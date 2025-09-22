How to Avoid Getting Carpal Tunnel Syndrome When You Work at a Desk All Day

If you spend most of your day in front of a computer screen, chances are high that you’ve already experienced some circulation issues (like cold hands and feet, tingly arms and general hand fatigue). But when do these subtle symptoms start to signal that something bigger is going on under the surface?

Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is a real concern for desk workers, as repetitive motions and improper posture can cause continuing mobility and nerve issues. Read on to learn more about carpal tunnel syndrome and for medical advice on how to mitigate the condition.

What is carpal tunnel syndrome?

“In the simplest description, carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition that causes numbness, tingling, weakness and pain—typically in the thumb, index and middle fingers,” says Robert Zembroski, a board-certified chiropractic neurologist and author. “These symptoms arise from pressure on a key nerve in the wrist called the median nerve.”

The median nerve, Zembroski explains, runs down the arm through the wrist and into the hand. It’s responsible for “controlling sensation and movement in parts of the hand.”

To reach the hand, the median nerve has to pass through a narrow space called the carpal tunnel, he continues, which is made up of bones and the flexor retinaculum. Unlike the name suggests, the flexor retinaculum is not very flexible, so when tissues inside the tunnel become inflamed, it causes compression of the median nerve, “which leads to the classic symptoms of CTS,” he says.

Inflammation and compression of the median nerve can result from a range of causes—including repetitive motion, trauma, fluid retention—and may also be linked to underlying conditions, Zembroski explains.

How to ease carpal tunnel syndrome

Desk workers have a high chance of developing CTS due to repetitive hand movements, awkward wrist positions and a lack of ergonomic desk design, according to Zembroski. Awkward wrist positions may look like bending your wrist sideways (so your pinky is parallel to the keyboard), bending your wrist too far forward (hyperflexion) or bending your wrist too far backward (hyperextension) for prolonged periods of time.

If you’re concerned that you’re on the path to developing CTS, don’t worry just yet—it’s manageable. Even early symptoms can be mitigated with the right habits.

“Depending on the profession, preventing CTS should involve a multi-faceted approach, including work modifications, ergonomic adjustments, and finding and resolving unresolved health issues [that] someone with CTS may also be dealing with,” Zembroski says.

Here are three things you can change to protect your wrists:

Ergonomic upgrades

To improve ergonomics, Zembroski recommends making modifications to your workstation. This can include investing in a keyboard, mouse, desk and chair that will support you as you work. Equipment that fits the bill will be labeled “ergonomic.”

These simple upgrades to your work environment will help you maintain good posture throughout the day.

Take breaks and stretch

It’s also best to take breaks while working—so make sure to step away from your computer for short, frequent breaks throughout the day.

There are also specific stretches you can do to prevent and alleviate CTS symptoms. For instance, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons recommends a few to help with symptoms, including a wrist extension stretch. Here’s how to do it in four easy steps:

Start by stretching out your arm straight in front of you, with the bottom of your hand facing the ground. With your other hand, reach out and use your fingers to pull your hand back. Your fingers should be pointed toward the ceiling. Hold the stretch for 15 seconds. Repeat the stretch five times.

Take supplements

Zembroski also recommends taking supplements to reduce inflammation, such as curcumin, omega-3 fish oils, EGCG (from green tea) and pycnogenol. “All act to reduce inflammation by shutting down what I call the orchestrator of inflammation—NF-kB,” he says. “NF-kB is an internal cellular switch that, when activated, causes inflammation.”

However, you should always consult a health care provider before incorporating new supplements into your diet.

When to see a doctor about carpal tunnel

It’s best to see a doctor as soon as you start noticing symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome, Zembroski says. “If you have been trying to manage symptoms on your own with conservative therapies and your symptoms are not improving, or if your condition is progressing, it’s time to seek professional help.”

To take action, he suggests seeing a medical or chiropractic neurologist or orthopedist and requesting specific testing, including nerve conduction and EMG testing to “measure the electrical activity of muscles,” as well as a diagnostic ultrasound or MRI to provide more information about the condition of the soft tissues.

Being proactive about your posture, habits and desk setup can make a huge difference, especially if you’re starting to notice symptoms of CTS. With just a few minor changes to your daily routine, you can protect your hands and stay comfortable at your desk.

But don’t ignore the pain—if your symptoms aren’t getting better, it’s always best to check in with your health care provider to get to the root of the problem.

Photo by Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock.com