Brilliant Thoughts Episode 02: Listening To Be Heard with Bishop T.D. Jakes and Sarah Jakes Roberts

Tristan Ahumada talks to Bishop T.D. Jakes and Sarah Jakes Roberts about how our ever-changing world is pushing communication in different directions. Distinct approaches are required for speaking to different audiences. Running any team requires deliberate mindfulness with regards to connecting to the needs of each member of the team. Both guests have books out this summer, and they discuss the themes and how they interact. They also offer insight into the dynamic of their family.

