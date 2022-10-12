How to Pivot When You’re Unhappy at Work with Rachel DeAlto

Quiet quitting is a hot topic. But rather than viewing it as a passive approach to an unenjoyable job, communications expert and keynote speaker Rachel DeAlto believes what happens afterward is more detrimental. This week, DeAlto and On Your Terms host Erin King tackle the issue from both sides of the table: What questions should leaders ask themselves when quiet quitting is present in the workplace? What questions should employees ask? They also discuss how to change your approach when having necessary but conflict-prone conversations.

Having heard the arguments on both sides—those who claim quiet quitting is a way to set boundaries, and those who argue people are just seeking to do the bare minimum—DeAlto feels that the truth lands somewhere in the middle. Quiet quitting is the symptom of a systemic problem, but it can also cause problems of its own—namely, DeAlto argues, giving workers the feeling of empowerment without actually being empowered at all. King and DeAlto discuss the necessity of speaking up and doing it well, the importance of making logical decisions and their own experiences with quiet quitting.

Check out the full episode below or on Apple podcasts, and never miss another episode by subscribing to SUCCESS podcasts today!