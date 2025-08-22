3 Browser Extensions to Save Money While Shopping Online

It’s hard to know if you’re getting a good deal when online shopping. Even products that appear discounted might have had their prices increased beforehand, making it seem like you’re saving money.

Fortunately, there are browser extensions you can download that will help you save money instantly. From The Camelizer, which shows you the history of each product’s pricing, to Rakuten, which applies available coupons at checkout and gets you cash back, these browser extensions can save you lots of money on everyday purchases—and they’re completely free to use.

The Camelizer

If you shop on Amazon more than any other online store, you’ll want to download The Camelizer ASAP. This browser extension from the website camelcamelcamel.com helps you save money by showing you the price history of all products on Amazon, so you know when to make the purchase.

You can also track prices for products you have your eye on, and it will notify you when the price drops under a certain amount. The Camelizer browser extension works on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera and Apple Safari.

Rakuten

When shopping online at over 3,500 compatible stores (including Target, PetSmart and Gap), Rakuten will help you get cash back on your purchase while also applying coupons to help you get a good deal. It will even tell you if there’s a better price or if you can get more cash back on the same product at a different store.

The best thing about Rakuten’s browser extension is that it works automatically, so you don’t have to think about saving money to actually save money. The most work you’ll have to do is a single click to apply the cash back (but even this will be prompted). Rakuten is available to download on Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox.

Capital One Shopping

No, you don’t have to be a customer or card owner to utilize the Capital One Shopping browser extension, which is full of money-saving perks like automatic coupon application and price drop alerts.

The browser extension will also compare prices on Amazon products and let you know if you can get the same product for a better price somewhere else. Plus, get cash back on select items. Download the Capital One Shopping extension on Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox.

Photo by Prostock-studio/Shutterstock