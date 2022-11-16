Embracing Aging with Andrea Owen

Why is it such a big deal for a woman to look her age? Speaker and coach Andrea Owen has let her hair go gray, but while she’s done being obsessed with her looks, she’s not yet feeling empowered by aging. This week, she talks with On Your Terms host Erin King about grieving youth while still navigating vanity and beauty standards. She also discusses how beauty continues to be currency in our society, the correlation between appearance and accolades, and how to embrace aging.

Owen may have made the decision to stop dyeing her hair, but that doesn’t mean it was easy, particularly because it hasn’t been its natural color since she was 17. Although she loves salt-and-pepper hair on other women, she’s not always entirely sure that she loves it on herself. Now, she talks with King about why hair especially can have an impact on confidence, how beauty is of greater importance when you’re in a public-facing line of work, and our biases toward appearances when considering things like professionalism or who to hire.

Learn more about Andrea at andreaowen.com and follow her on Instagram at @heyandreaowen. Her newest book is Make Some Noise: Speak Your Mind and Own Your Strength.

