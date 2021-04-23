Brilliant Thoughts Episode 03: Inspiring People to Live Their Highest Vision with Jack Canfield & Patty Aubery

Jack Canfield is the co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul, and Patty Aubrey is president of The Canfield Training Group. Together they have changed countless lives by pushing people to aim higher for themselves. In this episode, they describe how the Chicken Soup franchise got started and give detailed insight into the strategies they used to promote the book to the heights it reached. They also discuss Jack’s book The Success Principles and their new effort at a virtual interactive coaching experience.

