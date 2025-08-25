Ariana Grande’s and Nick Jonas’ Party Planner on How to Throw a Great At-Home Event

Nearly three-quarters of Americans (72%) would rather stay home with friends than go out, according to a nationwide survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by Talker Research. Cost savings, the ability to hear conversations better and avoiding crowded places are the key drivers of this shift.

But turning your home into an entertaining space that rivals any restaurant or bar requires strategy, according to Edward Perotti, an event designer who has created memorable experiences for celebrities like Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas. Perotti’s tips will help elevate your entertaining game with Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching.

1. Start with authenticity, not perfection

Perotti’s first rule of home entertaining is simple: authenticity is key. “As a host or hostess, don’t do or be anything you’re not….” he says. “If you’re inviting people into your home, obviously you want decor, you want a theme and you want to make it special. But it still needs to be you.”

2. Keep your theme simple

Elaborate themes don’t make for better events. Perotti advocates for simplicity. “A friend of mine just did a ‘squeeze me’ party where the entire thing was based off of citrus… freshly squeezed lemonade and orange flavored desserts… [The party] was unique and refreshing and fun and would get people to talk.”

The goal of any theme should be to spark conversation among guests. “When you theme something, think about something that’s going to bring them together and… break the ice,” he says. “But it doesn’t need to be crazy.”

3. Shop your home before shopping the store

The best place to find your theme can be in your own home. Perotti advocates shopping your home to put together a theme rather than going to a party store. “There are things you have in your home that you’ve forgotten about… a vase and candles and just stuff to use as your baseline.”

His approach extends beyond just reusing forgotten items. “It’s not going to break the bank to go out and buy a couple sacks of lemons, oranges and limes and use that for decor,” he says. “You don’t need to fill a vase up with it… you can [create] great little structural things across the table where they’re free formed and they’re more artistic.”

For those willing to spend modestly, Perotti recommends unconventional shopping destinations. “I’m a big advocate of going to a fabric store if I can’t find the right tablecloth…” he says. “I’ll go buy 2 or 3 yards of [fabric] and I’ll turn it into a tablecloth or a runner. And I’ve spent maybe $10 on something like that.”

He also suggests thrift stores for unique finds. “You’d be amazed. I found amazing chandeliers that [I] sprayed a different color… [It] took no time to take my dining room [lighting] piece down and put that up. [You can] change the entire room.”

His philosophy is clear: “Don’t go retail first. Don’t go retail only. Go retail as filler. Use what you have. Use what you find.”

4. Mix your guest list for better conversations

Once you have the right theme nailed down, it’s time to invite guests to the party. The Talker Research study found that 74% of people feel they have more meaningful conversations during home gatherings, spending an average of a little under three and a half hours discussing family updates and personal details. But guests don’t have to be all family members or work friends.

Perotti says that one of the best ways to spark that long-lasting conversation is mixing people from different areas of your life into one party, as opposed to inviting just people from work, or from your neighborhood.

“I don’t like hosting something that is just… my college clique or my crazy fun clique… That’s what makes the entertaining part special… you’re not sitting with people that you always have Sunday brunch with,” he explains. “Just mix it up. Don’t be scared.”

5. Set ground rules for success

If you’re mixing it up, setting ground rules can help keep the party fun and minimize the drama. “You’re inviting people to your home. You’re allowed to set rules,” he emphasizes. “But to set the rules, you also have to know your audience.”

Given today’s social climate, Perotti recommends establishing clear boundaries prior to any gathering so people know what to expect. “We are going to be doing this and this and this. However, … we will not be talking [about] this, we will not be talking [about] that.” This proactive approach helps ensure gatherings remain positive.

The rules can extend beyond conversation topics. “It could be as simple as… this is actually going to be a dry brunch,” Perotti notes—your home, your party, your rules.

6. Focus on human connection over entertainment

To help bring these disparate groups together, Perotti suggests activities that help people get to know each other. “You don’t need the trite games. You just need people to connect without a screen,” Perotti says. While games are great to keep people entertained, connection-based activities forge long-lasting bonds.

He shares an example from a recent Mother’s Day brunch where he used family photos as conversation starters. “I collected the photo of each of the ladies’ grandmothers and great-grandmothers and turned that into their place setting,” he says. “What was asked of them was they actually needed to tell about their grandmother and their great-grandmother to the group.” Incorporating a connective element into the party made it an event to remember.

7. Use food to tell a story

Don’t phone it in with your food choices. Instead, Perotti uses them as opportunities for personal storytelling. “The food that you’re preparing, why are you preparing it? Is it just because it’s easy, convenient and you saw a deli tray at Costco, or are you doing something that you can tell a story about?” he asks.

For example, use a charcuterie board to tell a story. Perotti picked meats and cheeses from Southern Italy and Sicily to share parts of his heritage with his party-goers for a recent gathering.

This personal approach aligns with what Americans are seeking from their social experiences. Rather than the generic atmosphere of commercial venues, home entertaining allows hosts to create environments that reflect their personalities.

“It’s really about finding something that will bring a group together,” Perotti says. “Finding something that is different and unique, timely, but also very you.” The key is embracing what makes home entertaining unique: the opportunity to be authentically yourself while bringing people together in ways commercial venues cannot match.

Photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.