22 things to read this month to maximize your influence

FEATURED THIS ISSUE

Gabrielle Bernstein shares how she went from wild partier to a speaker, author and self-described “spirit junkie.”

By Cecilia Meis

These 6 individuals took large strides in 2017.

By Jamie Friedlander and Jesus Jimenez

THINK SMALL

Follow this advice to take your personal brand to the next level.

By Emma Johnson

THE HOPE TRAINER

After retiring from the NFL, David Vobora spends his time helping injured veterans push their limits.

By Jeff Sullivan

It doesn’t matter who or what you believe in, praying and meditation have some serious benefits for the mind and body.

By Elizabeth Lombardo

SPEAK NO EVIL

Bleep this! Bleep that! Our writer and her family try to stop swearing for a boost of positivity. Is it worth it?

By Melissa Balmain