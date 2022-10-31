Car Culture: Can We Break our Obsession?

“We, as Americans, believe that our cars are a part of our identity.” But as gas and insurance prices skyrocket, we still continue to buy more and bigger cars, even with record-high loans and monthly payments.

Kiersten and Julien Saunders (@richandregular) have different and complicated histories with cars. Today, they’re providing financial solutions for the car-obsessed, including selling, downsizing, and car share and subscription options. Changing your relationship with your car may be one of the simplest ways to have an immediate impact on your financial wellbeing, so listen in to find out how to take the first steps.

Your reliance on cars may vary depending on where you live and your family situation, among other factors, but there are myriad options for changing your relationship with cars—and an equal number of reasons why you should. Julien and Kiersten discuss how much people are willing to pay for cars and why they stay such a high priority in people’s budgets, how we can spend less on transportation and the benefits of staying open-minded to alternative options.

Order our book Cashing Out here: https://richandregular.com/cashingout

