7 Behaviors That Will Make People Want to Work With You

Be a team player.

It’s a phrase so common we often tune it out. Yet in today’s interconnected workplace, data suggests collaboration has increased by at least 50% over the past 20 years. So, how do we cultivate the skills to become a more effective collaborator—or, put plainly, the type of person other people want to work with?

Ben Meer, who calls himself the “Systems Guy” for his systems on health, wealth and free time, outlines effective strategies to be a team player in a March 2025 LinkedIn post. His insights inform the following discussion.

1. Respect your colleagues’ time

Meer calls this concept “calendar psychology.” One strategy he outlines is to book 25-minute meetings instead of 30 because you’ve given your colleagues five minutes back—and they’ll likely appreciate you for it.

Within meetings, avoid asking questions that are more appropriately addressed outside the meeting. And keep side conversations and “bunny trails” to a minimum—they interrupt flows, causing meetings to go longer than necessary.

Cultural strategist Margaret Ricci, FRSA, says timeline check-ins are also helpful, offering this script, “We only have 10 minutes left in our meeting and I want to make sure we have enough time to think about XXX, YYY and ZZZ.”

Another way Meer says you can respect your co-workers’ time is to add a one-line summary at the top of a long email. A few concise bullet points work too.

Time is precious, and people appreciate when you value theirs.

2. Attach agendas to meetings

Another way to honor your colleagues’ schedules and increase productivity and organization, is to send pre-meeting agendas. A well-structured agenda—including the meeting’s logistics, goals, attendees, discussion questions with estimated time allotments and necessary documentation—is indispensable for teams.

Ricci suggests that neurodivergent individuals might especially benefit from the predictable structure of an agenda. They can be helpful for introverts, too. Rather than being put on the spot, it empowers them to form thoughtful responses and contribute confidently, Ricci says. Agendas should also be sent a few days beforehand to allow employees time to prepare, outline expectations and establish communication that benefits everyone.

3. Create a team-based culture

The next step to being a good team player is to shift the focus away from your individual gains to supporting the team as a whole. When you help others without seeking recognition, your reputation builds naturally, says Meer. Peter Matthies, founder of the Conscious Business Institute, believes this approach shifts dynamics away from an ego-based to a team-based culture.

But how do we gain recognition if we focus on supporting others?

Stand out.

One example Matthies shares is to provide a vision and purpose that furthers the team, such as better team connectedness or setting performance goals. Matthies says when we “inspire others to support that vision, the entire team moves into the same direction” and you’re likely to be perceived as a leader.

4. Practice the “gratitude loop”

To further strengthen team bonds and cultivate a more positive atmosphere, actively practice gratitude. As colleagues notice each other’s efforts, show appreciation, and reciprocate, Meer coins this the “gratitude loop.”

Nicole Issa Psy.D. says that gratitude plays a powerful role in employee behaviors, because “when people know their efforts matter, they tend to show up with more energy and purpose.” On the other hand, she says when gratitude is missing, employees may feel invisible, which leads to burnout, resentment and disengagement.

When only high-achieving employees receive recognition, this can create division within a team, so Issa advises a broad and fair show of appreciation. Also, appreciation must be tailored to individuals. Some people love public praise, while others prefer a private thank you.

How do you know the way someone likes to receive gratitude?

“Ask. Leaders can create simple check-ins or surveys to learn how team members prefer to receive feedback and appreciation,” says Issa. “Practicing awareness means not assuming one-size-fits-all.”

Issa warns that recognition needs to be authentic—employees will be able to tell when it’s forced. “It’s not about flattery; it’s about honest appreciation for real effort.”

Lastly, be consistent. “Don’t wait for big wins; notice the small things too,” says Issa. “Evidence shows that peer-to-peer recognition is just as powerful as top-down praise. Creating regular moments where gratitude is shared in meetings, newsletters or internal platforms keeps the loop going. Importantly, gratitude should be modeled, not mandated.”

5. Be a problem solver and follow the “plus one rule”

A highly-valuable colleague also actively seeks to improve processes and resolve challenges. Meer says, “Every organization has problems. The people who solve them get promoted.”

Ricci suggests teams create “mitigation plans” at the start of every project, which includes proactively brainstorming what could go wrong and how to fix it. This plan should be reviewed every time a new problem arises.

Meer also believes that every process you are a part of should be made at least 1% better by your efforts.

People need to contribute according to their strengths, Ricci advises, stating, “Don’t feel badly if you cannot contribute more in other phases of the project; you might have a larger contribution later which is right in your own wheelhouse.”

6. Learn to be a connecting link

To foster broader collaborations beyond immediate teams, it’s wise to learn the art of connection. Forge relationships with people across departments and introduce them to each other, or become what Meer calls the “connecting link” that builds relationships. Meer explains that being the connecting link helps create opportunities for everyone.

In sociology, Mark Granovetter’s Strength of Weak Ties theory argues that casual acquaintances (weak ties) can hold more value than close relationships (strong ties).

Three reasons casual acquaintances benefit us:

They often provide us new information not found within our inner circle. They connect us to additional resources and opportunities. They help us explore new intellectual territory.

Drawing on Granovetter’s theory, Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons, author of Encore: A High Achiever’s Guide to Thriving in Retirement, says to learn more about what your colleague’s roles include and share about yours. She recommends keeping a spreadsheet to inventory your network, “noting their organizational ties, skills and the ways that you can help each other. If you keep it up to date, it will be there whenever you need it.”

7. Help newcomers succeed

Equally important to building connections is forging strong internal alliances. One impactful way to do so—support new team members. Every job comes with a learning curve. It takes time to master new processes, learn names and feel out a company’s culture. When you partner with newcomers as their office buddy, Meer says it’s an “easy way to display leadership without needing an official title.”

It may impact your schedule or routine to work with a newcomer, but chances are they’ll deeply appreciate the gesture. Who knows, they might one day become your greatest ally… or boss.

Become the team player everyone wants on their team

Ultimately, integrating Meer’s strategies into your daily work life will require a certain level of self-awareness and commitment to personal and professional growth; but by experimenting with how to effectively embrace these strategies, you’ll likely become the team player everyone wants on their team.

