Nearly half of American workers are employed by a small business. These companies have been called the heart of the American economy, and data supports their longevity and success. In fact, a 2024 report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that 67% of small business owners say their business has enough cash flow right now, and 65% say their business is in “good health.”

Marketing is a key part of these small businesses’ growth plans. That’s why VistaPrint and Wix have teamed up to release the new 2025 Small Business Marketing Guide, a report that shows how small business owners are navigating today’s marketing landscape and planning for what’s next.

After surveying 1,000 U.S.-based small business owners and 1,000 U.S. consumers, the two companies found that resilience and growth are top of mind for small businesses this year. In fact, their top priorities for 2025 include acquiring customers, refining services and launching new products. But what’s working isn’t highly technical marketing schemes and tools. Instead, it’s genuine connections, according to Erin Shea, head of North America marketing for VistaPrint.

“The intangibles matter just as much,” she says. “According to our research, consumers are naturally drawn to businesses that feel approachable and human. They want to shop small to support the local economy because they value outstanding service and a product they can’t find elsewhere.” In fact, the report shows that 54% of consumers are shopping at small businesses because they want to support their local community, and 46% “trust small businesses and sole traders more than large corporations.”

Here are the strategies that small businesses are trying and succeeding with, as well as where to expect growth for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

Grow online connections

While it seems obvious that most small businesses would rely on online connections to grow, digital visibility is more important now than ever. In fact, according to VistaPrint and Wix’s report, 55% of Gen Zers want online shopping opportunities over in-person ones, which reflects a shift from online products and services being a nice-to-have to a must-have. (Currently, Gen Z is the only generation to prefer this.)

In addition, over half of customers say that they want small businesses to increase their digital footprint, so according to the report, you shouldn’t “neglect your website or socials.”

“One of the biggest takeaways is just how much audience understanding is driving success,” Shea says. “The report makes it incredibly clear that ‘small business marketing’ isn’t one audience or one journey—it’s completely dependent on who you’re trying to reach.”

Using digital marketing to attract more customers is also a top priority for small businesses. This is because around half of Gen Z consumers use social media to connect with businesses, compared to 11% of baby boomers. Conversely, 38% of baby boomers still prefer direct mail or flyers. Because of this, small businesses that are looking to target a wide variety of audiences might need two marketing strategies running at once for two different audiences, while those with a more targeted demographic can use this research to meet their potential customers where they are.

But you should also remember to “keep social media social. Don’t be the social media equivalent of the person at the party selling their thing. Nobody likes that person,” says Christina Gressianu, a photographer and small business owner in Colorado. “Show up online with generosity. Answer the questions people are asking about your industry or are afraid to ask. Use your website, your email list and social media to build relationships. And gently let people know how to buy when they’re ready.”

Collaborate with other small businesses

Sometimes the small business next door can be your—and their own—ticket to success.

Wix and Vistaprint’s report also shows that 55% of customers would like to see more collaboration between small businesses, noting that it deepens both reach and relationships for each business involved in the partnership.

Jessica Hill, owner and founder of The Parent Collective, has seen this type of joint success firsthand. The Parent Collective in particular often engages in joint workshops, cross-promotions and bundled offerings with other organizations, she says, in an atmosphere of expansiveness over competitiveness.

“We’re all serving the same families, just in different ways,” she adds. “By coming together, we amplify each other’s reach and create a more holistic support system for the people we’re trying to help.”

Gressianu also recommends choosing opportunities to collaborate carefully—you should only do it if it’s “very strategic” and “makes sense to the customer.”

“Small business owners sometimes get distracted by shiny things,” she says. “I really encourage us all to make sure we’re not stepping over dollars to pick up pocket change. Ask the hard questions: What will it take to do this thing? What can we expect to gain? What would we gain if we put that time, money [and] energy into our core offering? See how those answers compare.”

Get involved in community issues

If small businesses are the “heart” of their communities, are they also involved in community issues and challenges? From sponsoring local school events to pitching in when something challenging or tragic happens, and even getting involved in local elections, small businesses have a unique opportunity for improved visibility and influence.

“There is no better way to show commitment to the community than being present in the room,” says Melissa Cossette, a small business coach and the founder of MAX Event Consulting. “Not every event needs to lead to a sale. Sharing space with people who care about a mutual cause naturally deepens connections. Small businesses can host or co-host events that highlight their expertise while tying into initiatives such as awareness, education, fundraising or celebration.”

Use technology and freelancers to keep staffing costs down

AI and the increase in freelancers and consultants mean that small businesses can keep a lean staff, which reduces costs for everything from office space to benefits packages. This might allow some small business owners to prioritize their (fewer) employees’ satisfaction rates and allow them to build more personal relationships with them.

“To me, people are everything. When someone joins my company, I say it flat out: ‘Your happiness is my top priority—within what makes sense for the business, of course,’” says Tia Katz, founder of Hu-X, a small business and global network of more than 90 coaches and psychologists. “Employees need to feel they can be themselves at work, doing things that interest them, [to] help them reach their own personal [and] professional goals. Once you have that core of people who believe in the organization—and in you as a leader who truly sees them and cares about them—then you can think about expanding.”

According to Chedva Ludmir, a business adviser and the founder of Consider, a consulting business that helps entrepreneurs and founders in Tel Aviv, “new AI and automation capabilities, in tandem with greater access to freelancers, are allowing more small businesses to utilize tools and skills that until recently were exclusive to large companies.” This combination of AI automating tasks and freelancers taking on more work gives small businesses the option to fund a leaner staff and therefore save money.

“This is an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs to create more scale while maintaining a lean team and infrastructure,” Ludmir adds.

Get support when you need it

While all the above strategies are excellent goals, it can still be tough to run a small business. That’s why it’s important to locate resources to help you in your journey. For instance, you could reach out to businesses around you to collaborate, involve a business mentor or coach or find out if your city offers support to local businesses.

Remember, small businesses are the beating heart of America’s economy—you’re not in this alone.

Photo by SofikoS/Shutterstock.com