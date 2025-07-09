How Hotel Concierges Can Help You Score Epic Experiences

A great hotel stay is no longer just about plush robes and designer toiletries. Today’s top hotels are turning up the “wow” factor, offering curated, next-level experiences that go far beyond what you’ll find on booking sites, thanks to concierges.

Once known mainly for scoring hard-to-get dinner reservations or last-minute theater tickets, concierges have evolved into travel alchemists, transforming vague requests into unforgettable, tailor-made moments. Many are avid travelers themselves, with deep local connections and an instinctive feel for what’s new, hidden or extraordinary in their backyard. They are experience curators, crafting access to a destination in ways that feel deeply personal and nearly impossible to replicate.

Carina Horta, a concierge at W Algarve, southern Portugal’s first W hotel, recalls a guest requesting fireworks, airplanes, DJs at breakfast and a private concert for a special birthday celebration. They had just two days to plan the event. While a fireworks license wasn’t possible, the team improvised with sparklers, colorful smoke bombs and an airplane flyover. “It was a true team effort, and seeing the guest’s emotional reaction made every second of planning and coordinating worth it,” she says.

Demand is driving the expansion

According to a 2023 Travel Weekly article, demand for hotel concierges is on the rise and not just at luxury resorts in big cities. So what’s driving it? Many feel it’s a renewed interest in travel, a post-pandemic desire for deeper cultural connection and the realization that no app can match the power of human expertise. In an age of AI chatbots and DIY booking platforms, travelers are craving personal experiences with “how did you even pull that off?” moments.

And hotels are also taking notice. They are expanding their concierge programs with lifestyle managers and niche experts who deliver thoughtful, high-touch service. So much so that even business travelers are getting on board, using concierge teams to blend work and leisure, arrange downtime activities, and elevate their stays. The Coastal Concierge, a white glove vacation concierge service in Florida also finds that stronger concierge programs are linked to higher guest satisfaction and increased return visits.

Les Clefs d’Or (translated to The Golden Keys) is a professional association of hotel concierges, with approximately 4,000 members in 530 destinations worldwide. The U.S. remains the largest national section, accounting for nearly 20% of the memberships. As demand for specialized expertise like wellness, adventure and cultural experts grows, new roles emerge beyond the traditional front desk.

Innovative global concierge programs

Many hospitality chains have introduced innovative programs that elevate a guest’s stay. Here are a few:

Hilton rebranded its travel adviser program from Impresario to Hilton for Luxury, an invitation-only initiative, along with ambassadors to ensure seamless benefits delivery.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ Insider Expertise is made up of dedicated “cultural connectors” who facilitate culturally immersive experiences along with concierge galleries, where lobbies transform into knowledge centers for a unique local connection.

W Hotels by Marriott has a Whenever/Wherever program that provides guests with high levels of convenience and personalized service 24/7 for memorable experiences.

At W Algarve, the Whatever/Whenever concierge service is guided by an “all-in” philosophy and offers insider access to the region’s best with trusted local providers. “Luxury today seems to be more about meaningful moments than material things,” says Diogo Pargana, a concierge at W Algarve. “Guests are seeking emotional connections, memorable experiences, and personalized touches that make them feel special.”

In Milaidhoo Maldives a boutique resort nestled within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, personalization is a way of life and island hosts (dedicated butlers) serve as concierges. Ibrahim Jameel, a senior butler here has noticed an increased interest in deeper cultural connection among his guests. “Many of our guests want to engage meaningfully, give back and feel a sense of purpose in their travels…” he adds. “We offer soulful, personalized moments that feel genuine and lasting—not scripted, just sincerely from the heart.”

This sentiment isn’t just felt in big cities or popular tourist destinations. InterContinental Indianapolis has its own dedicated concierge program. Quinton Oliver, a 10-year veteran concierge has seen it all when it comes to special requests, but he is noticing that guests seem to be prioritizing activities that give a deeper understanding of the city and its history from the race tracks to the museums and even behind the scenes tours at the Indianapolis zoo.

Tips to Maximize Your Concierge Experience

Let’s be honest, most of us walk right past the concierge desk without even thinking about it. But if you knew the kind of doors they could open, you too would be stopping there first. Here are some tips on how to use them like a pro:

1. Reach out before you show up

Don’t wait until you’re standing at the desk juggling your suitcase. Send them an email ahead of time and let them know what you like and give them time to pull a few strings to create something special. Many concierges prefer a few weeks advance to plan and delight their guests.

2. Be clear about what you want (but be open to surprises)

Instead of open ended “What should we do tonight?” be specific about your likes, preferences and needs. The more you share, the more they can tailor the experience, and you might end up with a gem that’s not even on TripAdvisor yet. “Really we are here to help with anything and everything, even if that just means finding the proper contacts in order to meet the guests’ needs,” adds Oliver.

3. Don’t be afraid to ask for unusual things

Concierges are in the business of hidden local knowledge. “We’re always on the move, constantly exploring what’s new, trending, and truly worth sharing with our guests,” adds Eliana Gonçalves at W Algarve. “Part of our routine is checking official city hall pages and cultural calendars to uncover events and experiences that allow guests to dive deep into the local vibe.”

4. Let them know your budget

You don’t have to break the bank, just be honest. A good concierge won’t judge, they’ll find awesome options whether you are going all out or traveling on a shoestring.

5. Say thank you and follow up

A quick “That was amazing, thank you so much” goes a long way. And if they really went above and beyond, a tip or a great review makes sure the love comes full circle. Oliver also believes followups help build a lasting guest-hotelier relationship and shows genuine care, potentially leading to future loyalty and referrals.

This approach reflects a broader shift in what travelers value and in an era where everything feels like it’s available online, the most unforgettable experiences are still crafted by someone who not only knows all the hidden doors but also how to open them.

Photo courtesy of Milaidhoo Maldives