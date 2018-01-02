22 things to read this month to maximize your influence

SUCCESS Magazine: February 2018 Issue
FEATURED THIS ISSUE
SUCCESS ACHIEVERS OF THE YEAR
These 6 individuals took large strides in 2017.
By Jamie Friedlander and Jesus Jimenez
THINK SMALL
Follow this advice to take your personal brand to the next level.
By Emma Johnson
THE HOPE TRAINER
After retiring from the NFL, David Vobora spends his time helping injured veterans push their limits.
By Jeff Sullivan
LET US PRAY
It doesn’t matter who or what you believe in, praying and meditation have some serious benefits for the mind and body.
By Elizabeth Lombardo
SPEAK NO EVIL
Bleep this! Bleep that! Our writer and her family try to stop swearing for a boost of positivity. Is it worth it?
By Melissa Balmain
YOUR PLAN
HAPPINESS
Try these strategies to employ more self-respect.
HEALTH
A healthy gut is key to overall wellness.
GROWTH
Improve your finances in 2018.
PURPOSE
Read this before you deliver any criticism.
Columns
MY STORY
Tips on how to win the social game in business and life from the host of The Art of Charm podcast.
By Jordan Harbinger
ASK THE RESULTS GUY
This is how you can get better at reading people.
By Tony Jeary
MAXIMUM LEADERSHIP
Avoid these 4 common mistakes.
By John C. Maxwell
REAL TALK
Master the art of delegation in 3 steps.
By John ADDISON
In Every Issue
FROM SUCCESS
Making a Difference
Through his think tank, Henry Elkus is uniting leaders to find solutions to society’s biggest challenges.
DIVING DEEPER
After striking out on Shark Tank, these sisters got a second chance.
HOW TO
Stay resolute. Follow through on your New Year’s resolutions with this advice.
THE CHALLENGE
Does dressing for success really work?
AHA!
These books, suggestions and tactics will help you achieve more.
ACTION PLAN
Here’s your blueprint for personal growth with 10 takeaways from this issue.
This article originally appeared in the February 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.
Popular articles
Recent articles
You might like
SUCCESS Magazine: January 2018 Issue
19 things to read this month to help you renovate your life
SUCCESS Magazine: December 2017 Issue
20 things to read this month to keep life simple
SUCCESS Magazine: November 2017 Issue
20 things to read this month to inspire gratitude