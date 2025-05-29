Does Your Degree Still Matter? Rethinking Success in a Changing World

Not too long ago, the college degree was a golden ticket—a symbol of intelligence, capability and a clear step toward professional success. Employers sought it out, parents expected it and job descriptions made it mandatory. But times have shifted, and so has the value of that once-essential credential.

Does your degree still matter in a world actively being reshaped by digital tools, remote work and constantly evolving industries? The answer isn’t as simple as it used to be.

Skills are reshaping hiring norms

It’s no longer shocking to see major companies drop degree requirements altogether. A 2022 report from Harvard Business Review and the Burning Glass Institute found that employers reduced degree requirements in job listings by 46% for middle-skill roles and 31% for high-skill roles between 2017 and 2019.

Companies like IBM, Google and Apple have made headlines for emphasizing skills over diplomas, opening doors for nontraditional candidates with hands-on experience or industry certifications. The message? What you can do often matters more than where you went to school.

At the same time, platforms like Coursera, EdX and LinkedIn Learning are reshaping how professionals upskill. According to Coursera’s Global Skills Report, generative AI course enrollments surged by 1,060% from 2023 to 2024. This reflects a massive global shift toward building future-ready, digital-first skill sets.

When a degree still carries weight

That said, not all fields are shifting away from formal education. Medicine, law, engineering—these professions still demand accredited degrees, certifications and years of training. In these areas, a diploma is more than a symbol; it’s a legal and ethical requirement.

Other industries, like business and marketing, fall somewhere in the middle. Degrees can open doors, but experience, internships and digital fluency often carry just as much weight. And then there are hybrid fields—areas that blend scientific rigor with on-the-ground expertise. Take animal behavior and conservation science, for example. Understanding ecosystems, managing field research, and applying behavior theory requires more than curiosity—it demands formal study, often through specialized programs like an animal behavior master’s degree program or a master’s degree in geospatial intelligence. In these disciplines, a degree provides structure, mentorship and credibility.

Building success outside the classroom

Still, higher education isn’t the only path to success. Today, professionals are crafting careers through a mix of real-world experience, personal branding and intentional networking.

Certifications can boost credibility in areas like project management, UX design or data analysis. In fact, research from the IT Certification Council showed that teams with mostly certified members complete projects about 25% faster, and certification can increase employee retention by 15%–20%. That kind of value isn’t just good for professionals—it’s good for business.

Meanwhile, mentorships—both formal and informal—offer practical insights that no textbook can. Add in platforms like GitHub, Medium or LinkedIn, and professionals now have powerful tools to showcase their work and connect with decision-makers directly.

This shift puts power back into the hands of individuals. With the right skills and visibility, anyone can build momentum—even without a traditional degree.

Staying competitive in a changing landscape

So how do you stay relevant when the rules keep evolving?

Adaptability is key. Whether you’re degreed or self-taught, continuing to learn is nonnegotiable. That could mean exploring new certifications, learning from peers or even taking on freelance projects that stretch your skills in new directions.

Staying plugged into your industry—through newsletters, webinars, events or virtual communities—also helps you keep pace with trends and shifts. And never underestimate the value of storytelling. How you talk about your experience can often matter more than the letters after your name.

A desire to keep learning is a valuable asset

Degrees aren’t obsolete—but they’re no longer the only measure of potential. The modern job market favors those who are both curious and adaptable. Whether you hold a degree or not, what matters most is your willingness to keep learning.

That includes picking up new skills through online courses, earning a certification or simply taking on projects that push your boundaries. Maintaining connections to those in your industry can also spark fresh ideas and open doors.

Don’t just rely on your résumé. Tell your story. Be ready to explain how you’ve grown, what you’ve built and where you’re headed. The ability to articulate your value is a skill in itself—and one that can set you apart in any field.

Photo by George Rudy/Shutterstock.