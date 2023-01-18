Optimize Your Life With 10 of Our Favorite Apps

Something about the new year makes us all want to rethink the way we manage our productivity—and tech can be our best friend. Whether you’re trying to manage your work, your personal life or your health, we’ve corralled a list of 10 apps to try in 2023.

Working on the go regularly? Available on both Apple and Android devices, Starlink delivers high-speed broadband internet in areas where access is unreliable, expensive or just unavailable.

For creators, it’s always helpful to have a new camera app to play with. Obscura 3 brings professional camera features to your Apple device and offers new controls that are more intuitive than the previous versions.

Available in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, Otter Diet Diary is a mindful way to track what you eat—without the stress and pressure of tracking calories. Just snap pictures of your meals with a few notes, and you can get on your way to better nutrition in no time at all!

No computer? No problem. Everyone’s favorite AI assistant is available on the go on Apple and Android devices. It can take meeting notes, transcribe meetings, and even sit in on meetings for you when you’re double- or triple-booked.

Available on both Apple and Android devices, Paprika is designed to make meal planning more streamlined. You can use it to save recipes, make meal plans and create grocery lists.

Available in the Apple App Store, SimplyWise is designed to help users record expenses by scanning and uploading paper receipts and saving email receipts. Users can then sort receipts by categories—and even export itemized deductions to an Excel spreadsheet!

You don’t have to be a professional instructional designer to share your knowledge. Instead, download Skilldock from the Google Play Store to design interactive mini-courses.

Let’s be real (get it?), our lives aren’t always “Insta-Perfect.” The BeReal app prompts users to post a photo of exactly what they are doing within a two-minute window using both the front and back camera, allowing users to defeat imposter syndrome and get a glimpse into their friends’ realities.

This is a visual calendar you can download from the Apple App Store. You can sync Structured with your calendar and manually input tasks that need to be completed—just check off tasks as you complete them so you never lose track of what to do.

If you’ve ever wanted to outsource your household management tasks, Yohana is here for it. Available in the Apple App Store, Yohana matches you with a team of human assistants to manage tasks like shopping for contractors, meal planning and even identifying gift ideas for those hard-to-shop-for family members!

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2023 Issue of SUCCESS magazine.