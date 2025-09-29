days
Professional Development

ChatGPT Pulse Delivers Curated News and Insights to Help Professionals Stay Informed Without Wasting Time

BYPablo Urdiales Antelo
UPDATED: September 29, 2025
PUBLISHED: September 29, 2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
OpenAI is offering ChatGPT users a new way to start their day. The company’s latest personalization feature, called ChatGPT Pulse, allows the chatbot to learn from your past conversations and even from apps on your phone—like your calendar and email—to provide updates tailored specifically to your interests. 

By analyzing this data, Pulse identifies topics it thinks you’ll enjoy or find useful, turning them into a daily digest designed to keep you informed and inspired.

ChatGPT Pulse: A daily briefing, designed around you

Pulse updates show up as “topical visual cards” that you can quickly skim or tap to open for more detail. Every morning, Pulse pulls together a curated set of insights just for you—so instead of wading through a sea of random content, you start your day with information that actually fits your interests.

The topics are wide-ranging and personal: maybe it’s a new recipe idea, a quick wellness tip or a piece of historical trivia you’d love. Other times, it might surface a scientific breakthrough, cultural trend or something tied to your calendar or habits.

You can click into any card to dive deeper, ask ChatGPT questions about it or even request new reports. Pulse will also generate some suggestions on its own, and you can shape it further by giving feedback, making it feel more like a daily briefing designed just for you.

How ChatGPT Pulse protects you from information overload

Pulse doesn’t try to keep you glued to your screen. Instead, after giving you just a handful of updates, it stops and shows the message: “That’s all for today.” That might feel unusual in a world where most apps are designed to keep you scrolling endlessly, but it’s very intentional. The idea is to keep things light and manageable: short, digestible updates that leave you feeling informed without being overwhelmed.

Think of it as the opposite of doomscrolling. Instead of dumping a firehose of content on you, the way social media feeds often do, Pulse acts more like a thoughtful friend who pops by to share a few useful or interesting things and then politely heads out. You get a daily dose of curated insights that fit your interests, but the experience ends before it turns into yet another distraction. 

Highlighting OpenAI’s commitment to broad access, OpenAI’s new CEO of applications, Fidji Simo said, “We’re building AI that lets us take the level of support that only the wealthiest have been able to afford and make it available to everyone over time.” She framed ChatGPT Pulse as a concrete first step in that effort, adding, “And ChatGPT Pulse is the first step in that direction—starting with Pro users today, but with the goal of rolling out this intelligence to all.”

Pulse isn’t the only OpenAI application promising to make your daily life more engaging and informed. OpenAI has built a range of AI-powered tools aimed at helping professionals streamline their workflows, save time and make smarter decisions throughout the day. These tools are designed not just to respond to questions but to anticipate needs and deliver actionable insights.

Research made fast and smart with OpenAI’s new tools

One of those major offerings is ChatGPT Agent Mode, released this year, which allows users to delegate complex tasks to a specialized AI agent. Agents can perform multistep actions like scheduling meetings, sending emails, researching new business opportunities or even browsing the web for relevant data. 

Another standout tool is Deep Research, designed to take the heavy lifting out of information gathering. Instead of spending hours digging through reports and databases, professionals can rely on Deep Research to quickly compile, analyze and summarize relevant information. Whether you’re preparing a market analysis, investigating a competitor or tracking emerging industry trends, it organizes insights into clear, actionable reports you can actually use. 

First, tell the AI what you’re looking for—whether it’s a topic, competitor, market trend or a complex question. It then digs through sources, compiles the key info and delivers a clear, easy-to-read report. From there, you can dive deeper, ask follow-ups or get extra details. It’s interactive, so you’re guiding the research, not just reading a static summary.

Focused briefings that fit into your busy schedule

Professional life today means constantly juggling information. Between emails, news and industry reports, it’s easy to get lost. Studies on cognitive overload show that this volume can impair focus and decision-making. Briefings and concise updates provide a solution. Distilling complex content into small, digestible pieces allows professionals to quickly grasp what’s important. 

When these updates are personalized, as with AI tools like ChatGPT Pulse, they become even more powerful—showing you only what’s relevant to your work, interests or industry. In the age of endless updates, Pulse proves that less can actually be more.

Photo by PeopleImages/Shutterstock

Pablo Urdiales Antelo is a news writer with a sharp focus on politics and business. Drawing from his experience in breaking news and pop culture commentary, he offers a comprehensive and international perspective on current affairs, helping audiences decode the complexities of our modern world.

