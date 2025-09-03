How to Ace the Phone Screening So You Can Land a Second Interview

If you’ve been applying for jobs, chances are you’ve already encountered a few phone screenings. This conversation is your opportunity to make a strong first impression and move forward to the next round. Ahead, we’ve asked recruiters to share some of their best phone screening interview tips, so you can land your dream job.

What is the purpose of a phone screening?

A phone screening allows recruiters to analyze whether candidates are a good match for the role and helps them “justify to the hiring manager why they should talk to the candidate,” according to Matt Cholerton, CEO and Founder of Hitto Labs Recruiting.

It also gives recruiters a chance to make sure you fill the basic requirements, while allowing them to gain a better understanding of your skill sets and how you communicate.

“The phone screening is about looking beyond your resume and LinkedIn profile to get a sense of how you communicate, connect, and align personally and professionally with the opportunity and organization,” says Juliet Fox, CEO and founder of AvidEdge. “It’s about uncovering the intangible qualities that can’t be captured on paper.

Tips on acing the phone screening

If you’ve been selected for a phone screening, it means that the recruiter already thinks you’d be a good fit for the position. So, dial into your screening feeling confident. These expert-backed tips will no doubt increase your chances of moving on to the next round.

Do research before the interview

Recruiters want to see that you understand the company and its values and that you are knowledgeable about the job you applied for.

“Before the call, thoroughly research the company, opportunity, and interviewer, preparing targeted questions to ask at the start of the conversation,” suggests Fox.

Looking into the recruiter’s background can help you make a personal connection with them, which, Fox says, is key to making a lasting impression.

Listen to questions carefully and respond directly

The best thing you can do during the phone call is to listen to the recruiter’s questions and respond to them clearly.

“Hiring managers and recruiters are asking very specific questions in an attempt to learn depth and breadth related to the job,” says Cholerton. “When a candidate does not answer the question directly, it might mean the skills or communication could come up short.”

Have examples ready

Want to stand out to the recruiter? Prepare multiple examples to share that showcase your achievements and work style.

“Candidates who are able to share a specific related example, as well as the impact of their work (a before and after statement) tend to stand out and allow us to better understand and relay their contribution,” says Cholerton.

Before your interview, brainstorm examples of how you have successfully navigated situations that relate to the job you are going for.

Don’t be negative

Being negative in your phone screening interview is an immediate red flag to recruiters and could cause you to be eliminated from the hiring process.

“While obvious mistakes like inappropriate language are instant eliminators, subtler missteps like criticizing previous employers or colleagues can equally derail your candidacy. Even if prompted or provoked, remain positive, solution-focused, and gracious,” says Fox.

Even if your frustration with your previous employer is valid, Cholerton notes that there is simply not enough time to understand the dynamics and that it usually just translates to the candidate, “being negative or more likely to have difficulties.”

Follow up with gratitude

Further impress your interviewer by sending them a thank-you note after the interview—but don’t be generic, Fox advises.

“Take diligent notes during the call to enhance your follow-up. Afterward, promptly send a concise thank-you email referencing a specific, impactful part of the conversation. Express appreciation genuinely, highlighting the conversation itself rather than just the role,” she says.

Cholerton adds that if you forgot to mention something important in your phone screening that it’s OK to include that in your follow-up email.

Remember, the recruiter already sees value in you, and they want you to do well so they can pass you along to the hiring manager. This conversation is also a chance for you to evaluate them and ensure that the “organization aligns with your personal and professional values,” says Fox. No matter what, leave the conversation on a good note—even if this job doesn’t work out, you never know what opportunities may present themselves in the future.

Photo by insta_photos/Shutterstock.