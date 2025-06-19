How to Build Meaningful Connections Through Digital Networking

Digital networking has transformed how professionals connect, collaborate and grow. LinkedIn alone—the world’s largest professional network—has over “1 billion members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.” That’s quite a reach, and it’s only one of the digital networking platforms available for building business relationships online.

The modern-day shift from in-person coffee meetings to Zoom calls and LinkedIn DMs enhances traditional networking by breaking down barriers to time, geographic location and access. The flexibility of digital networking allows professionals to cultivate partnerships with peers, industry leaders and potential mentors around the globe.

These days, digital networking options are no longer “nice to have.” The future of professional networking is digital, and mastering it is essential to effectively network for career advancement. This article dives into where and how to network and offers online networking tips to help you successfully build your community.

The New Rules of Networking in a Remote World & Building Trust Online

Historically, much networking for business over the last century has occurred in person at conferences, seminars and social events. With the uptick of remote work and the growth of social media, however, there are currently more opportunities for digital networking.

Traditional and digital networking both result in strong relationships, and meaningful connections still drive opportunity. But, to thrive in digital networking, the mindset must shift to be more proactive, helpful and authentic. Digital networking is more than just showing up. You’ll find the most success when you seek connections based on similar interests and provide value to others.

Quick Tip: Learn the basics of networking and then tailor your approaches to digital platforms. Many of the core concepts of networking apply to its virtual counterpart in a slightly different way.

Where to Network Online: Digital Networking Platforms and Virtual Events

Leverage platforms like LinkedIn, Slack, X (formerly Twitter), industry forums and virtual networking events to expand and maintain connections. They’re all powerful tools for using social media to professionally and network online.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the gold standard for digital networking for career success and a great place for building online relationships and establishing yourself as a leader in your field. It’s more than a digital resume. Through engagement, LinkedIn lets you control how you are perceived professionally in the digital world.

X

On X (formerly Twitter), share opinions and insights on trending issues to also establish yourself as an industry leader. Online networking strategies include hosting a “Q&A” or an “Ask me Anything” to meet people in your industry and share expertise.

Slack and Discord

Slack and Discord communities are niche, tight-knit groups. For example, in marketing, Top of the Funnel (TOFU) is a free Slack Content Marketing and SEO community offering the chance to chat with others in the industry, find work opportunities and get actionable advice from fellow content marketers. Other Slack groups, like DevChat and Women in Technology are also great places to learn from experts, share ideas and ask questions that align with your professional interests or industry.

Virtual Events

Over the past few years, more organizations are offering opportunities for networking at virtual events, such as webinars, online conferences and industry-specific forums. This lets interested parties save money on travel expenses, attend more events and potentially connect with professionals around the world—all from the comfort of their own desk. If you’re wondering where to find virtual events like conferences and webinars for professional networking online, consider these ideas:

Check announcements on LinkedIn social media from industry-specific groups about upcoming virtual events.

Join professional associations for your industry and ask about what events they may sponsor or be connected with.

Join email lists or subscribe to newsletters for experts or groups in your field to get notified about potential events.

Browse company websites for free webinars or digital job fairs.

Reaching out to mentors is another idea for discovering virtual networking tips and events.

How to Use LinkedIn for Networking and Building a Strong Online Presence

Getting started or getting more involved on LinkedIn can take a little effort, but it goes a long way. LinkedIn networking strategies start with a strong presence, providing value to others and building authentic connections.

Create a Strong Profile

Optimize your LinkedIn profile to align with your business goals by including a professional headshot and clearly stating your title, experience and skills in your headline and summary. Add accomplishments and quantifiable achievements and incorporate relevant keywords to help others find you in online search results. You can also collect online recommendations from co-workers and/or managers to help improve your credibility.

Start Sharing Content and Position Yourself as a Resource

Next, after your profile is complete and professional, share relevant content to highlight your interests and expertise and position yourself as a resource. Content might include presentations, recently written articles, relevant news or how-to guides—anything helpful. For example, posting a story about overcoming an obstacle at work, followed by the lesson learned, might help others in similar situations and encourage engagement.

Interact Meaningfully with Others

Similarly, comment meaningfully on others’ posts. You can also join communities on digital networking platforms to meet like-minded professionals. Simply put, the goal of LinkedIn digital networking strategies is to connect and provide value. When you do this, you’ll gain trust and begin building business relationships online.

Virtual Icebreakers and Making Meaningful Connections Online

From figuring out how to find connections to coming up with virtual coffee chat ideas, there’s plenty to navigate when networking in a digital world. Use these tips to ease the stress and get started.

Start Looking for Connections

To start, find people you have connections to. This includes friends, colleagues and people with similar professional interests. Consider volunteer groups or interests you have. You can also utilize the LinkedIn Alumni tool to find people you went to college with.

Create a Good Elevator Pitch and Personalize Connections

Next, craft your elevator pitch. Keep it concise and professional. Personalizing connection requests and intro DMs is your secret weapon. Introduce yourself and use virtual icebreakers. Be curious. Ask about a current project they’re working on or an article they’ve written. This makes a warm first impression and helps digital relationship-building efforts.

Stay Connected and Start Building Relationships

After establishing a new connection, master the art of follow-up with the intent to solidify and maintain your relationships. Stay in touch and engage with their posts to grow long-term relationships. Did someone just announce a career milestone or get a new job? Congratulate them. Even better, use video or voice notes when appropriate to stand out. You can also offer a resource or ask for a quick virtual coffee chat call.

Quick Tip: Some people utilize digital business cards to help them make an impression and share information with others when doing professional networking online. Depending on your needs, it could be a helpful tool to consider.

Nurturing and Sustaining Relationships Online Through Virtual Networking

This should go without saying, but don’t ghost your network. Consistent engagement on online digital platforms is more important than volume. Celebrate each other’s wins and take the time to post thoughtful comments and personalized messages. Also, be of service. Share job leads, recommend tools and make introductions to fellow peers.

To close the gap between digital and in-person interactions, schedule virtual catch-ups or async video and audio meetings. Seeing someone’s face and hearing someone’s voice makes the connection feel a little bit more personal.

You may also consider working small networking practices (also known as micro-networking) into your daily routine. For example, check your networks for updates and like or comment on posts while you’re having your morning coffee. Small, consistent actions could make it easier to stick to the habit of staying connected to your network.

The Long-Term Value of Building Trust and Intentional Digital Networking

When digital networking is used well, it can lead to meaningful, long-lasting relationships, professional growth and career opportunities that may never have existed offline.

Start growing your network and developing digital relationships now. Don’t wait until you need it. To start, take one small step–comment on a post, reach out to someone or join a new community.

Photo by Nattakorn_Maneerat/Shutterstock.