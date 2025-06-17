Why Substack Is Becoming a Go-To Platform for Gen Z Brands

Once a quiet sanctuary for indie writers, Substack has evolved into a dynamic multipurpose platform where brands can engage their audiences directly with trust and authenticity.

By empowering creators to own their followings beyond algorithms, gatekeepers and traditional monetization struggles, Substack has opened new doors for digital exposure. That’s why brands like Hinge, American Eagle and Rare Beauty are tapping into its unique potential to fuel fresh growth and reach young consumers.

What is Substack and why are brands embracing it?

Substack is very deliberate about the design and functionality of its platform. According to their own content guidelines, Substack “is intended for high quality editorial content, not conventional email marketing.” In essence, Substack is a newsletter platform that enables writers and creators to publish and monetize their work directly to subscribers. It emphasizes a clean, reader-friendly experience focused on long-form content and community reactions. With Substack, you can develop your brand through free posts initially and enable monetization when you’re ready.

In recent years, Substack has become a particular hotspot for journalists looking to grow their digital brands, offering first-person perspectives on the stories they cover and the places they visit. The platform is also home to widely popular newsletters on topics like AI, technology, finance and philosophy, making it a vibrant and increasingly popular hub for both personal narratives and expert analysis. Sometimes, Substack is just a place to scratch a creative itch—to put something into words and send it into the world.

Substack’s top earners are making over $1M a year

The most popular articles on Substack can rack up millions of views. For instance, Lenny’s Newsletter by Lenny Rachitsky reaches over 500,000 readers with insights on startups, product management and leadership. Similarly, The Pragmatic Engineer, written by Gergely Orosz, boasts more than 250,000 subscribers and is recognized as a leading voice in software engineering and leadership. According to Press Gazette, both outlets generate at least $1 million a year in revenue.

In May, American Eagle launched its presence on Substack to connect directly with Gen Z audiences and widen the scope of its marketing efforts. They enlisted Casey Lewis, the author behind the well-known youth culture newsletter After School, to serve as a guest editor for the first three issues of Off the Cuff.

According to Adweek, American Eagle pinpointed Substack as a key channel for reaching Gen Z following insights gathered from a panel of 2,000 Gen Z consumers ages 15 to 25. Focusing on internet trends and consumer data, the newsletter offers insights into what’s trending with American Eagle’s consumer base, starting with the comeback of jorts in its first issue and what’s top of mind for Gen Z.

Digital storytelling is helping brands connect on a deeper level

Many others have also taken the plunge to explore the social platform. In May, dating app Hinge launched the second chapter of its No Ordinary Love campaign on Substack, spotlighting the unpredictable twists of real-life romance. Through a collection of intimate stories, the series explores the highs and lows of early dating, while partnering with popular Substack creators such as Hunter Harris and Jen Winston.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty also joined Substack earlier this year. The beauty brand leverages the platform to share behind-the-scenes stories about product design and the values driving its team culture. Recent posts include expert perspectives on self-expression in beauty, behind-the-scenes coverage of the Makeup Show NYC and a reflective op-ed on the value of occasionally disappointing your parents.

Raw storytelling allows brands to present an honest and unfiltered view of their values and challenges. Substack offers specialized and diverse content that often fills the gaps left by traditional media, providing Gen Z with a platform to explore issues from social justice to popular culture through a range of thoughtful perspectives and personal narratives.

How digital immersion makes Gen Z more selective buyers

The traditional consumer funnel that brands once relied on is increasingly outdated. Millennial, Gen Z and even Gen Alpha audiences are more fragmented than ever, each gravitating toward platforms that align with their personal identities and cultural hobbies. Some may turn to Reddit for tech debates, while others prefer Pinterest for home décor inspiration. Others are using Substack to share their voices and hear perspectives that matter. These generations are navigating a radically different path to purchase.

According to NielsenIQ, or NIQ, Gen Z holds a unique position as the first true “digital natives,” having grown up fully immersed in a world of digital access and screens. This experience makes them far more discerning about what they consume, purchase and engage with.

The global marketing research firm says 53% of Gen Zers have used “buy” buttons on social media, making them the most engaged “omni-channel” shopping generation to date. On Substack, this is significant for brands, which leverage personal writing and articles on the platform to directly guide consumers toward product launches or merchandise.

Substack offers rich monetization potential, thanks in large part to its tiered subscription model. You can provide paying subscribers with exclusive content like premium articles, early access or behind-the-scenes insights. Built-in analytics let you monitor click rates and subscriber trends to fine-tune your strategy and boost engagement.



Amid a sea of green leaves, Substack stands out like a rare blue orchid—evolving from a space for personal storytelling into a thriving communicative hub where brands and creators can connect with audiences in original and profitable ways. Anyone can start a newsletter, and once a subscriber base is built and a community begins to blossom, the opportunities are endless.

Photo by T. Schneider/Shutterstock