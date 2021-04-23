Brilliant Thoughts Episode 03: Inspiring People to Live Their Highest Vision with Jack Canfield & Patty Aubery
Jack Canfield is the co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul, and Patty Aubrey is president of The Canfield Training Group. Together they have changed countless lives by pushing people to aim higher for themselves. In this episode, they describe how the Chicken Soup franchise got started and give detailed insight into the strategies they used to promote the book to the heights it reached. They also discuss Jack’s book The Success Principles and their new effort at a virtual interactive coaching experience.
Tristan Ahumada is the People Editor for SUCCESS, operates Lab Coat Agents as its CEO, consults Fortune 500 companies, runs a successful Real Estate team in California, expansion teams in the U.S. (in different brokerages), owner in one Brokerage, currently sits on different boards for tech companies, and is also an international speaker. His love for technology and systems pushes him to test and use the latest products for growth for all businesses around the world including Real Estate Agents/Brokers. Tristan is from Southern California where he currently lives with his wife and two kids.
