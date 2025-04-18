How to Start a Fundraiser: A Step-by-Step Guide

Fundraisers are a promising way to make big monetary goals achievable. Whether for personal emergencies, social causes or even business-related goals, a well-planned fundraising event can make seemingly far-fetched dreams a reality.

However, starting a fundraiser isn’t always easy, especially if you or your nonprofit has never done it before. Various aspects like budget, campaigns, promotions and team members are involved, and it can get overwhelming. With some simple tips and guidance, however, anyone can do it. Get started with our detailed step-by-step guide on how to start a fundraiser.

Step 1: Define Your Purpose and Goals

Setting a clear goal goes beyond the “why.” Clearly define your purpose, outlining what the donations will achieve, how you’ll use them and their impact on the beneficiaries.

Try the SMART framework to define your fundraising goal. According to this strategy, your fundraising goal should have the following characteristics:

1. Specific: Have clear figures and methods in mind, such as:

The target donation amount (say $15,000)

Your target impact (e.g., feeding 500 families for a day)

How you aim to help families (food, money, services, etc.)

2. Measurable: Your goals should also be quantifiable. For example, if the goal is to feed 500 families on Easter, you can calculate the cost of feeding a family of three, say $30, and then link donation amounts to your goals (e.g., a $90 donation can help feed three families in need).

3. Achievable: Aim to set a realistic goal that you can achieve through your fundraiser. Consider the budget, time and resources. Look at similar past donation drives to arrive at an achievable target.

4. Relevant: Ensure your goals align with your nonprofit’s core mission and values. If your nonprofit supports wildlife conservation causes, for example, a donation drive for families in need might not attract many existing supporters.

5. Time-bound: Set an appropriate, realistic deadline for your fundraiser. Identify an exact date by which you want to have raised the amount.

Setting these clear, actionable goals makes you more equipped for planning your fundraiser.

Step 2: Choose the Right Type of Fundraiser

Once you have clear fundraising goals, the next step is choosing the best type of fundraiser for your cause. There are several ways to fundraise, and there’s not necessarily a one-size-fits-all approach. Each type has pros and cons to consider. The best fundraiser is one that fits your organization’s needs and works with your available resources.

Here are some of the most common types of fundraisers:

Online Fundraisers

Online fundraisers are best if your cause is not location-specific or if you want to attract donations on a large scale. Common types of online fundraisers include:

Crowdfunding campaigns: Create an online donation page on a crowdfunding website and share it everywhere, requesting for people to donate and spread the word. You can reach your fundraising goal by collecting multiple small donations.

Text-to-give campaigns: Via text-to-give, you create short codes for your fundraising campaign. When an interested donor sends the code to a given number, they get a link to your donation page.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) campaigns: These campaigns let your supporters fundraise on your behalf. Supporters create donation pages for your campaign, and any donations they receive go directly to your fundraiser.

Online fundraisers let you expand your reach and attract more supporters. However, they often come with platform fees and other charges and lack a human-to-human connection.

Offline Fundraisers

While online fundraisers have become increasingly common, offline or in-person events remain a promising way to fundraise, accounting for 76% of donation revenue in the United States in 2023. There are many ways to start an offline fundraiser:

Event-based fundraisers: You can choose from numerous event options, such as charity galas, auctions, raffles, cycling events, marathons, walkathons or concerts.

Sales-based fundraisers: You can sell products, food or other merchandise and let the sale proceeds go to your cause. Events such as bake sales, raffles, secondhand book sales and garage sales are common examples.

While offline fundraisers typically require a bit more in terms of effort, time and up-front costs, they can help build strong relationships and raise awareness, which are immensely valuable in the long run.

When considering how to start a fundraiser, know you can also mix multiple fundraising types. For example, you can host an offline event and pair it with an online crowdfunding campaign. You can also offer things like text-to-give and P2P options for the same cause.

Step 3: Develop a Fundraising Plan

Like any big event, a fundraiser is most successful with detailed planning. Here are some of the key factors to remember while planning your fundraiser:

1. Set a Budget

Set a clear budget for your fundraiser. Factor in costs like venue rentals, management and marketing expenses, and staff fees. Consider online fundraisers and calculate the platform fees, too.

2. Choose a Venue

The venue should fit your fundraiser’s scale, type and budget. For example, hotels and banquet halls are best for indoor events like gala dinners and auctions, while parks and town squares are best for community-driven events like bake sales and charity runs.

3. Recruit Team Members and Volunteers

You should have enough team members to execute your fundraiser. Review your requirements and ensure you have enough staff members and volunteers to carry out the event.

4. Establish a Timeline

The duration of your fundraiser should be long enough to reach the donation goal. Plan your fundraiser ahead and set a realistic timeline.

5. Attract Your Target Audience

Attracting the right audience is critical for fundraising success. Analyze the persona of your existing and potential donors and make sure your fundraising campaign aligns with them.

6. Break Fundraising Goals Into Milestones

Knowing how to start a fundraiser also involves goals. Break your fundraising goals into smaller milestones. For example, if you plan to raise $10,000 in 30 days, setting smaller weekly goals will help you keep track of your fundraising progress.

Once you’ve set your goals, selected the type of fundraiser and have a well-laid-out plan of action, it’s time to turn to the most important part of the fundraiser—the campaign itself.

Step 4: Craft a Compelling Fundraising Campaign

A campaign is how you convey your fundraiser’s idea and goals to the people who can bring them to life. Make it appealing and convincing by working on these key aspects:

1. A Captivating Fundraising Pitch

A fundraising pitch is similar to a marketing pitch. It should have:

An attention-grabbing hook

An engaging and informative body

A clear call to action

The pitch can be a speech, social media posts, website copy, presentations or videos. Regardless of the type you choose, make sure it’s captivating throughout.

2. Emotional Appeal

Emotions are a driving force behind any fundraiser, as they help your potential donors understand and relate to your cause. So tell them:

Who you are helping—and why

How the beneficiaries are currently struggling

How these donations can prevent something negative from happening

Include these emotional elements in your slogans, posters, website and social media posts to deepen your connection with your audience.

3. Storytelling

Stories stay longer than plain stats and facts ever do, which is why weaving them into your fundraising campaign is crucial. Keep the emotional element alive and try to answer these questions with your story:

Who are the beneficiaries?

are the beneficiaries? What do their present conditions look like?

do their present conditions look like? Why do these beneficiaries or groups need these donations?

do these beneficiaries or groups need these donations? How will these donations impact the beneficiaries/society/world?

If your fundraiser directly helps people, focus on just one person who will benefit from your efforts, and let their story represent the stories of all others who will benefit.

4. Engaging Visuals

Visuals can help your campaign feel more memorable and real. For example, say your campaign is aimed at helping children fighting cancer. You can show the photos and videos of these children to show your donors who they will be helping.

If you have helped these children before, you can also show “before and after” visuals to help people visualize the potential impact of their donations on these children’s lives. Things like infographics, charts, educational videos or “fundraiser thermometers” are other ideas to add engagement with visuals. Once you’ve learned how to start a fundraiser, you can experiment with different visuals for future events.

5. Transparent Communication

Your existing and potential donors should know where their funds will go and the impact they will have at the grassroots level. For example, if you are raising funds to offer scholarships to high school students, you can say:

A $50 monthly donation can cover essential costs like notebooks and pens.

A $100 donation can cover some exam fees.

A $500 donation can cover an entire semester’s fees in some colleges.

Remember that the more clearly you communicate, the greater trust you build among your audience, thereby increasing their chances of donating to your cause.

Step 5: Promote Your Fundraiser Effectively

If you want your fundraiser to reach the right people at the right scale, it’s important to promote it the right way. Here are some promising ways to promote your fundraising campaign:

Social Media

Social media can dramatically scale your campaign. Set up your socials, create engaging content, share your fundraiser and ask people to share it online. You can also invest in ads if you have the budget.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge of 2014 is a prime example of social media’s potential. Thanks to its social media virality, this campaign led 17 million people worldwide to participate in the challenge and raised over $200 million for funding research and treatment for ALS patients.

Email Marketing

Almost every working professional checks their emails regularly, which is why you shouldn’t overlook this marketing channel. Consider maintaining newsletters for marketing your fundraisers regularly, or try cold emails and ads to get more traction for your cause.

Direct Mail

Direct mail works best if you have an existing donor base. Shortlist people who have donated generous amounts in the past. Mail them a personalized thank you note and tell them about the latest fundraiser. Include a return envelope, payment link or QR code so they can easily donate.

Pamphlets, Flyers and Other Print Ads

Print marketing is an effective way to market your fundraiser locally. Distribute pamphlets and flyers or get your ads printed in local newspapers to reach potential donors offline.

If you want your fundraiser to succeed, effective promotion is critical. Consider using a mix of promotional channels to maximize your campaign’s reach.

Step 6: Execute the Fundraiser

While all preparations leading up to the fundraiser are crucial, the on-ground operations should also run as smoothly as possible when it’s finally time to execute the fundraiser.

Here are some things to take care of:

Schedule Thoughtfully

Consider these factors while setting the dates for your fundraiser:

Any big holidays and other local events that might reduce turnout

Whether it’s a one-time or recurring fundraiser

Your target audience’s daily schedules

Weekdays vs. weekends

The weather

Manage Ticket Sales

For ticketed fundraisers, set inclusive pricing that encourages more donations. Other ways to manage and promote ticket sales include:

Using a check-in system with platforms like Eventbrite for offline events

Offering online and offline ticket-buying options to accommodate all donors

Deciding on the pricing type, such as flat price or multitier options

Offering early bird discounts to increase traction

Tracking sales data in real time and adjusting as needed

Simplify the Donation Experience

Simplifying donations is a smart option when learning how to start a fundraiser. Here comes the most important part of any fundraising event—offline or online. Ensure the donation experience is simple and stress-free for those willing to give. Ideas include the following:

Offer multiple payment options like cards, PayPal, Venmo or cash (for offline events).

Set strategic donation tiers, but also let donors choose a custom amount.

For P2P fundraisers, ensure your supporters can easily create donation pages.

Ensure your donation pages are mobile-friendly.

Maximizing Event Reach

While marketing can set your fundraiser up for success, you can also maximize the reach and donations while your event is running. Try these steps:

Share your fundraiser on popular local press outlets and social media pages.

Livestream your offline event and ask viewers to donate.

Keep making live donation appeals from time to time.

Urge every donor to share their experience online.

Lastly, double-check all processes—online and offline—to minimize any technical or operational difficulties during the fundraising event.

Easy and Creative Fundraising Ideas

Now that you know how to start a fundraiser, let’s talk about some simple and unique fundraising ideas.

Easy Fundraising Ideas

Here are some simple fundraising ideas that can be pulled off with minimal help or budget.

Online fundraisers: Crowdfunding websites like GoFundMe, Kickstarter and Fundly let you start a fundraiser with zero investment. Just sign up, give and verify details, and share your fundraiser with as many people as you can.

Bake sales: If you can arrange a few supporters or volunteers, you can prepare baked goods and sell them to raise money.

Yard sales: Turn unused or unwanted household items into funds. Take them out, gather them in your yard or garage and sell them.

Creative Fundraising Ideas

If you want to get creative with your fundraiser, these ideas might suit your cause:

Social media challenges: Just like the Ice Bucket Challenge, you can create a fun and interesting challenge and connect it with your cause. The more creative you get, the higher the chances of your challenge going viral.

Virtual game nights: Virtual game nights involve livestreaming your gaming sessions on platforms like Twitch and YouTube and encouraging viewers to donate. You can also collaborate with popular streamers to boost your reach.

Themed charity auctions: Choose a theme, collect some items matching the theme and auction them. You can choose a broad theme, such as art, food or sports or go more niche, such as movie-themed collectibles or dark academia.

Whether you go with easy or creative fundraising ideas—or something in between—make sure to set clear goals, have detailed planning and promotion in place, and ensure a smooth execution.

Make Your Fundraiser Bigger Than Funds

A good fundraising event doesn’t end with donations. It’s as much about raising funds as it is about building a healthy and long-term relationship with your supporters. After the event, thank your attendees and donors. Ask them for feedback, ratings and any suggestions for improvement. Surveys are a great way to do this on a large scale.

Lastly, maintain a database and mailing list and keep communicating with old supporters. Keep them in the loop by sharing updates and progress on your efforts—regularly, but not too often. Fundraising strategies for nonprofits or personal causes don’t have to be stressful. Learn how to start a fundraiser and watch your efforts grow. Use these simple tips to help you pull off a successful fundraiser and get closer to your goals.

Photo by Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock.com.