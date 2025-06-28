New Study Highlights 5 Powerful Mindshifts That CEOs Should Use to Grow Their Business

IBM released its 2025 CEO study with insights from over 3,000 global executives. The report is a data-backed road map for navigating disruption, boosting productivity and future-proofing businesses in an unpredictable world.

It highlights five pivotal “mindshifts” that top-performing leaders are using to drive growth, from embracing risk to ignoring trends.

1. ‘Make courage your core’

Of the CEOs surveyed, 64% stated they must take more risks than competitors to maintain their edge. Another 64% embrace tech early, even without full understanding, to stay competitive. IBM examines the balance between moving quickly and courageously and taking things slowly and steadily.

Example of this mindshift in action: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings sent an 11-page memo to employees and investors in 2013, announcing Netflix’s pivot from exclusively distributing content to becoming a producer of original movies, television and more. It paid off. Netflix has accumulated 26 Oscar wins and 184 Emmy wins.

While rushing into things isn’t always wise, CEOs find that taking chances and encouraging their team to do the same can drive success.

2. ‘Embrace AI-fueled creative destruction’

Rather than clinging to old ways, CEOs are adapting: 68% say AI is reshaping their business, and 61% believe having the most advanced AI is a crucial advantage.

Example of this mindshift in action: In 2023, Adobe released its suite of generative AI tools, Firefly. These tools directly threaten some of Adobe’s core products, like Illustrator and Photoshop. Instead of trying to safeguard these core products from AI, Adobe integrated and redesigned them to work with Firefly, destroying something old to embrace the future.

IBM’s report advises CEOs to “think like a startup.” Don’t get caught up in traditions; be ready to adjust the plan or vision when necessary.

3. ‘Cultivate a vibrant data environment’

A firm understanding of a business’s data is the foundation for integrating AI. IBM says CEOs need to understand the strongest points in their web of technology.

Example of this mindshift in action: Amazon has always focused on a customer-centric approach, informed by heaps of data on how people shop, search and select products. It collects and utilizes data across all operations, from supply chain management to employee productivity.

Investing in data accessibility facilitates better decision-making, allowing all teams to make real-time choices based on the numbers. Data vibrancy comes from quality, not quantity, so determining what data is valuable and the best way to obtain it is key.

4. ‘Ignore FOMO, lean into ROI’

It’s easy to get caught up in the hype of something hot, from NFTs to AI. But according to surveyed CEOs, only 25% of AI initiatives from the last three years delivered the anticipated ROI.

Example of this mindshift in action: Apple is a leader in the tech industry, but has been more cautious and deliberate in its approach to entering the AI space compared to competitors like Google and Samsung. Some say Apple is losing the race, but the company is known for calculated approaches and slow rollouts, which may help it finish first in the end.

It’s essential to strike a balance between staying relevant and being a blind follower of fads.

5. ‘Borrow the talent you can’t buy’

CEOs are adopting a “build, buy, bot, borrow” strategy, meaning they reskill existing talent, hire new talent, integrate AI assistants and leverage outside partners. According to 67% of CEOs, standing out from the competition comes from having the best people in the right positions.

Example of this mindshift in action: P&G’s Connect and Develop program outsources innovation, research and development to streamline processes. It was and continues to be a radical strategy, but just a few years after it was launched, P&G reported that 35% of its new products came from outside the company.

Strengthening prosperous partnerships, knowing weaknesses and welcoming borrowed talent can keep companies on the cutting edge.

Photo by PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock