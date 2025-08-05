Building Trust as a Leader: How to Strengthen Workplace Relationships

Building trust as a leader is one of the most important factors in shaping workplace culture and team performance. When staff trust their leaders, they are more likely to communicate openly, collaborate effectively and stay engaged. Without trust, teams may experience low morale, poor accountability and high turnover.

Trust in leadership is built through consistent actions, transparency, follow-through and a commitment to fairness. This article outlines some actionable strategies for building trust in the workplace. These include leadership behaviors that promote trust, practical team exercises, methods for repairing broken trust and ways to sustain it over time.

How Do Leaders Build Trust in the Workplace?

Research published in the MIT Sloan Management Review suggests trust is linked to employee engagement, reduced absenteeism and retention. But, as a leader, how do you build trust in the workplace? Earning and keeping trust is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s the result of consistent behaviors over time.

Leadership expert and award-winning author Frank Sonnenberg, author of Follow Your Conscience, Marketing to Win and Managing with a Conscience emphasizes that “good intentions are just the beginning.” His work on leadership focuses on living with character, values and personal responsibility. He discusses core behaviors that build credibility for those in leadership roles. Here are 10 strategies that leaders can implement as long-term habits aligned with Sonnenberg’s concepts.

Communicate Openly and Honestly

Transparency is vital. Leaders should share information, admit mistakes and provide clear rationale behind decisions. This openness fosters a safe environment where employees feel valued and included.

Sonnenberg emphasizes this principle: “Take the time to provide the rationale behind your recommendations.” For example, if a strategy changes mid-project, a leader might say, “Here’s what shifted, here’s why we’re pivoting and here’s how it affects us.”

Encourage Employee Autonomy and Ownership

Empowering employees to take initiative and make decisions demonstrates trust in their capabilities. This autonomy boosts confidence and fosters a sense of ownership over their work.

You might say: “I trust your judgment on this. Take the lead and let me know what you need.” Giving people decision-making power helps them grow and signals that you believe in them.

Give Credit Where Credit is Due

Recognizing and celebrating team members’ achievements boosts morale and reinforces a culture of appreciation and respect. Sonnenberg reminds us, “You gain more by making others look good than by singing your own praises.”

Be Consistent and Reliable

Consistency in actions and decisions creates a sense of predictability, which is a building block of trust. Leaders should follow through on commitments and keep their behavior and reactions steady.

This means you show up when you say you will, honor deadlines and handle tough moments with emotional steadiness. As Sonnenberg notes, “A promise should be as binding as a contract.”

Show Empathy and Understanding

Sonnenberg’s guidance is to: “Show people that you care about their needs.” Taking the time to understand employees’ perspectives and challenges demonstrates genuine care and concern, strengthening the leader-employee relationship and building trust at work. If someone is overwhelmed, try asking: “What’s your biggest stressor right now, and how can I help make it more manageable?”

Provide Constructive and Objective Feedback

Offering timely and constructive feedback helps employees grow and shows that leaders are invested in their development. It’s also important to remember that how you provide the feedback is crucial, and Sonnenberg reminds us: “Be objective.”

One idea for leaders is to use the “Situation-Behavior-Impact” model, as outlined by the Center for Creative Leadership. In this model, you clarify the situation, describe the behavior and explain the impact. For example: “In today’s meeting, I noticed you spoke over some of your colleagues. It cut their ability to contribute to the conversation short. Let’s work on giving others space to finish.” Being objective and focusing on the problem when providing feedback can help resolve issues.

Lead by Example

Leaders should embody the values and behaviors they expect from their team. Demonstrating integrity, accountability and professionalism sets the standard for others to follow. Sonnenberg explains it well: “Your actions must match your words.” If you ask for transparency, model it yourself, especially in moments of difficulty.

Foster a Collaborative Environment

Encouraging teamwork and open dialogue promotes mutual respect and shared responsibility, essential components of a trust-filled workplace. Make collaboration a norm by soliciting diverse opinions and rewarding group wins. Ask: “Whose perspective haven’t we heard yet?”

Leaders can also ensure they are promoting true collaboration by being part of the solution. As Sonnenberg shares: “Never ask someone to do something that you’re not willing to do yourself.”

Be Transparent About Challenges

Openly discussing obstacles and setbacks enables teams to face challenges collaboratively and with greater resilience. When transparency is the norm, team members aren’t worried about being left in the dark or caught off guard by the unexpected.

Invest in Personal Connections

Taking the time to know team members beyond their professional roles builds rapport and a deeper sense of trust. Start meetings with a brief personal check-in, or follow up on something someone shared last week. These simple touches matter. As Sonnenberg mentions, you can’t “expect people to look up to you if you look down on them.”

These strategies are central to how leaders build trust and create a strong foundation for high-performing, connected teams.

Quick Tip: To further strengthen your leadership toolkit, explore these 5 tips for fostering a sense of trust and 8 tried-and-true steps for building trust.

How to Build Trust in a Team

Day-to-day interactions and shared experiences solidify trust within a team and aid in building trust as a leader. Intentional activities like trust team-building exercises that promote openness, collaboration and vulnerability can accelerate trust-building in powerful ways.

Trust Team Building Ideas and Exercises

Trust is built through consistent, meaningful engagement. Engaging the whole company in trust-building exercises for leadership teams like these can strengthen bonds and enhance workplace dynamics:

Team Retrospectives (or After-Action Reviews) : After major projects or milestones, gather the team to discuss what went well, what didn’t and what could be improved. Emphasize learning over blame. This builds psychological safety, an essential ingredient for trust.

: After major projects or milestones, gather the team to discuss what went well, what didn’t and what could be improved. Emphasize learning over blame. This builds psychological safety, an essential ingredient for trust. “Failure Stories” Sessions: Normalize vulnerability by creating space for team members (and you, as the leader) to share professional setbacks and what was learned from them. These honest conversations strip away perfectionism and help teams humanize each other, deepening connection and mutual respect.

Normalize vulnerability by creating space for team members (and you, as the leader) to share professional setbacks and what was learned from them. These honest conversations strip away perfectionism and help teams humanize each other, deepening connection and mutual respect. Role Clarity Workshops : Many workplace trust issues stem from confusion about who owns what. Host quarterly check-ins where team members openly discuss responsibilities, overlaps and boundaries. Ensuring everyone understands their roles reduces friction, builds accountability and reinforces trust through transparency.

: Many workplace trust issues stem from confusion about who owns what. Host quarterly check-ins where team members openly discuss responsibilities, overlaps and boundaries. Ensuring everyone understands their roles reduces friction, builds accountability and reinforces trust through transparency. 360-Degree Feedback Rounds : When done respectfully and constructively, 360 feedback helps teams grow stronger. Encourage regular peer-to-peer feedback alongside leader-to-team assessments. Structure rounds with questions like “What’s something I do well that helps the team?” and “What’s one behavior I could improve on?” Questions should focus on growth, not judgment.

: When done respectfully and constructively, 360 feedback helps teams grow stronger. Encourage regular peer-to-peer feedback alongside leader-to-team assessments. Structure rounds with questions like “What’s something I do well that helps the team?” and “What’s one behavior I could improve on?” Questions should focus on growth, not judgment. Cross-Training and Job Shadowing : When team members understand each other’s roles, they’re more likely to show empathy and support during busy or stressful periods. Create opportunities for employees to shadow or temporarily assist each other in their roles. This boosts collaboration and cultivates appreciation for different contributions.

: When team members understand each other’s roles, they’re more likely to show empathy and support during busy or stressful periods. Create opportunities for employees to shadow or temporarily assist each other in their roles. This boosts collaboration and cultivates appreciation for different contributions. Team Charter Creation : Collaboratively create a “team charter” that outlines shared values, behavioral norms and how conflict will be handled. Revisit it regularly to ensure the team is living up to the agreements. When everyone co-creates ground rules, they’re more likely to buy in and hold each other accountable.

: Collaboratively create a “team charter” that outlines shared values, behavioral norms and how conflict will be handled. Revisit it regularly to ensure the team is living up to the agreements. When everyone co-creates ground rules, they’re more likely to buy in and hold each other accountable. Monthly “Trust Pulse” Check-Ins : Schedule 15-30 minute monthly discussions (as a team or one-on-one) focused solely on team health. Ask questions like: “Do you feel heard on this team?” or “Is there anything that’s blocking your ability to trust the process or people?” Treat this as maintenance, not crisis management.

: Schedule 15-30 minute monthly discussions (as a team or one-on-one) focused solely on team health. Ask questions like: “Do you feel heard on this team?” or “Is there anything that’s blocking your ability to trust the process or people?” Treat this as maintenance, not crisis management. Shared Goals, Shared Wins: Instead of siloed performance metrics, set shared team goals. Celebrate wins collectively. This fosters collaboration over competition and reinforces everyone’s efforts to contribute to the bigger picture.

Incorporating these team-building and trust activities can significantly enhance team cohesion.

Overcoming Trust Issues in the Workplace

Trust can be fragile. Recognizing and addressing breaches promptly is key. When trust begins to erode, it often stems from a few common issues: miscommunication, inconsistent leadership behavior, perceived favoritism, broken promises or unresolved conflicts. Even high-performing teams can experience setbacks when expectations aren’t clearly communicated or when team members feel unheard or undervalued.

If trust issues have surfaced, here’s what leaders can do to address the damage and begin rebuilding belief in leadership and the team:

Acknowledge the Issue: Ignoring broken trust can exacerbate problems. Leaders should address issues directly and empathetically. Clear communication and consistent follow-through are key to building trust with employees, especially after mistakes or misunderstandings have occurred.

Ignoring broken trust can exacerbate problems. Leaders should address issues directly and empathetically. Clear communication and consistent follow-through are key to building trust with employees, especially after mistakes or misunderstandings have occurred. Apologize and Make Amends: A sincere apology, coupled with corrective actions, can pave the way for re-establishing trust.

A sincere apology, coupled with corrective actions, can pave the way for re-establishing trust. Implement Transparent Decision-Making Processes: Clarify how and why key decisions are made, consistently explaining the rationale behind any changes. This reduces suspicion and builds clarity-based trust.

Clarify how and why key decisions are made, consistently explaining the rationale behind any changes. This reduces suspicion and builds clarity-based trust. Establish a Clear Accountability System: Create structured accountability by setting clear expectations, following through on commitments and applying standards fairly across the board.

Create structured accountability by setting clear expectations, following through on commitments and applying standards fairly across the board. Handle Conflict Constructively: Don’t let tension fester. Address conflict directly, facilitate open dialogue between team members and build discussions toward solutions.

Don’t let tension fester. Address conflict directly, facilitate open dialogue between team members and build discussions toward solutions. Be Visible and Consistent as a Leader: During periods of low trust, consistency is the remedy. Show up, follow through and communicate regularly to build a sense of security.

The Ongoing Process of Building Trust in Leadership

Building trust in leadership is a continuous journey. Leaders must consistently demonstrate behaviors that foster trust, adapt to evolving team dynamics and remain open to feedback. The path may not be easy, but the results can be well worth the effort. Try practical strategies from leadership experts like Sonnenberg, along with simple actions, to build trust and become a leader your team knows they can count on.

If you’re looking to strengthen your leadership skills and build deeper trust with your team, SUCCESS Coaching offers personalized programs dedicated to your growth. You can also explore SUCCESS Leadership Lab, which is full of practical tools, workshops and resources to help you lead with clarity, connection and confidence.

