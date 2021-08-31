Family Fun Destination Reinvigorating Community Socialization
August 31, 2021//
Kids need a place to be kids, but safe spaces for healthy activity can be hard to find in today’s world. Our success spotlight today features Flight Adventure Park CEO Steve Yeffa and the company’s VP of Marketing Kathryn Berhimer to discuss their new brand of indoor adventure parks that is helping kids get active with friends and family.
For more on Flight Adventure Park, visit www.FlightAdventurePark.com
Leave a Comment