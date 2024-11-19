Most of us have something we’d like to work on—whether it’s exercising more, eating healthier, working on a new skill or meditating regularly. But how long does it take to form a habit?

Getting started is the hardest part. But making small changes and sticking with them can be incredibly rewarding once you’ve successfully integrated them into your daily routine. Your new habit can help you reach a goal, improve your health or strengthen your relationships. And while building a new habit can seem daunting, you can do it. All you need is dedication, strategy, patience and a systematic approach.

In this guide, you’ll learn what defines healthy habits, how long it takes to form a habit and how to use a scientific approach to build your own.

What Is A Habit?

A habit is a regular behavior or practice that becomes automatic with repetition. It can be something as simple as starting your day with a cup of coffee or walking your dog every morning and evening. You can have positive habits, like exercising regularly or practicing self-care. Habits can also be harmful, like smoking or vaping.

Habits shape our daily routines, so building healthy habits plays a key role in creating a healthy and productive lifestyle. Think about your current habits and how they impact your health and happiness, or what habits you’d like to create to reach your goals. Once you understand how habits work—and the science behind them—you’ll be ready to change and improve them.

How Many Days Does It Take To Form A Habit?

There is a common claim that it takes 21 days to form a habit, but it’s not that simple. The reality is that it varies based on each person’s lifestyle, personality and existing obligations—as well as the complexity of the habit they’re trying to establish. According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, “habits typically develop asymptotically and idiosyncratically, potentially differing in rate across people, cues and behaviors.”

So don’t get discouraged if it takes longer than 21 days to make something a habit. The key is to be persistent and remain patient. Consider the end goal and how a habit aligns with your personal objectives and values. Stay focused on the “why” behind your desired habit to help motivate you throughout the process.

The Relationship Between Goals And Habits

Small habits can work together to support larger goals. Here are some examples of habits to build to support your overarching personal goals.

Exercising Regularly

Going for walks in the morning

Going to the gym after work

Attending a weekly yoga class

Eating Healthier

Adding an extra serving of vegetables to your dinner

Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast

Meal planning to better map out your meals

Meditating Regularly

Setting aside a moment in your morning routine for mindfulness and meditation

Using a meditation app every day at a set time (such as your lunch break)

Integrating evening meditation into your bedtime routine

Reading More Often

Allocating time each day to read

Putting away your devices at a certain time in the evening to focus on reading

Meeting weekly with a book club or reading buddy

Learning A New Language

Practicing on a language learning app for 15 minutes each day

Engaging with content in that language on a consistent, set basis

Meeting with a study group or tutor each week

How To Form A Habit

Habits can significantly impact your productivity, health and overall well-being, making them essential for personal growth and development. Positive habits can help you achieve success in your career, health and personal life.

Changing your habits to better align with your goals can be intimidating, but it’s possible with the right mindset and strategies. Here are five essential tips for habit formation:

1. Change One Habit At A Time

Start small and focus on one habit at a time to increase your chances of success. If you set too many new goals at once and try to build too many corresponding habits simultaneously, it can be overwhelming and you may end up dropping them all.

Break large goals into smaller pieces and tackle them one at a time. If your goal is to improve your health, inventory your current habits and choose one small change to start. Instead of immediately revamping your diet and diving into a strenuous workout routine, start with a smaller habit, like going for a walk after dinner or doing 30 minutes of yoga each morning. Then you can build on that habit later by changing your diet or attending regular workout classes.

2. Be Consistent

Consistency plays a key role in habit formation. Daily repetition of your desired habit will help reinforce the behavior and integrate it into your daily routine. You may struggle with consistency in the beginning and have to push yourself, but once it becomes a normal part of your schedule, it’ll require less effort.

If you stay consistent, you’ll create a habit loop and the habit will become more automatic over time. A habit loop is the neurological path your brain follows when forming a new habit. Habit loops begin with a cue that triggers you to engage in the habit—such as a specific time of day or another habit you’ve integrated into your routine. That cue initiates the process of performing the habit. Then, you are rewarded with the satisfaction and natural benefits of completing the activity. This might manifest as a euphoric runner’s high after a jog or feeling relaxed after yoga or meditation. Healthy habits tend to make us feel good afterward and encourage us to continue the cycle.

That said, it’s important to be resilient. If you miss a day, don’t let it derail your progress completely. Get up the next day and make repeating the desired habit a priority. It’s normal to have an off day or to get busy and forget to complete your new habit, but rebounding from inconsistencies is key to successful habit formation.

3. Set Achievable Goals

Set goals that are specific, achievable, measurable and time-bound. Don’t cast too wide of a net when forming new habits. If your goal feels like a stretch, you may find greater success by breaking it into smaller, more achievable objectives.

Give yourself a timeline for your habit formation, and think about how you’ll measure your success. Many people work better with time-bound goals that have specific deadlines or events to work toward. For example, if you’re trying to make running a daily habit, consider signing up for a 5K to give yourself a measurable distance goal and a clear timeline.

4. Try Habit Stacking

Habit stacking is the practice of integrating new habits into existing routines. It can make adopting new habits easier since one of the most common concerns with forming new habits is finding the time. If you can integrate that activity into your existing daily routine, it can be easier to set aside time and stay consistent.

Think about different routines throughout the day and how your desired habit could integrate into one of them. If you start your morning by making a hot cup of coffee, you can stack on the habit of meditating or practicing mindfulness for a minute or two while you wait for it to cool down. You can also can integrate healthy habits like light yoga or reading into your nighttime routine to help you wind down before bed.

5. Reward Yourself

While healthy habits come with natural rewards, rewarding yourself more intentionally can improve commitment and consistency. You may hesitate to get off the couch and go for a jog or perform mindfulness exercises, even though you’ll likely feel better after you’re done. So it can be helpful to motivate yourself in other ways as well.

Think about what rewards you’ll find encouraging. You can set small rewards for each repetition and larger ones for milestones. It can be a tasty treat, a little splurge or something more intrinsic. You might reward yourself with some special gear related to your new habit. For example, if you’re forming a habit like doing yoga or going to the gym, you can treat yourself to some new yoga pants or workout clothes after sticking with your new exercise habit for a week or two.

How Many Days Does It Take To Break A Habit?

Not all habits are positive and healthy. Sometimes, you build bad habits that you eventually need to break. These habits may be harming your health or holding you back from success. You may be wondering how to stop procrastinating or quit a habit that’s harming your health.

As we already discussed, each individual may have a different timeline. Breaking habits can also be more complex than forming new ones because they’re already ingrained in your routine. Habits involving substance abuse and addiction can be especially challenging because of the physiological response they elicit and may require medical intervention.

Many people find success by replacing negative habits with healthier ones. For example, if you tend to smoke or drink when you’re stressed and want to break that habit, think about what other behaviors help when you’re feeling overwhelmed. It could be meditating, calling a friend, making tea or going for a walk. Having a set activity to revert to when you’re craving a negative habit can help you overcome the urge.

Try The Strategies For Yourself

Your habits have a huge impact on your daily routine and long-term success. They can help or hinder your achievement of personal and professional goals. The good news is that through consistency, patience, habit stacking and positive reinforcement, good habits can be formed and bad habits can be eliminated.

Apply the strategies above to cultivate habits that support your aspirations and enhance your quality of life. Remember that building and breaking habits is a lifelong journey, and those that serve you today may hold you back later in life. Continuously reflect on how your current habits impact your happiness and contribute to your life goals.

With flexibility, self-awareness, patience and persistence, you can take control and build a lifetime of healthy habits. So, what are you waiting for?

