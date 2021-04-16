Brilliant Thoughts Episode 02: Listening To Be Heard with Bishop T.D. Jakes and Sarah Jakes Roberts
Tristan Ahumada talks to Bishop T.D. Jakes and Sarah Jakes Roberts about how our ever-changing world is pushing communication in different directions. Distinct approaches are required for speaking to different audiences. Running any team requires deliberate mindfulness with regards to connecting to the needs of each member of the team. Both guests have books out this summer, and they discuss the themes and how they interact. They also offer insight into the dynamic of their family.
Tristan Ahumada is the People Editor for SUCCESS, operates Lab Coat Agents as its CEO, consults Fortune 500 companies, runs a successful Real Estate team in California, expansion teams in the U.S. (in different brokerages), owner in one Brokerage, currently sits on different boards for tech companies, and is also an international speaker. His love for technology and systems pushes him to test and use the latest products for growth for all businesses around the world including Real Estate Agents/Brokers. Tristan is from Southern California where he currently lives with his wife and two kids.
