How to Sharpen Your Business Focus

Have you ever felt disheartened by the entrepreneurial life? If you’ve worked as an entrepreneur for even a day, I have a feeling you have.

On this week’s episode of SUCCESS Line, I talk with Dawn, a mother of four hoping to transition from her job in real estate to a career as a coach, author and speaker. But she is feeling frustrated by her progress and unsure of where to go next—should she start a YouTube channel? Go live on Instagram? Write more blog posts? The options feel endless and overwhelming. Throughout our conversation, I help Dawn cut through the noise and crystalize her focus in order to set her up for the success she craves.

If you’ve ever felt discouraged as an entrepreneur, know that you are not alone. And luckily, we are here to help guide you. Read on for my top three tips to find your focus.

1. You are most powerfully positioned to serve the person you once were.

If there is a shortcut for turning your personal brand into a scalable business, it is this: You are most powerfully positioned to serve the person you once were.

Ask yourself:

What problem have I solved?

What challenge have I overcome?

What path have I walked down?

The person most likely to buy your products or services is the person you once were. Because you’ve been in their shoes, you not only know how to understand their challenges, but also how to articulate and resolve their challenges.

This is the No.1 accelerator when building a personal brand or business. Who were you in the past, and how can you serve that person from where you are now?

2. Diluted focus yields diluted results.

Finding multiple streams of income is bad advice for fledgling entrepreneurs. Why? Diluted focus yields diluted results. Power comes from focus; water streamlined enough can cut through glass. You only need one stream of income, but you have to pour all of your focus into it and dominate it.

Look at your current business model. Where are you experiencing momentum naturally? What is the fastest route to cash right now? Most wealthy entrepreneurs achieved success by identifying one stream of income that actually worked, and then, as their business grew, they diversified. Beware of the false temptation of multiple revenue streams. Pick one avenue and put all your effort into making it profitable. Remember: focus is power.

3. Grant yourself the grace of patience.

When entrepreneurs like Dawn feel discouraged, it is usually for one of two reasons. The first is that they haven’t been doing it long enough. Entrepreneurship is a long and arduous game. I always say that I may be young in age, but I am old in stage time. I started speaking publicly when I was 17 years old, so I have been in this business for more than 20 years—and there is still so much I hope to accomplish. Grant yourself the grace of patience; there is no replacement for time.

The second reason is that they are not getting in front of enough new people. Go out in as many places as possible (online and offline) and speak to new audiences for free. Maybe that means going live with someone you admire on Instagram, getting on Clubhouse or joining our SUCCESS achievers community. But you can’t grow your business if you’re only talking to the same 500 followers on your Instagram. It’s as if you’re sitting in your living room, pitching your services to your family members over and over again. You need to leave the comfort of your own home and meet your neighbors.

Finally, if you’re feeling discouraged, I’ll let you in on a little secret—I get discouraged all the time. It is a natural part of being an entrepreneur. The key to overcoming it is to use it as a guide. What’s not working? And where are you experiencing momentum? Follow the breadcrumbs that appear, however big or small they might seem. Those crumbs may lead you somewhere you’d never expect.