How to Build Your First Client Base

This week on SUCCESS Line, I talk to Brad, a fledgling entrepreneur and recent graduate of the SUCCESS coaching certification. He is also an Air Force veteran and has led a very successful career as a medical sales rep. However, he has recently felt called to a new passion (or perhaps one that was long dormant) as a relationship, marriage and family coach. His business has been named and the tax forms have been filled out, but he is still missing one key component: clients.

How do we build a clientele and get the attention of the right people? It is a question that so many of us have, whether you are starting a business from scratch like Brad or are further along and find your business is not working out. Wherever you are in the process, I have three tips to help you uncover the action strategies you need to take to build the business of your dreams.

Identify your superpower.

It is an exciting time for entrepreneurship. New businesses are being created every day that will have a real-world impact on the lives of others.

Amid this excitement, we have to be careful not to create a business just because everyone else is. We will only add to the noise and our business will likely fall flat. If you are thinking of joining the fold of entrepreneurship, there is one important question you need to ask yourself before doing anything else: What is my superpower? Identify what it is that makes you, you—the unique service, perspective or knowledge that only you can provide and the work that lights you up inside and fills you with passion.

The magic happens when we use our superpower to make an impact on the world around us—when our passion and purpose align with our work. Your purpose will get you started, your passion will see you through and your superpower will allow you to break through the noise and rise above the rest.

Get clear on your target audience.

Once you have identified your superpower and are on the path to creating a business, you need to get hyper-specific about who you are targeting. It is no longer enough to have a “niche”—you must identify your micro-niche.

Start with your general audience and then methodically narrow it down until you have laser-focused on one specific micro-niche. Ask, what keeps my audience up at night? What are they afraid of and frustrated by? What pain are they feeling?

In this over-saturated market, it will not work to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks. We have to get specific. Remember: We do not need to be everything to everyone. In fact, it’s not possible. Identify your niche and find the people who truly need what you have to offer.

Become the resource.

When trying to reach your audience, the most crucial moment is when they take the first step toward resolving their pain. What will your audience do and where will they go when they decide to find a solution to their problem? Wherever they go in that moment is where you need to be, ready and waiting to offer yourself as a resource.

Consider, how can you position yourself as one of the resources they find when looking to solve their problem? If they would first go to a book, now is the time you write one. If they would go to a pastor or counselor, now is the time to make connections with the pastors and counselors in your area. Wherever they would go—a meeting, a Facebook group, a congregation—is where you need to be.

We can’t help people if we are the best-kept secret in town. Find the people who need your help and get in on the ground floor.