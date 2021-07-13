Better Patient Outcomes through Remote Care Management

The frequent office visits and patient management associated with traditional health care can be a financial and logistical burden but setting up remote patient monitoring can be just as complex — until now. Our success spotlight features Accuhealth Technologies CEO Stephen Samson to discuss his company’s innovative remote patient monitoring system that’s giving everyone a more effective and more affordable way to take charge of their wellness.

