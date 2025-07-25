days
Professional Development

The 5 Best Online Leadership Courses in 2025

BYTayla Blaire
UPDATED: July 25, 2025
PUBLISHED: July 25, 2025
“Lifelong learning” is more than a buzzword. It’s an ethos embodied by the world’s best leaders, constantly looking for ways to challenge themselves and inspire their teams. These are the top online leadership courses available now. 

1. SUCCESS® Leadership Lab

The SUCCESS® Leadership Lab is an 18-day virtual course combining expert-led lessons and live coaching curated to help you become more confident, goal-oriented and influential. The live labs offer peer and facilitator-led sessions so you can put your new knowledge into immediate practice. Learn how to handle tough conversations, build trust, thrive under pressure, bring out the best in your team and create a company culture that makes a genuine impact. It’s ideal for those who are seeking to upskill in multiple leadership areas but don’t have the time to commit to a year of training.

2. Stanford LEAD Online Business Program 

Stanford’s LEAD Online Business Program is a year in length and requires five to 10 hours weekly. It’s led by the same faculty from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business MBA program and is focused on equipping students with the skills to fast-track careers and create lasting change. After completion, there are plenty of opportunities to stay in touch with alumni.

3. Harvard Business School Online

Harvard Business School Online offers several courses in the leadership and management track, including some that focus on negotiation as well as transforming customer experience. They range in duration, from four to eight weeks, requiring anywhere from four to nine hours per week. Each course is a flat rate, allowing you to pick and choose the leadership track that you think you need most. 

4. Berkeley ExecEd

Berkeley’s ExecEd courses in leadership and communication are mostly held in person, but their Leading Strategy Execution Through Culture Program is a three-day online intensive. Their next intake is in November 2025. The focus is helping executive business leaders learn how to foster a positive company culture to reach loftier goals. 

5. Wharton Online, University of Pennsylvania

The leadership and management certificate online program is self-paced and comprises courses on modern leadership, managing talent, growing global opportunities and strategic management. These courses (each four to six weeks long) can either be taken individually or bundled together and are aimed at mid- to senior-level managers with five to seven years of experience. 

Photo by miniseries/iStock.com

Tayla Blaire

Tayla Blaire is a South African freelance journalist and copy/content writer for business and lifestyle brands. She enjoys helping new writers find their feet in the world of freelancing, thanks to her background in education. Find her atwww.taylablaire.com

