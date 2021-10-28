Food for the Future: Making the World a Better Place

</p>

Global food production is responsible for a staggering 40% of carbon emissions but shifting from traditional meat-centric diets to plant-based meals could help protect our planet and our health.



Our success spotlight today features Dan Pathomvanich, CEO, Julpas Kruesopon – Company Advisor of NR Instant Produce Public company limited or NRF, and Charlie Chanaratsopon of Boosted Commerce to discuss their vision for providing consumers with global access to healthier, sustainability-minded goods.

For More on NR Instant Produce, visit www.nrinstant.com