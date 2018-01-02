SUCCESS Magazine: February 2018 Issue
Magazines

SUCCESS Magazine: February 2018 Issue

22 things to read this month to maximize your influence
SUCCESS Staff
January 2, 2018

FEATURED THIS ISSUE

Gabrielle Bernstein shares how she went from wild partier to a speaker, author and self-described “spirit junkie.”
By Cecilia Meis

SUCCESS ACHIEVERS OF THE YEAR

These 6 individuals took large strides in 2017.
By Jamie Friedlander and Jesus Jimenez

THINK SMALL

Follow this advice to take your personal brand to the next level.
By Emma Johnson

THE HOPE TRAINER

After retiring from the NFL, David Vobora spends his time helping injured veterans push their limits.
By Jeff Sullivan

LET US PRAY

It doesn’t matter who or what you believe in, praying and meditation have some serious benefits for the mind and body.
By Elizabeth Lombardo

SPEAK NO EVIL

Bleep this! Bleep that! Our writer and her family try to stop swearing for a boost of positivity. Is it worth it?
By Melissa Balmain

YOUR PLAN 

HAPPINESS

Try these strategies to employ more self-respect.

HEALTH

A healthy gut is key to overall wellness.

GROWTH

Improve your finances in 2018.

PURPOSE

Read this before you deliver any criticism.

Columns

MY STORY

Tips on how to win the social game in business and life from the host of The Art of Charm podcast.
By Jordan Harbinger

ASK THE RESULTS GUY

This is how you can get better at reading people.
By Tony Jeary

MAXIMUM LEADERSHIP

Avoid these 4 common mistakes.
By John C. Maxwell

REAL TALK

Master the art of delegation in 3 steps.
By John ADDISON

In Every Issue

FROM SUCCESS

Making a Difference

Through his think tank, Henry Elkus is uniting leaders to find solutions to society’s biggest challenges.

DIVING DEEPER

After striking out on Shark Tank, these sisters got a second chance.

HOW TO

Stay resolute. Follow through on your New Year’s resolutions with this advice.

THE CHALLENGE

Does dressing for success really work?

AHA!

These books, suggestions and tactics will help you achieve more.

ACTION PLAN

Here’s your blueprint for personal growth with 10 takeaways from this issue.

 

 

This article originally appeared in the February 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

