Grammarly Rebrands to ‘Superhuman’ to Reinvent Writing for the AI Age

For years now, Grammarly has served as the silent writing assistant tucked into your browser, email client or document editor, plugging in right where you work to catch your typos and polish your prose. The tool’s ubiquity, across browser extensions, Office plug-ins and mobile keyboards, has turned it into a go-to for millions who want to communicate clearly and confidently.

What’s new now: Grammarly has dropped its old identity and re-emerged as “Superhuman.” The idea, according to a post from CEO Shishir Mehrotra, is to transform its AI tools into something more practical—an upgraded version of Grammarly’s capabilities that makes daily work faster and more efficient.

Under the new Superhuman banner, the company is rolling out a suite of four redesigned products to cover every corner of modern knowledge work: Grammarly’s trusted writing assistant, Coda’s all-in-one workspace, an intelligent inbox called Mail and a new addition: Superhuman Go.

Unlike other AI systems that stay separate from your day-to-day work, Superhuman sits right inside it. Built on Grammarly’s vast ecosystem and years of digital expertise, it’s been cleverly redesigned to understand your style and offer even better support.

Superhuman Go: The AI assistant that knows your workflow before you do

Superhuman Go is the obvious standout in this new rebrand: an AI assistant built to jump in wherever you’re working. It acts like a quiet partner that anticipates what you need before you ask, pulling information from other apps, suggesting next steps and handling routine admin. Using a mix of in-house and third-party AI agents, it understands your work context, making it less about correcting mistakes and more about freeing up time.

When responding to a key customer email, for example, Go can draw on CRM data to provide account details, surface recent support tickets and help ensure messages strike the right tone. The aim is to give teams complete context and consistent polish wherever they write.

Go promises to ease much of the routine preparation and coordination that typically consumes time in the workplace. Before a one-to-one meeting, it can summarize previous discussions, flag unfinished tasks and highlight topics still to cover. When customer issues arise, Go can automatically compile the relevant details and file a bug report for engineers. And if an online chat drifts into a problem-solving session that needs real-time input, the assistant can identify when participants are free and schedule a meeting.

In explaining the thinking behind the product, Noam Lovinsky, Superhuman’s chief product officer, said the goal was to build something genuinely useful. “We built Superhuman Go because we believe AI should reduce friction, not create it,” he said. “While other AI tools ask you to change how you work, Go learns how you work and meets you there. It’s the difference between having an AI tool you have to remember to use and having an AI partner that’s actively working with you.”

The truth is, Superhuman’s glossy new look lands in an already crowded market for all-in-one AI platforms. Over the past year, nearly every major digital tool has launched its own AI suite, following a surge in demand from professionals who’ve moved past their early doubts and now see real value in AI-powered support. Superhuman’s own research shows that more than half of workers are now using AI tools to boost productivity in 2025.

The task of setting itself apart is one Superhuman has pondered extensively. Of course, plenty of platforms already claim to “bring AI to your workflow,” from Notion and Microsoft 365 to ClickUp and Google Workspace. The difference, Superhuman argues, is in how deeply its new AI capabilities are embedded. Instead of layering smart features on top of existing apps, Superhuman wants its agents to live inside them, pulling context automatically, anticipating needs and taking action without endless prompting.

Grammarly’s rebrand signals a bigger AI ambition

For years, Grammarly helped millions write better, but its name carried limits: small fixes, emails, essays. Superhuman is different. It’s a platform designed to move beyond editing into context-aware productivity, blending AI into every corner of daily work.

The broader question for AI in the workplace is whether it can become invisible in the best sense: helping without demanding attention. Superhuman’s strategy, which combines context awareness, predictive actions and cross-application functionality, is an attempt to push that envelope. Rather than adding another interface or forcing workers to adapt to its logic, it seeks to merge with existing workflows, anticipating needs before they are expressed and smoothing over the friction points that make traditional productivity tools cumbersome.

Photo by PeopleImages/Shutterstock