Colorado’s Premier Restaurateur Shares One of His Favorite Healthy(ish!) Recipes

Denver is a city for the health conscious—we’re consistently rated among the fittest cities in the nation.

We all want to be healthy. I start every morning with a brisk swim and a breakfast of fresh juiced carrots. When I’m out, though, and the music is serenading us to a city skyline, the beer is super cold and the steak is smoking up a mean and fragrant steam—I want. I hunger.

Even in a city beautiful and fit as Denver, what people really crave when they sit down to eat is something… delicious.

I have healthy options for you at every restaurant. I think about your health, about my health, and about how I can best feed you. Mostly, though, I think about flavor, and mood, and happiness. Sometimes those paths converge.

Pasta with Bitter Greens

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 qts water

2 lb bucatini or thick spaghetti

0.5 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1 Calabrian chili

2 tomatoes, diced

1 tsp salt

0.5 tsp pepper

6 oz butter

1.5 lbs bitter greens

0.5 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 tsp salt

0.5 tsp pepper

Directions

Bring four quarts of salted water to boil. Cook pasta for 10-12 minutes. While pasta is cooking, thinly slice the garlic and chili. Dice the tomatoes. Heat the olive oil until it is just sizzling. Toss in the garlic and tomatoes. Cook for 2 minutes and season with salt and pepper. Turn heat to low. Add the cooked pasta and butter to the pan. Fold in greens; cook until just wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and toss with the parmesan. Divide among bowls and finish with a final dusting of parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil.

—Frank Bonanno, owner of Bonanno Concepts

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

