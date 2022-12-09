Cracking the YouTube Code with Derral Eves

“I’ve generated 87, almost 88 billion video views on YouTube, and a billion of them was just dumb luck… but the rest… has been using the formula that I actually teach in the book,” says Derral Eves. He’s worked with companies like Nintendo, Red Bull, Google and Adobe, and mentors MrBeast, now the highest-earning YouTuber in the world. Eves talks with Brilliant Thoughts host Tristan Ahumada about his formula for success, as well as the YouTube AI, his obsession with livestreams, understanding analytics and the importance of storytelling.

Having created 34 YouTube channels, each with more than a million subscribers, Eves is no stranger to the inner workings of YouTube and getting his videos in front of an audience, and he shares that knowledge through his courses and his book, The YouTube Formula. Now, Eves discusses using the algorithm to your advantage—without spending money on advertising, hooking your audience, the benefits of video marketing, and how he uses time blocking in order to separate his work and personal life.

Check out Derral Eves’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/@derraleves and his website at derraleves.com. His book is called The YouTube Formula. More info about his 12 week course can be found at channeljumpstart.com/success.

