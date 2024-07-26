How to De-escalate Political Rhetoric at Work and at Home

Former President Donald Trump turned his head slightly to look at the illegal immigration statistics he’d been referencing when a bullet whizzed by his head, piercing his upper ear. Using an AR-style rifle, Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at him from a nearby rooftop during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, injuring Trump and tragically killing a father standing behind him, who died protecting his family from the stray bullets. Crooks was killed by the Secret Service soon after.

Since the Trump assassination attempt, other politicians have had one common message, including current President Joe Biden: “It’s time to cool it down.” In a series of messages to the American public in the days following, Biden called for Americans to consider the potential fallout of the heated level they’ve been bringing to the topic of politics.



Nikki Haley attended the RNC and reminded attendees that unity was required for a strong America. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson added, “Everyone needs to turn the rhetoric down.” A wide variety of media sources, such as TIME, have shared opinion pieces and political coverage, reporting “The Danger of Treating Politics Like War.” CBS reporter Margaret Brennan noted that Trump didn’t call for “lowering the temperature” after the event—instead, Trump raised his fist post-shooting while chanting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” alongside the crowd. Fox News cited Brennan’s critique multiple times.

The Trump assassination attempt and polarizing politics

Some have noted how our country does just that—“fight”—and has for decades. In 2023, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace published a paper stating political polarization has been on the rise in the Senate since the mid-1950s. Similarly, polarization had risen in the House beginning in the mid-1970s. The paper also suggested a rise in affective polarization or the dislike of those from another political party, with older Americans becoming more polarized than younger Americans. Researchers also observed, “Many European countries show affective polarization at about the same level as that of the United States, but their democracies are not suffering as much, suggesting that something about the U.S. political system, media, campaigns or social fabric is allowing Americans’ level of emotional polarization to be particularly harmful to U.S. democracy.”

A recent survey of American voters found that three out of five people believed political rhetoric was to blame for the environment that led to the attempted assassination of Trump. Additionally, 38% of voters surveyed believed Trump was to blame for the current political environment. So, post-Trump assassination attempt, all eyes are on what happens next.

Now what? How to de-escalate political rhetoric for a calmer political landscape

Stanford Business recommends specific best practices for eliminating or diminishing political polarization in the workplace, including building diverse teams and to start modeling constructive dialogue and encouraging employees to vote.

Here’s what the experts recommend.

To sidestep heated political debates at work

Tramelle D Jones, strategic success and workplace wellness coach with TDJ Consulting in San Antonio says, “Given the current state of affairs, it’s increasingly difficult to avoid personal opinions on the political climate. Unfortunately, these discussions often stir frustration, resentment and the anxiety of anticipating their recurrence.” She suggests:

Cultivating a safe sharing space

“Over the years, a close friend with different views and I have committed to preserving our friendship, despite our differences. We’ve created a safe space to openly share, debate and delve into challenging topics. Finding someone you trust to confide in about your views can make avoiding contentious conversations much easier.”

Creating a respectful environment

“Foster an atmosphere where everyone’s opinions are respected and not every comment requires a rebuttal. This is particularly crucial in roles like customer service, where encountering diverse viewpoints is common. Acknowledging and respecting each person’s perspective can prevent conflicts from escalating.”

Practicing active listening

“You don’t have to engage in every political conversation directed at you. Sometimes, people express frustrations because they lack a safe space to do so. Responding with curiosity rather than reacting with shock or anger can help steer the conversation and prevent it from derailing.”

Considering implementing a no-politics policy

“In environments where political discussions consistently lead to division among colleagues or family members, introducing a no-politics policy might be beneficial. Clearly outlining these boundaries can provide a polite way to decline participation in such conversations.”

Prioritizing self-care

“Taking care of your mental well-being is crucial when navigating stressful situations like political debates. Engage in activities such as meditation, exercise or hobbies that promote resilience and help manage emotional stress effectively.”

To de-escalate political discussions and stress at home

Arissan Nicole, a career and confidence coach based in Seattle says, “There is no doubt this election season has been gearing up to be a divisive one, and the assassination attempt has only amplified it. For many people, the constant discussion of politics adds unneeded stress to their life, which is why it’s important to put in boundaries at work and home.” She recommends:

Reducing screen time, especially doomscrolling

“…Having the TV always on a 24-hour news channel is harmful. Decide as a family designated times when talking about politics is OK, and when it’s off-limits, like around the dinner table.”

Nikki Innocent, holistic business and career coach for interpersonal change, based in New York, says we can diffuse political rhetoric by:

Prioritizing your energetic maintenance through mindfulness and release

“[Try] tracking your energy, releasing the pressure of other people’s expectations and noticing when you are swinging on the pendulum of all or nothing thinking.”

Reclaiming your power and choice by flexing your boundaries on your social and news feeds

“[You can] actively manage what you allow—unfollow, block and mute accounts that are an assault on your energy, set intentional time or exposure limits and know that silence isn’t necessarily complicity.”

At home, at work, or in a confrontational conversation on the subway with someone wearing gear from the opposite political party, all of us can make strides toward more cohesion.

