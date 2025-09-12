Listen Up: 12 Podcasts Shining a Light on the Entertainment and Media Ecosystems

There’s no genre that podcasting hasn’t touched—especially in industries as fast, volatile and intriguing as entertainment and media.

While anyone can pick up a mic these days, quality will always triumph over quantity. We’ve cut through the noise with a listening tour of some of the best podcasts about the entertainment and media industries.

Slip past the velvet rope for a VIP experience to unearth some of Hollywood’s oldest secrets, brace for culture-bending trends and learn about the entertainment industry… without going to film school. Queue up a few of these selections, pop in your earbuds and tap play.

1. The Business

Host: Kim Masters (Puck)

Frequency: weekly

Listeners love the lively banter and in-depth coverage of what’s happening in entertainment, complete with appearances by powerhouse guests such as director Ava DuVernay and Matt Damon. Masters, editor-at-large at The Hollywood Reporter, uses her industry insight to tackle topics such as the potential impact of proposed film tariffs to how content creators are seizing the spotlight from traditional media.

2. The Digiday Podcast

Hosts: Kimeko McCoy and Tim Peterson (Digiday)

Frequency: weekly

Marketing and media collide in this weekly podcast hosted by Digiday editors. Get an inside look at the stories, topics and issues that matter most to brands, publishers and agencies—which often veer into the entertainment industry. Digiday staff plunge into everything from AI-powered paywalls to how to grow a creator-based newsletter business.

3. Hollywood Handbook

Hosts: Sean Clements and Hayes Davenport

Frequency: weekly

Billed as “an insider’s guide to achieving your showbiz dreams,” this comedic, improvisational podcast parodies the entertainment industry insider shows—a move that’s gained a cult following throughout its more than 600 episodes. Clements (Workaholics) and Davenport (Vice Principals) have a lengthy list of writing and producing credits between them, paving the way for memorable guests such as Aubrey Plaza and Donald Glover.

4. How Did This Get Made?

Hosts: Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael and Jason Mantzoukas

Frequency: Mondays and Fridays

Lively banter and cutting wit meet at the mic to examine something that unites us all: bad movies. Each week, Scheer, Raphael and Mantzoukas break down the “very best of the worst films ever made,” whether it’s a Lifetime “thriller” or a summer Blockbuster flop. And they would know. Because chances are, you’ve seen or heard each of the hosts in something throughout the past two decades. The trio is sometimes joined by superstar guests like Seth Rogen.

5. On the Media

Hosts: Brooke Gladstone and Micah Loewinger

Frequency: twice a week

As the name implies, this podcast offers an analysis of news itself. Each week, journalists Gladstone and Loewinger break down the media’s impact on public perception through examinations of the week’s major stories. The duo also address hidden narratives in headlines and lurking threats to information freedom, all while “maintaining the civility and fairness that are the hallmarks of public radio.” The podcast’s frank and transparent reporting and commentary have earned it the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting and investigative reporting, the National Press Club’s Arthur Rowse Award for Press Criticism and a Peabody Award, among others.

6. The Ankler

Hosts: The Ankler team members

Frequency: every Friday

Since its 2022 launch, The Ankler has fast become one of the go-to platforms for an in-depth, lively look into the business side of Hollywood. Revolving hosts such as Richard Rushfield, Elaine Low, Sean McNulty and Rob Long bring wit and wisdom to dissecting power plays and sitting on the front line of the streaming wars. Expect topics ranging from artificial intelligence’s impact on storytelling to breakdowns of the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni feud.

7. The No Film School Podcast

Host: GG Hawkins

Frequency: weekly

This podcast is for the creatives who’ve thought about a career in filmmaking… but balked at the cost of film school. Hawkins, a writer and director, covers industry trends and opportunities, touching on niche subjects like cameras and lighting while also interviewing professionals from across the industry, ranging from screenwriters to cinematographers. Listener questions are also answered, staying true to the podcast’s premise: “no film school” required.

8. Pilot TV

Hosts: James Dyer, Boyd Hilton and Kay Ribeiro

Frequency: weekly

Can’t decide what to watch next? Tired of endlessly scrolling Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+ for your next binge? Pilot TV is the spoiler-free “essential guide to every show that matters.” Expect a rundown of the best new shows, news, reviews and the occasional guests such as Jon Hamm and Tom Hardy. The trio also offers recommendations of older shows, all to help you use your TV time wisely.

9. The Rewatchables

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan and Sean Fennessey (The Ringer)

Frequency: weekly

Film geeks, rejoice! This one’s for the cinephiles who can’t stop analyzing, quoting and, well, rewatching their favorite movies. Each episode features a new look at a beloved film, exploring memorable quotes and scenes and analyzing the film’s cultural impact. The trio has covered nearly everything, ranging from Pulp Fiction and John Wick to Dead Poets Society and Dazed and Confused. Nineties aficionados will especially love the podcast’s specific dedication to the year 1999, “an all-time great year in film,” with looks at teen classics like Election and horror favorites like The Blair Witch Project. Looking to brush up on movies for the next trivia night? Dive into this podcast’s more than 300 episodes.

10. Pop Culture Happy Hour

Hosts: Linda Holmes, Glen Weldon, Stephen Thompson and Aisha Harris (NPR)

Frequency: Four times a week

The podcast, hosted by a roundtable of NPR arts journalists, serves up real-time commentary and recommendations on everything pop culture. With an array of never-ending topics, you’re sure to find your next favorite book, album, video game or movie. The hosts share a little bit of everything, including what they’re reading, and analyze society’s relationship to different mediums (such as TV and why we love its weddings). There’s something new to discover with every “happy hour.”

11. Strictly Business

Hosts: Andrew Wallenstein and Cynthia Littleton (Variety)

Frequency: weekly

Tune in for a C-suite POV of the entertainment industry, straight from the editors of Variety. Launched in 2018, the podcast offers depth and insight into business deals, strategy, trends and the future of media—backed by guests who, in their day jobs, are at the helm of some of the industry’s most successful and innovative companies. The podcast has covered everything from stock market volatility’s impact on Hollywood to the uncertain future of TV and film production in the wake of the LA fires.

12. You Must Remember This

Host: Karina Longworth

Frequency: weekly

What started as Longworth’s passion project has morphed into a beloved (and heavily researched) historical commentary on “Hollywood’s first century.” Longworth harnesses her extensive skillset as an author and former film critic to delve into some of La-La Land’s most complex and intriguing stories—some of which have been buried in time. The podcast’s deep dives have included Charles Manson’s connection to some of the city’s most influential players to the origins of celebrity gossip. This podcast is the perfect companion for a budding historian interested in Hollywood.

This article originally appeared in the September/October issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo by paffy/Shutterstock.