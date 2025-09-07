Compassion Quotes to Promote Care, Understanding and Connection 



In everything from high-performing workplaces and healthy relationships, compassion isn’t a bonus; it’s a baseline. It’s what builds trust before strategy, creates space for honest conversations and turns stress into solidarity. Compassion lets people feel safe to take risks, admit mistakes and support each other without fear of judgment. When we lead with heart, we create an environment where people don’t just function, they thrive. The compassion quotes below illustrate this and more.

Every day gives us a new opportunity to be compassionate and kind. A quiet word, a thoughtful gesture, a moment of patience—these are a few ways compassion shows up in real life. It’s how we listen when someone’s struggling and how we speak to ourselves when we fall short. These quotes about compassion and empathy offer a gentle reminder: how we treat others (and ourselves) matters more than we often realize.

Powerful Quotes About Kindness and Compassion

Kindness and compassion go hand in hand—one is the action and the other is the intention behind it. Together, they form the foundation of meaningful relationships, strong communities and emotionally healthy workplaces. These phrases of compassion show how recognizing someone’s pain doesn’t require grand acts. In fact, simply listening without judgment, offering help without being asked and treating ourselves and others with gentleness all go a long way.

“The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive.” ―John Green, Looking for Alaska

“No one has ever become poor by giving.” ―Anne Frank, Diary of Anne Frank: The Play

“Courage. Kindness. Friendship. Character. These are the qualities that define us as human beings, and propel us, on occasion, to greatness.” ―R.J. Palacio, Wonder

“Finally, to save the world, you must have compassion. You must ache for the poor and disenfranchised. You must fear for the vulnerable.” —William McRaven

“I would rather make mistakes in kindness and compassion than work miracles in unkindness and hardness.” ―Mother Teresa, A Gift for God: Prayers and Meditations

“If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” —John F. Kennedy

“A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.” ―Steve Maraboli, Life, the Truth, and Being Free

“If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.”―Dalai Lama XIV, The Art of Happiness: A Handbook for Living

“Blessed are you who chooses to show up without judgment / with little gifts or small acts of practical help. / You know the gift of compassion.” —Kate Bowler

“Listening is where love begins: listening to ourselves and then to our neighbors.” ―Fred Rogers, You Are Special: Words of Wisdom for All Ages from a Beloved Neighbor

“If we are willing to stand fully in our own shoes and never give up on ourselves, then we will be able to put ourselves in the shoes of others and never give up on them.” ―Pema Chödrön, Start Where You Are: A Guide to Compassionate Living

“Give freely to the world these gifts of love and compassion. Do not concern yourself with how much you receive in return, just know in your heart it will be returned.” ―Steve Maraboli, Life, the Truth, and Being Free

“I refuse to believe that you cannot be both compassionate and strong.” —Jacinda Ardern

Inspirational Quotes About Compassion to Foster Connection

Compassion is one of the most powerful tools we have for creating genuine connection, both in our personal lives and in the workplace. When we approach others with empathy and care, we break down barriers and foster trust, overcoming differences along the way.

But compassion isn’t always easy. It can feel vulnerable, and over time, offering care without boundaries can lead to compassion fatigue. Still, when practiced mindfully, compassion can be the bridge that turns conflict into collaboration. These famous quotes about compassion can help us do just that.

“All I ever wanted was to reach out and touch another human being, not just with my hands but with my heart.” ―Tahereh Mafi, Shatter Me

“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive.” ―Dalai Lama XIV, The Art of Happiness

“One man practicing kindness in the wilderness is worth all the temples this world pulls.” ―Jack Kerouac, The Dharma Bums

“Compassionate leadership means seeing employees both as individuals and as important parts of your organization. Compassionate leaders relate to their employees on a deeper level. They want to understand their team’s needs and provide the support they need to do their jobs well.” —Tony Robbins

“There’s a large body of scientific evidence that those who serve others live longer, happier and more purposeful lives.” —Cory Keyes

“True compassion does not come from wanting to help out those less fortunate than ourselves but from realizing our kinship with all beings.” ―Pema Chodron, Start Where You Are: A Guide to Compassionate Living

“I have no idea what’s awaiting me, or what will happen when this all ends. For the moment, I know this: there are sick people and they need curing.” ―Albert Camus, The Plague

“Compassion is all-inclusive. Compassion knows no boundaries. Compassion comes with awareness, and awareness breaks all narrow territories.” ―Amit Ray, Nonviolence: The Transforming Power

“A compassionate leader not only drives success but also fosters a positive and inclusive workplace culture.” —Edward DeAngelis

Compassion Quotes for Work to Create Strong Teams

Strong teams aren’t built on strategy alone—they’re built on connection, trust and compassion. When team members feel seen, valued and supported, collaboration deepens and performance improves. Compassion in the workplace isn’t just a soft skill. It’s a powerful force that fosters resilience, loyalty and shared purpose. These inspirational quotes about compassion show how it can be the glue that holds high-performing teams together.

“I find the best way to love someone is not to change them, but instead, help them reveal the greatest version of themselves.” ―Steve Maraboli, Unapologetically You: Reflections on Life and the Human Experience

“Everyone has to matter. Everyone deserves respect and our effort to understand them and help them achieve whatever well‑being is possible for them.” —Atul Gawande

“The small moments that may seem trivial… matter – more than you may realize…. Just 40 seconds of compassion can lower anxiety and create connection.” —Michael Kerr

“[T]hough mindfulness and selflessness and compassion may sound slightly fluffy or weird, it’s really about having that ability to check in with what matters to human beings, whether they’re employees or leaders or children.” —Rasmus Hougaard

“If one person forgives another person today, it makes two people’s lives easier! If you come from a place of forgiveness. It’s just more love for you!” —Gary Vaynerchuk

“Try to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Try to feel what they feel. Try to hurt like they hurt. Have sympathy and compassion.” —Jim Rohn

“Communicating with clarity, purpose, passion, and honesty will enable you to serve others in a profound way.” —Janice Bryant Howroyd

“A compassionate leader builds trust and encourages and welcomes their employees to bring their whole selves to work, flaws and all. Employees are less stressed and more committed to getting their work done faster and with fewer mistakes.” —Heidi Lynne Kurtner

“We are all different. Don’t judge, understand instead.” ―Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

“Compassion is what makes us human, keeps us on track, and brings us back together when we’ve lost our way.” ―Nate Regier, Compassionate Accountability: How Leaders Build Connection and Get Results

“If you’re asking how to create a more empathetic workplace, you’re already way ahead of everybody else.” —Daniel Lubetzky

Self-Compassion Quotes to Help You Be Your Best

In a culture that often celebrates relentless productivity and self-criticism as virtues, self-compassion can feel like a radical act. But as these mindful self-compassion quotes remind us, caring for ourselves is not indulgent; it’s essential. True compassion starts within by acknowledging our struggles without judgment. It means speaking to ourselves with kindness and choosing gentleness over shame.

“If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete.” ―Jack Kornfield, Buddha’s Little Instruction Book

“And it’s really hard to be truly kind. To have kind thoughts towards yourself, or towards someone you don’t agree with. But it’s the Seed, that will grow into action, if you nurture it.” —Sandra Oh

“Self-compassion simply involves… giving yourself the same compassion you’d naturally show a friend when you’re struggling or feeling badly about yourself.… Instead of just ignoring your pain with a “stiff upper lip” mentality or getting carried away by your negative thoughts and emotions, you stop to tell yourself ‘this is really difficult right now, how can I comfort and care for myself in this moment?’” —Kristin Neff

“If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” ―Dalai Lama XIV, The Art of Happiness

“The choice to care for one’s self is non-negotiable when we experience burnout because otherwise we will just keep going in the way it’s going and then nobody is going to be happy.” —Chris Germer

“The only thing that was ever wrong with me was my belief that there was something wrong with me. I quit spending my life trying to control myself and began to trust myself. We only control what we don’t trust. We can either control ourselves or love ourselves, but we can’t do both. Love is the opposite of control. Love demands trust.” ―Glennon Doyle, Untamed

“Compassion is not a relationship between the healer and the wounded. It’s a relationship between equals. Only when we know our own darkness well can we be present with the darkness of others. Compassion becomes real when we recognize our shared humanity.” ―Pema Chödrön, The Places That Scare You: A Guide to Fearlessness in Difficult Times

“[C]ompassion can be practiced on ourselves where we each day try to reinforce, ‘How am I valuable? How am I capable and how am I responsible for me every day?’ That way, we can be that anchor in the storm and keep that centered focus when everything seems to be going crazy around us.” —Nate Regier

‘Be Compassionate’ Sayings to Help Us Create a Better World

In a world that often rewards achievement over empathy, compassion—both for others and ourselves—has never been more essential. Whether you’re leading a team, navigating personal growth or simply trying to show up each day with intention, kindness can be a powerful tool for change. These original quotes by SUCCESS® contributors are reminders that creating a better world starts with how we treat each other—and how we treat ourselves. Use them to find personal motivation or to motivate your team.

“You deserve the kindness you give.”

“Rest is not retreat. It’s repair.”

“Speak to yourself like someone you trust.”

“Progress counts more than pressure.”

“Kindness is a strategy with no downside.”

“Lead with care, and trust will follow.”

“Compassion costs nothing but means everything.”

“Listening is the quietest form of love.”

“Grace belongs in your own inbox too.”

“You’re doing the best you can. That matters.”

“You don’t have to fix it—just see it.”

“Respect is policy. Compassion is culture.”

Compassion Is How We Move Forward—Together

This world is challenging, filled with disconnection and hardships. Compassion can a powerful force for connection, healing and change. When we lead with empathy, practice kindness without expectation and extend grace to ourselves and others, we create spaces where people feel valued, understood and supported. Let these care and compassion quotes remind you that every small act of kindness can ripple outwards, and that compassion has the power to transform the world around us, one person at a time.

