A global change agent in the lives of millions, ONeal has helped people to level up in their finances, relationships and businesses. Through his popular podcast and YouTube show The Table, he offers real, relevant and relatable advice to help his audience take control over their money, build real wealth, cultivate healthy relationships and grow in their businesses and personal lives. ONeal has helped to produce change in the lives of others by teaching principles he’s lived out through changing his own. From homeless, broke and deep in debt at the age of 19 to the CEO of a company with global impact that’s transformed the lives of millions, his passion for what he teaches and empowers people to accomplish is deeply personal.

Maya Ori

Transformational coach

Maya Ori is a coach who works with women in the areas of self-love, life, work, men and male-female relationships. For years she has conducted individual and group sessions with women to find their own truths and life goals. Using a dynamic and highly effective method of transformational coaching, Ori works with women to enable a permanent change of beliefs that have been carried for years. The importance of these beliefs, which have a strong and usually unconscious influence on life, is enormous.

Mariet Ostos

Entrepreneur, life coach, motivational speaker

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Mariet Ostos moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2000 with a thousand dollars, a backpack, and a baby on the way. She lived in a shelter for six months and cleaned houses, bathrooms and offices—but never lost focus of her goal to own a business someday. After years of studying tax law, Ostos opened her own tax preparation service in May 2007. By 2009, she was hired to prepare a market study of the state of Florida, which led to another move, this time to Orlando. Once again, Ostos started over, knocking on doors, explaining her services, spreading her name. Soon, she realized people were coming to her for advice and support. She received her life coaching license in 2014, earned an emotional intelligence certificate, and eventually joined the John Maxwell team. In addition to being named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Society of Emotional Intelligence, Ostos’ tax preparation service has also received numerous awards from the local Orlando business community. By 2016, Ostos started giving leadership and motivational classes to empower, influence and give back to her community.

Kim Perell

Entrepreneur, best-selling author, angel investor

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, two-time best-selling author and angel investor. Perell started her first company from her kitchen table, became a multi-millionaire by the time she was 30, and sold her last company for $235 million. She has made headlines for her transformative story of a startup entrepreneur to a leading tech CEO and prominent angel investor. A great believer in paying it forward, Perell loves to help aspiring entrepreneurs achieve success and has invested in more than 100 startups. Her first book, The Execution Factor: The One Skill That Drives Success, is a national best-seller. Her second book, Jump: Dare to Do What Scares You in Business and Life, became a Wall Street Journal best-seller and is focused on helping people in their personal and professional lives. Perell’s achievements as a leader, entrepreneur and passionate advocate for women in business have been widely recognized. She has been named on the lists of Marketing Technology Trailblazers by AdAge, Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising by Business Insider, and Women Trailblazers by Adweek, as well as a John Maxwell Transformational Leader, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and an Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Female Executives.

Dr. Abbas Poorhashemi

Professor, author, academic expert

Dr. Abbas Poorhashemi is an expert, academic and author in various fields of international law. As the president of the Canadian Institute for International Law Expertise, he is notably known for developing international law, especially environmental law and climate change law. He has published several books and articles in each of these areas. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of International Law, one of the leading international law journals. Dr. Poorhashemi holds a Ph.D. in International Law from the University of Strasbourg, and he was also a postdoctoral fellow in International Law & Globalization. He was an assistant professor and faculty member at the University of Science and Research for more than ten years. Dr. Poorhashemi gives speeches, teaches and writes for justice, environmental protection, sustainable development and human rights. His work also focuses on the importance of public participation in global challenges.

Amy Porterfield

Marketing expert, podcast host

Amy Porterfield helps online entrepreneurs ditch overwhelm and burnout for freedom, income and impact. Through her top-ranked podcast Online Marketing Made Easy, and her best-selling digital courses, she’s helped over 50,000 students bring their dreams to life by building businesses they love.

Jon Pugh

Realtor, teacher, humanitarian

Jon Pugh is a humanitarian disguised as a realtor. The founder of Messy Middle Mastermind and Four Aces Nation at eXp Realty, Pugh is known for his leadership in the industry and brings an authentic and heartfelt approach to everything he does. Having raised more than $300,000 for charitable causes in recent years, Pugh specializes in teaching others to build mission-driven businesses and live big lives on purpose. Currently, he is focused on fundraising $70,000 to build a secondary school for girls in one of the poorest areas of Kenya and building homes for the poorest families in border towns of Mexico. His retreats, events and private speaking engagements have uplifted and inspired thousands to make their own communities and the world a better place. A firm believer in “money is good for the good it can do,” Pugh has helped many awaken to their full potential and teaches others how to purposely create a life of impact and build a meaningful legacy. Everything he does is inspired by his wife, Allison, son Bennett and daughter Campbell.

Sarah Prout

Best-selling author, manifestation expert, podcast host

Sarah Prout is an international best-selling author, manifestation expert and host of the Manifest podcast. Named a “Manifestation Guru” by Cosmopolitan magazine, Prout went from living on welfare as a single mother in Australia to creating a successful seven-figure company. Over the last decade, Prout has inspired millions of people with her work in the field of emotional empowerment, intuitive wisdom and heart-based healing. She is driven by a belief that anyone can manifest the life of their wildest dreams if they have the courage to empower their emotions. Born in New Zealand, raised in Australia, Prout now lives in the United States with her husband and four children.

Barry Pulver

Realtor

In less than 10 years, Barry Pulver moved to America, started a real estate career and became the first real estate agent to create an international revenue share team, taking eXp Realty outside of North America. Always there to offer help, guidance and support, he has business partners in 10 countries and in 2021 alone will have helped over 3,000 people move home.

Shannon Pyatt

Coach, author, speaker, real estate broker

Shannon Pyatt is a coach, author, and national speaker. He has been featured numerous times in publications such as Top Agent Magazine, Featured Agent Magazine and Business Innovators magazine, and has been awarded the number one listing presentation out of more than 50,000 real estate agents with eXp Realty. Pyatt loves helping people succeed in life and in business and has a large team of agents throughout the US and Canada that he trains on a regular basis. Prior to becoming a real estate broker, Pyatt was a radio announcer and DJ for many years and loves to DJ in his spare time and lead worship as his church’s drummer. He also is a husband to wife, Leah, and father of three (Maleia, Maggie and Shannon Kelly).

Greg S. Reid

Author, keynote speaker, film producer

Greg Reid is the co-author of Three Feet from Gold with Sharon Lechter and Thoughts are Things with Bob Proctor. He also works with the Napoleon Hill Foundation.

Jaime Resendiz

Real estate coach

Jaime Resendiz has helped thousands of real estate professionals exponentially grow their business through actionable content to radically increase their bottom line. He has personally assisted over 1,000 agents on a yearly basis to increase production, eliminate inefficiencies and improve their quality of life. Resendiz also helps to drive growth for agents through social media marketing, organic marketing and paid advertising campaigns that actually produce clients. Resendiz also has an education channel on YouTube, which he has dedicated solely to real estate agents, and was one of the first marketers to share his tips online for free. He is also a co-founder of Agently, the only all-in-one solution for real estate agents for their social media marketing, online branding, video marketing and real estate coaching. His passion is working with real estate professionals to unleash their full potential and build wealth through real estate.

Elizabeth Riley

Realtor

Elizabeth Riley is client focused and a protector of the culture while building a top real estate business year after year. As the #5 growth leader at eXp and the only agent in the company with 7 ICON awards, Riley is constantly focused on ways to build others up, creating opportunities for other agents to grow and expand their businesses and lives. Together we all achieve more, and Riley loves lifting others as she climbs.

David Rispoli

Marriage coach

David Rispoli, a former United States Marine, is on a mission to help save one million marriages, one marriage at a time. Known as The Marriage Coach, Rispoli has spent the past two decades helping thousands of couples from all around the world save their broken marriages and turn their good marriages into great ones. The result for his clients are families that stay intact as they discover the marriage of their dreams. His approach is forward looking, positive and focuses on helping people develop the habits to have super successful lives and marriages.

Mel Robbins

Entrepreneur, researcher, best-selling author

Mel Robbins is an entrepreneur and researcher whose mission it is to help people change their habits. She is also the best-selling author of The 5 Second Rule, which was Audible’s 2017 nonfiction best-seller and most successful self-published book of all time, and a keynote speaker and presenter of the viral TED Talk “How to Stop Screwing Yourself Over.”

Tony Robbins

Life coach, business strategist, business leader, best-selling author Tony Robbins is a life and business strategist, business leader, and the author of six international best-sellers, including Money: Master the Game and Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook. His new book is Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love.

Mally Roncal

Founder, makeup artist, author, motivational speaker

Mally Roncal is a celebrity makeup artist and the founder of cosmetics line Mally Beauty. She is an author, motivational speaker and TV beauty expert.

Aaron Sansoni

Investor, philanthropist, best-selling author

Aaron Sansoni, aka “Mr. Empire,” has built a $50 million fortune by starting, building and investing in over 100 companies to date. He is also an internationally acclaimed speaker and previous nominee for Australian of the Year and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Featured in more than 35 publications throughout the world, Sansoni runs two successful venture capital firms with interests in media, technology, e-commerce, aerospace, events, retail, green energy and more. Additionally, Sansoni has coached 500,000 students in 132 countries from over 121 industries through a mentorship career spanning 16 years. He also spends significant time with his charity, the Aaron Sansoni Foundation, which has fed 250,000 disadvantaged Australians, helped 857 children in hospitals and is currently helping build a pediatric emergency department in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, where he lives with his wife and two children.

Bozoma Saint John

Chief Marketing Officer, podcast host

Bozoma Saint John has curated The Badass Workshop, a platform where she teaches people to architect their greatest self, and co-hosts a podcast alongside award-winning journalist Katie Couric entitled Back to Biz with Katie and Boz.

Trent Shelton

Speaker, athlete

Trent Shelton is a former NFL wide receiver who is now an impactful speaker on topics of self-worth, self-love and recognizing your greatness. He is the author of the books The Greatest You and Straight Up, and host of the podcast Straight Up with Trent Shelton.

Jay Shetty

Coach, philanthropist, podcast host, former monk

Jay Shetty is a coach, philanthropist, and a former monk. He is the best-selling author of Think Like a Monk, host of the podcast On Purpose and co-founder of Sama Tea.

Swan Sit

Brand builder, transformational leader

With 3.6 million followers, Swan Sit has one of the largest followings on the Clubhouse platform. In her career, she has led digital marketing for companies like Nike, Revlon and Estee Lauder, and she currently consults companies and leaders on using the power of digital to build and scale brands.

Will Smith

Actor, Entertainer

Will Smith is one of the most dynamic and globally recognized entertainment forces of our time. In his new memoir, Will, he tells the story of his ride through the worlds of music and film.

Kindra Sowden

CEO, real estate agent, mentor

As a leader of leaders, Kindra Sowden’s work has become in high demand for those who are ready to step into a leadership role in their businesses and their lives. Amidst family tragedy in 2020, Kindra innovated her decade long career and changed the trajectory of her work and her life. She’s now mentoring others to find their vision, all starting with who we are and what we want out of our time here. Kindra’s life work has become helping real estate agents enter new phases of their careers and lives, making sure they feel confident in making the decisions that shape their future. She has been in the shoes of so many and her kind-natured personality has become the perfect extension for real estate entrepreneurs to lean on as they move throughout their career.

Noah St. John

Coach, CEO, best-selling author

Working with Hollywood celebrities, company CEOs, professional athletes, top executives and elite entrepreneurs, Noah St. John is famous for helping his coaching clients make more in 12 weeks than they did in the previous 12 months, all while getting one to three hours back in their day and four to eight weeks back in their year. The founder of the Success Clinic, he is also recognized as “The Father of Afformations” and “The Mental Health Coach to The Stars” and leads a global peak performance and business growth company from his home in Northeast Ohio. St. John is also the only author in history to have works published by HarperCollins, Hay House, Simon & Schuster, Mindvalley, Nightingale-Conant, and the Chicken Soup for the Soul publisher. He is internationally recognized for his signature coaching services; facilitating workshops at companies and institutions across the globe; and appearing on more than 1,000 media outlets including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The Hallmark Channel, NPR, Entrepreneur, The Jenny McCarthy Show and Selling Power.

Jasmine Star

Wedding photographer, business coach

When Jasmine Star left law school to pursue curiosity, she picked up photography and became a top wedding photographer. Now, she educates creative entrepreneurs on how to build their dream businesses.

Glenn and Mindy Stearns

Entrepreneur, mentor, philanthropist; Chief Kindness Officer, podcast host

Glenn Stearns is the CEO and founder of Kind Lending, star of Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire and co-host of the Grit Happens podcast. Mindy Stearns is the Chief Kindness Officer of Kind Lending and the co-host of the Grit Happens, Friendsome and Then Some podcasts.

Treger Strasberg

Founder

Treger Strasberg is the founder of Humble Design, a national nonprofit that helps thousands of veterans, women, children and families out of homelessness. To date, Humble Design has furnished over 2,800 homes for over 7,800 hard-working moms, dads, kids, and veterans exiting homeless shelters. Families who have benefited from the home furnishings from Humble Design have had a 99 percent success rate of remaining in their homes. Humble Design was born out of the belief that families emerging from homelessness deserve to come home each day to a clean, friendly and dignified home. Many of these families have left behind all personal items upon escaping and entering an emergency shelter. Most have no beds, books, toys or furniture to call their own. Today, up to 13 homes a week in 5 cities across the country are furnished and decorated with the same care, love, and empathy that her very first client received.

Brad Sugars

Founder, CEO

Brad Sugars, a successful global speaker and entrepreneur, runs several businesses worldwide and has continued to be a thought leader in the business coaching industry for more than 28 years.

Jewel Tankard

Economist, entrepreneur, mentor, talk show host

Jewel Tankard’s mission is to see women successful in every area of their lives. She wants every woman that desires success to accomplish what she wants and deserves. On a daily and weekly basis, Tankard mentors thousands of women throughout the world toward financial abundance and generational wealth, teaching that women can have a strong family, a strong financial portfolio, and a strong mind while balancing every area of their lives. After leaving an abusive relationship and becoming a single mom, Tankard made her first million by the age of 30 and has now expanded her empire even more. She stars in her own family reality show, Thicker Than Water: The Tankards, inspires others through her talk show, The Jewel Tankard Show, and uplifts women everywhere as co-host of the hit show Chatter. Tankard’s life is an example to others that no matter where they start, they too can achieve the impossible.

Lauren Taylor

Co-founder, chief marketing officer

Lauren Taylor is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of PCS Pay-It-Forward®, one of the fastest growing brands in military relocation. Serving more than 85,000 military members at 100 military installations nationwide, the PCS Pay-It-Forward® program offers support in all aspects of the relocation process, from community and school information to neighborhood tours and local job opportunities. The organization also partners with top military spouse and veteran real estate professionals from more than 20 different brokerages to execute the program nationwide. Taylor’s service has helped PCS Pay-It-Forward® partner with the Veterans Community Project to fund its national expansion of transitional veteran villages, which are built to combat veteran homelessness. The organic growth of the program over the last four years has been made possible by Taylor’s commitment to creating tangible solutions to the challenges unique to military family life.

Curtis Tirey

Co-founder

As co-founder of The Sales Team Coach, Curtis Tirey believes that you need two things to be successful—a great strategy and execution, and nobody struggles with strategy. As a coach, he loves helping people move forward through execution. Tirey has coached thousands of sales people throughout the real estate industry over the past 10 years, and has led multiple offices that experienced exponential growth year over year and over $1 billion in sales volume. Currently, Tirey is working with top real estate teams and making over $250 million in sales.

Krystal Tomlinson

Thought leader, author, strategist, entrepreneur, speaker, coach

Described as “The Fear Killer,” Krystal Tomlinson is an author, brand elevation strategist, entrepreneur, internationally ranked speaker, public speaking coach and mother. The 31-year-old Jamaican thought-leader is a former Ms. Jamaica Festival Queen and National Youth Ambassador for Vision 2030 Jamaica and is now the managing director for Success Farm Life Academy and founder and lead coach for the nonprofit Teens on Purpose. She is also a three-time winner of the World Universities Debate Championships and the first female in the Caribbean to be ranked the No. 1 public speaker in the world by that organization. She now leads an immersive online public speaking program that has served almost 1,000 students in the last 12 months and has engaged thousands of students in high-impact motivational training sessions. Tomlinson is also the host of the internationally syndicated television show Nyammings and the Apple podcast Good Gas Mondays as well as the author of Kill Fear: The Art of Courageous Living. She holds a certification in Reputation Management in a Digital World from Australia’s Curtin University, The Science of Happiness certification from University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science, International Relations and African Diaspora Studies from the University of the West Indies, Mona.

Anthony Trucks

Founder, author, motivational speaker, podcast host

Former NFL player Anthony Trucks is a motivational speaker and the founder of Identity Shift Coaching. He is also the host of the Aww Shift podcast, and the author of Identity Shift. Trucks uses science and psychology to upgrade how people operate so they can elevate their life and business.

Joseph Trujillo

Top producer, leader, real estate influencer

Joseph Trujillo considers his greatest accomplishments to be the trust and respect of the clients and agents he serves. Truly passionate about ensuring that each client experience is top-rated whether it entails the buying or selling of a home, the mentorship of hundreds of agents or the simple lending of a helping hand to those in need, Trujillo implements a pay-it-forward approach with everyone he meets. Serving as a leader of leaders, Trujillo leads from the front and never asks of others what he does not ask of himself.

With an uncanny ability to remain calm and keep all parties focused on the endpoint, he projects professionalism, honesty, diligence and integrity in actualizing his call to serve others. Joseph is emphatically passionate about helping fellow real estate agents and promoting professionalism by ensuring they align with the best realty company in the world to enhance their careers and lifestyles.

Tom Truong

Real estate coach, mentor, entrepreneur

Tom Truong has a passion for life and real estate like no other. Truong is a real estate coach, mentor, sales professional, developer, investor and entrepreneur. He leads a multi-international sales organization, assisting thousands of clients achieve their real estate buying and selling goals. He coaches real estate professionals to grow their businesses and develop residual income streams by becoming agent owners of their own businesses. His involvement in nonprofit work spans the globe. He lobbies with the National Association of Realtors and the Asian Real Estate Association of America on housing issues that affect the general public, serving the interests of homeowners, property owners and investors. An early adopter of Homevestors (the “We Buy Ugly Houses” brand), AirBnb, HomeAway, VRBO, eXp Realty and eXp Commercial, Truong’s team continues to flip houses, add to his short- and long-term rental portfolio, and service his real estate clients and investors by helping them continue to build upon their real estate holdings. In keeping with a promise to his mom to help at least 100 people get personally and financially free, Truong recently took in and contributed housing for an Afghanistan refugee family of 12. Truong never forgot how his Vietnamese family fled after the Vietnam war as refugees and came to the United States where churches and communities would help his family get established in a new land.

Michael Valdes

President, podcast host

Michael Valdes is the President of eXp Global. He is currently the only Latino president of a publicly traded real estate company in the country. In his first year, he led his team to open offices in 12 countries in 12 months without ever getting on a plane—a feat that has never been done in the industry. This model has successfully touched the lives of thousands of people across the globe and given them an opportunity to change their lives. He also started a podcast where he interviews friends, colleagues and industry leaders who have wonderful stories to share with the ultimate goal of elevating and guiding the listener’s journey.

Candy Valentino

Entrepreneur, CEO, founder

Candy Valentino was originally from a tiny, rural town and started her multi-million dollar business at 19 years old with no degree, no corporate background, no money and no internet. She successfully started, scaled and sold businesses in service, retail, e-commerce and product manufacturing in addition to creating a vast real estate portfolio as a flipper and investor. At the age of 26, Valentino wanted to give back and focused on a life of contribution by founding a non-profit charity. She leveraged her connections for support and after a complete renovation, a once lifeless building was transformed into a no-kill animal shelter. Valentino has been actively involved since its inception, personally raising millions for the charity and always serving as a volunteer. Leveraging her 23 years of experience amassed from creating successful businesses in multiple industries, Valentino created Founders Organization, which supports entrepreneurs in their pursuit of growth, scale and ease in their businesses.

Gary Vaynerchuk

Chairman, CEO, best-selling author, podcast host

Gary Vaynerchuk is the chairman of VaynerX, a modern-day media and communications holding company, and the CEO of VaynerMedia, a full-service advertising agency. He is a five-time New York Times best-selling author, a highly sought after public speaker and the host of The GaryVee Audio Experience.

Galit Ventura-Rozen

Entrepreneur, public speaker, author, real estate broker

As a globally recognized public speaker and award-winning entrepreneur, Galit Ventura-Rozen understands that to be a person of influence is meaningless—unless the recognition is used as a means of helping others. As a commercial real estate broker, Ventura-Rozen owns and operates Commercial Professionals, where she has sold over $700 million in commercial property in Las Vegas over the past 25+ years. From there, Ventura-Rozen began a one-woman mission to empower, inspire and motivate others to believe in themselves. Whether by using lessons from her book The Successful Woman’s Mindset or raising the productivity of others as an executive coach, her passion and energy are almost palpable. What sets Ventura-Rozen head and shoulders above the rest is her unwavering belief in others, and her insistence that the possibilities at success are limitless when we get out of our own way. Her success did not go unnoticed—she has received many awards and is globally known and respected for her work with charities and nonprofits.

Patrice Washington

Author, speaker, coach, media personality

As an award-winning intuitive author, transformational speaker, hope-restoring coach, and conscious media personality, Patrice Washington is committed to teaching a holistic approach to life while redefining the term “wealth” back to its original meaning, “well-being.” Washington got her start as “America’s Money Maven,” a widely-known favorite personal finance expert, but has since expanded her mission to encourage people to chase purpose, not money. She uses her certification in financial psychology to help the masses get beyond budgets and credit reports and dive into the heart of why we behave the way we do with money. Through her spirit-led teachings and intuitive guidance, Washington empowers her community to look at life through the lens of abundance and opportunity, instead of lack and scarcity. As host of her award-winning podcast, The Redefining Wealth, Washington has built a thriving international community of high-achievers committed to creating a fulfilled life through balancing their careers, home, health and personal finances.

Lorre Wilson

Realtor

A licensed realtor since 2010, Lorre Wilson opened the West Virginia office for eXp Realty and has since grown it from one agent to 95. Wilson is also a licensed realtor in three states (West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky) and a member of the Huntington Board of Realtors, Kanawha Valley Realtors and Ashland Board of Realtors. Wilson enjoys volunteering in her community and, as the broker in West Virginia for eXp Realty, she encourages her fellow agents, supports them, and guides them to their own paths of success.

Monte Wyatt

Leader, coach, best-selling authorMonte Wyatt has made a global impact on CEOs, executives and coaches over the last 30 years. In 2019, Wyatt wrote and published the book Pulling Profits Out of a Hat and achieved best-seller status with the Wall Street Journal and USA Today. That content is the foundation of AddingZEROS, his global executive and organizational development firm with 30 facilitators located in nine countries. Wyatt and his facilitators help CEOs and executive teams with strategic thinking and execution planning, including organizational discipline and executive coaching and development. His understanding and influence in the training and development industry has not only grown businesses and organizations, but helped more than 500 coaches with their personal and business growth. He has also taught and challenged executives with differentiating the concepts of leadership and management, both needed today more than ever.

Don Yaeger

Inspirational speaker, editor, author, podcast host

Simon Sinek once called Don Yaeger “the best storyteller in America.” Indeed, the stories Yaeger tells are in complete alignment with the readers of SUCCESS magazine. A nationally acclaimed inspirational speaker, Yaeger delivers about 80 keynotes a year for organizations in industries as diverse as Chevron, Microsoft, Southwest Airlines, AT&T, Charles Schwab, Enterprise Rental Cars and Keller Williams. Yaeger’s Corporate Competitor podcast, which was created on the premise that participation in sports shaped the leadership success of many of today’s business icons, recently reached a major milestone by celebrating its 75th episode. The podcast was inspired by the Ernst & Young and ESPNW study that found a whopping 94% of women holding a C-suite position played sports. A business coach and a lifelong student of high-performing people and teams, Yaeger’s writings, keynote speeches and broadcast interviews offer unique firsthand learning experiences with some of the world’s greatest sports legends and business leaders.