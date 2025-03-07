Eventbrite Launches Bold Rebrand to Appeal to the Gen Z Market

Eventbrite’s new redesigned app boasts a modern look, making event discovery and social planning easier than ever. With this update and a fresh brand identity, the company is doubling down on creating unforgettable social experiences and reaching the Gen Z market where it thrives.

Eventbrite eyes a comeback with new features and Gen Z focus

Eventbrite has quite a point to prove right now. After reporting a net loss of $15.6 million in its 2024 annual earnings and continued sales declines, the company is working to turn things around with a refreshed image aimed at attracting a younger, event-focused audience. Eventbrite made the challenging decision to lay off 11% of its staff last year and has since focused on a major rebuilding initiative in recent months. With the season of renewal approaching, the company is now unveiling a suite of new features designed to breathe new life into its service.

First off, Eventbrite has rolled out the “discover” tab, offering users a fresh approach to personalized event recommendations based on past bookings, preferences and reviews. This new feature also introduces “It-Lists”: insider guides for over 22 markets, offering event-goers a sneak peek into the best-kept secrets of cities’ entertainment scenes. Curated by “local tastemakers,” these lists feature everything from late-night operas to off-the-beaten-path art walks.

Younger generations are turning away from traditional entertainment hubs like movie theaters, malls and concert arenas, in favor of public spaces, nature and more intimate social gatherings. These new features are designed to support that cultural shift, making it easier to discover and organize unique real-world experiences that cost less and offer more.

Exploring subcultures: How Eventbrite is supporting the rise of ‘Fourth Spaces’

With a clear focus on Gen Z and younger demographics, Eventbrite’s strategy leaves little to the imagination. This change in direction was informed by an internal January report, which highlighted the growing trend of “Fourth Spaces”—social gatherings that bring together online communities and interests in real-world settings. The study found that 95% of young adults are eager to explore their online interests through in-person events, while 79% prefer events that combine multiple passions. Eventbrite dubs this an “experience renaissance” where new-age subcultures are carving out distinct spaces for personal development and entertainment in young adults.

After publishing that research in January, Eventbrite now seems to be pivoting to focus entirely on the next generation. The redesigned app now places social connections at the forefront, enabling users to follow event-goers with similar interests, track the events they’re attending and plan together with shared saves. The service now feels more like a social media app than your traditional ticketing platform.

“We’ve reimagined our app to become a destination where culture and community naturally come together, helping people turn their passions into incredible experiences that bring them closer,” CEO Julia Hartz said in a press release this week, highlighting how Eventbrite’s evolution into a two-sided marketplace is the logical next growth push.

Eventbrite Ads, launched in 2022, quickly became a game-changing tool for event hosts, offering them visibility similar to Spotify’s Discovery Mode. With a highly engaged audience on the Eventbrite platform, the launch made it easier than ever to sell and promote events. When supported by ads, events can reach hundreds of people almost instantly. As Eventbrite continues to create new ways to amplify events, you can now target specific locations, define campaign objectives and track every engagement in detail.

According to the app, ad-supported events can boost reach by 14x and yield 30% higher click-through rates compared to Facebook Ads or other similar platforms. Eventbrite users aren’t just casual browsers—they’re actively looking to get involved and make plans, so every post you invest in is sure to attract attention. The process is simple: define your budget and schedule, and Eventbrite will ensure your ad reaches people within a 50-mile radius who are actively searching for similar events. Equipped with multiple tools, the app helps perfect event pitches with options for tailored titles, messaging and creatives.

Along with these refreshes comes an enhanced way to book and view events too. With improved access to check-in times, parking details, FAQs and ticket procedures, the process is more streamlined than ever so that when you arrive for the event, your experience is as stress-free as possible.

Eventbrite’s focus on social connection is a crucial investment, providing both event planners and attendees with new opportunities for exploration and entertainment. With an added emphasis on user preferences and accessibility, it’s a smart move at a time when growth is critical. After a challenging financial period, Eventbrite hopes this revitalized approach to real-world connection will reinvigorate the platform as the go-to spot to discover events and experiences.

Photo from investor.eventbrite.com