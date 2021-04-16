Brilliant Thoughts Episode 01: Meet the People Editor with Josh Ellis
SUCCESS Editor-in-Chief Josh Ellis talks with new SUCCESS People Editor Tristan Ahumada. They walk through the journey that led to this point, covering his education, family and rise through the real estate industry.
Tristan Ahumada is the People Editor for SUCCESS, operates Lab Coat Agents as its CEO, consults Fortune 500 companies, runs a successful Real Estate team in California, expansion teams in the U.S. (in different brokerages), owner in one Brokerage, currently sits on different boards for tech companies, and is also an international speaker. His love for technology and systems pushes him to test and use the latest products for growth for all businesses around the world including Real Estate Agents/Brokers. Tristan is from Southern California where he currently lives with his wife and two kids.
