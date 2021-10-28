Best-in-Class On-Premise, Removable Data Management

Data volumes have skyrocketed. For businesses, this has created opportunities—and challenges. The volume of data created, captured, copied and consumed worldwide is forecast to more than double from 2021 to 2024, to 149 zettabytes, according to Statista.com.

Our success spotlight today features Rimage CEO Christopher Rence joins us today to discuss his company’s on-premise, removeable data management solutions that help clients manage workflow and embrace the very best aspects of hybrid data storage.

For More on Rimage, visit www.rimage.com