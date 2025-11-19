AWS’s New Microcredentials Help You Prove Real-World AI Expertise

The future of work is here, and artificial intelligence is steering the ship. Companies want people who can navigate this fascinating new technology with confidence, and they’re offering big paychecks to those who can.

AI isn’t simply automating tasks at the edges of the workplace; it’s reshaping the core skills employers rely on. By 2030, 40% of today’s core job skills will look different, the World Economic Forum says, and companies are wasting no time, offering nearly 50% higher salaries to employees with AI qualifications, per Skillsoft’s 2024-2025 findings.

Explore 220+ free AI courses on AWS Skill Builder

Amazon Web Services today launched four new AI-driven learning programs to counter the industry’s growing AI skills shortage, offering a structured pathway that includes training, simulated AI practice, validation and applied experience. Through AWS Skill Builder, users can access over 220 free AI courses spanning entry-level lessons to deep dives on generative and agentic AI. The platform is built for real-life schedules, letting workers train whenever it fits.

These new AWS tools aren’t your standard training videos either. The Meeting Simulator delivers AI-powered practice in realistic workplace scenarios, and Cohorts Studio supports collaborative group learning. In addition, two hands-on microcredentials let learners complete real-world tasks.

Advance your career with AWS microcredentials and hands-on AI training

The flagship option, the AWS Certified Generative AI Developer–Professional, is built for people who want to prove they can develop real, production-ready AI systems. Think of it as the industry’s way of separating dabblers from developers. You’ll need hands-on experience with generative AI tools, comfort working in AWS environments and a working knowledge of cloud deployment, security, data engineering and cost optimization.

AWS’s smaller hands-on microcredentials are designed to show employers that you can actually do key tasks—not just understand the concepts. The Serverless Demonstrated microcredential walks you through building real applications the same way developers do on the job. You’ll practice things like creating an API (the doorway apps use to talk to each other), setting up automated workflows and designing systems that react instantly to events—without ever having to manage or maintain a physical server. The training is very step-by-step and task based, so even if you’ve never touched “serverless” tech before, you learn by doing and seeing how it works in action.

Learn to plan, automate and execute tasks with AI agents

The Agentic AI Demonstrated microcredential focuses on one of the most in-demand AI skills right now: building AI agents that can take instructions, break them into steps and carry out tasks on their own. In this training, you’ll actually build and test simple agents using Amazon Bedrock—teaching them how to plan, gather information and assist with real workflows.

The microcredential is designed to be approachable for beginners, giving you a safe space to experiment with the same tools companies are starting to deploy across their workplaces. And to make the whole journey less intimidating, AWS is offering free prep materials for its entry-level AI certifications through early 2026, so learners can build a foundation before tackling these more hands-on credentials.

Once professionals gain hands-on experience, they can formalize their skills through AWS’s expanded certification offerings. Registration for the beta version of AWS Certified Generative AI Developer–Professional, along with the accompanying exam prep plan, opened this week. The certification is designed for developers with at least two years of cloud experience, enabling them to demonstrate expertise in foundation models, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architectures and responsible AI deployment.

77% of U.S. companies are racing to retrain staff in AI

From new grads to industry veterans, everyone is racing to learn AI. People are signing up for online courses, tackling real projects and even taking internships that put AI front and center. Why? Because AI skills aren’t just trendy anymore, they’re key to staying competitive, climbing the career ladder and earning more.

In a 2024 survey, Pew Research found that 51% of U.S. workers had taken some form of training or upskilling in the past year, and of those, nearly a quarter (24%) had focused specifically on artificial intelligence. It’s not just employees taking action; a 2025 Statista report showed that 77% of companies are focusing on reskilling staff to work effectively with AI. Don’t panic just because everyone’s talking about AI. Upskilling is everywhere, from quick online courses to hands-on simulations, and even dabbling with AI in your day-to-day work counts. Automating small tasks or organizing information smarter can save hours and that’s real, tangible progress without needing to be an AI wizard.

Photo by Photo For Everything/Shutterstock